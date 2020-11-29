Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases, 459 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a stretcher while transporting a patient to a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Omsk, Russia October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.

The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis center confirmed deaths of 459 coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.