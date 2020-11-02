Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.52 million, death toll at 1,200,115

A medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at Narita International Airport PCR Center in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - More than 46.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,200,115 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.