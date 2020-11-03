Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.89 million, death toll at 1,204,826

(Reuters) - More than 46.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,204,826 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 231,606 9,332,208 7.09

India 123,097 8,267,623 0.91

Brazil 160,253 5,554,206 7.65

Russia 28,473 1,655,038 1.97

France 37,435 1,466,433 5.59

Spain 35,878 1,185,678 7.67

Argentina 31,623 1,183,131 7.11

Colombia 31,670 1,093,256 6.38

United Kingdom 46,555 1,011,660 7

Mexico 92,100 933,155 7.3

Peru 34,585 906,545 10.6

Italy 39,059 731,588 6.46

South Africa 19,465 727,595 3.37

Iran 35,738 628,780 4.37

Germany 10,573 556,802 1.28

Chile 14,302 513,188 7.64

Iraq 11,017 478,701 2.87

Belgium 11,737 441,018 10.27

Indonesia 14,044 415,402 0.52

Bangladesh 5,966 410,988 0.37

Ukraine 7,375 402,194 1.65

Poland 5,875 395,480 1.55

Philippines 7,269 385,400 0.68

Turkey 10,326 377,473 1.25

Netherlands 7,463 368,147 4.33

Saudi Arabia 5,420 347,656 1.61

Czech Republic 3,429 341,644 3.23

Pakistan 6,849 336,260 0.32

Israel 2,541 314,498 2.86

Romania 7,153 250,704 3.67

Canada 10,208 240,263 2.75

Morocco 3,826 225,070 1.06

Nepal 984 176,500 0.35

Ecuador 12,692 169,562 7.43

Switzerland 2,037 154,251 2.39

Portugal 2,544 144,341 2.47

Bolivia 8,741 141,867 7.7

Panama 2,720 134,915 6.51

United Arab Emirates 496 133,907 0.52

Qatar 232 132,720 0.83

Sweden 5,978 130,432 5.88

Dominican Republic 2,250 127,591 2.12

Kuwait 782 126,534 1.89

Oman 1,246 115,734 2.58

Austria 1,159 114,379 1.31

Kazakhstan 1,857 113,309 1.02

Costa Rica 1,404 111,257 2.81

Guatemala 3,738 108,104 2.17

Egypt 6,291 107,925 0.64

Japan 1,805 103,777 0.14

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 1600 GMT.