Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.35 million, death toll at 1,255,087

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wait in a queue outside a medical room at a local clinic in Omsk, Russia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

(Reuters) - More than 50.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,255,087 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

