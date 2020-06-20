Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.72 million, death toll at 460,299

    By Lynx Insight Service
    WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - More than 8.72 million
people have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 460,299​ have died, according to a
Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         119,121        2,232,128       3.65
 Brazil                48,954         1,032,913       2.34
 Russia                8,002          576,952         0.55
 India                 12,948         395,048         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,461         301,815         6.39
 Spain                 28,315         263,429         6.05
 Peru                  7,660          247,925         2.39
 Italy                 34,561         238,410         5.72
 Chile                 4,295          236,748         2.29
 Iran                  9,392          200,262         1.15
 France                29,617         195,953         4.42
 Germany               8,870          188,921         1.07
 Turkey                4,905          185,245         0.6
 Pakistan              3,382          171,666         0.16
 Mexico                20,394         170,485         1.62
 Saudi Arabia          1,184          150,292         0.35
 Bangladesh            1,425          108,775         0.09
 Canada                8,346          100,629         2.25
 South Africa          1,831          87,715          0.32
 Qatar                 93             85,462          0.33
 Mainland China        4,634          83,352          0.03
 Colombia              2,045          63,276          0.41
 Belgium               9,697          60,550          8.48
 Belarus               343            57,936          0.36
 Sweden                5,079          56,360          4.99
 Egypt                 1,933          52,211          0.2
 Ecuador               4,156          49,731          2.43
 Netherlands           6,089          49,502          3.53
 Indonesia             2,429          45,029          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  300            44,145          0.31
 Singapore             26             41,833          0.05
 Argentina             979            39,570          0.22
 Kuwait                313            38,678          0.76
 Portugal              1,527          38,464          1.48
 Ukraine               985            34,984          0.22
 Poland                1,346          31,620          0.35
 Switzerland           1,680          31,243          1.97
 Philippines           1,130          28,459          0.11
 Oman                  125            27,670          0.26
 Afghanistan           546            27,532          0.15
 Dominican Republic    655            25,778          0.62
 Iraq                  856            25,717          0.22
 Ireland               1,714          25,368          3.52
 Panama                485            24,274          1.16
 Romania               1,500          23,730          0.77
 Bolivia               715            22,476          0.63
 Bahrain               52             20,430          0.33
 Israel                304            20,339          0.34
 Armenia               319            19,157          1.08
 Japan                 967            18,593          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
