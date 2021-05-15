Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 165, one new death

HANOI, May 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 165 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, its health ministry said, as it sees a steady rise in infections since the virus re-emerged late last month.

Half of the new cases were detected at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam’s latest outbreak has spread to 26 of 63 provinces, authorities said. The country has recorded a total 3,985 coronavirus cases, with 36 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by David Clarke)