Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.49 million, death toll at 1,213,897

(Reuters) - More than 47.49 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,213,897 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

FILE PHOTO: Belgian military medical personnel wears protective gear as a unit is deployed at a Belgian hospital in Seraing, Belgium, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 232,748 9,424,761 7.12

India 123,611 8,313,876 0.91

Brazil 160,496 5,566,049 7.66

Russia 28,828 1,673,686 2

France 38,289 1,502,763 5.72

Spain 36,495 1,259,366 7.8

Argentina 32,052 1,195,276 7.2

Colombia 31,847 1,099,392 6.41

United Kingdom 47,250 1,053,864 7.11

Mexico 92,593 938,405 7.34

Peru 34,623 908,902 10.61

Italy 39,412 759,832 6.52

South Africa 19,465 727,595 3.37

Iran 36,160 637,712 4.42

Germany 10,689 568,835 1.29

Chile 14,319 514,202 7.65

Iraq 11,017 482,296 2.87

Belgium 11,858 447,355 10.37

Indonesia 14,146 418,375 0.53

Poland 6,102 414,844 1.61

Bangladesh 5,983 412,647 0.37

Ukraine 7,532 411,093 1.69

Philippines 7,318 387,161 0.69

Turkey 10,481 382,118 1.27

Netherlands 7,576 375,923 4.4

Czech Republic 3,654 350,896 3.44

Saudi Arabia 5,456 348,510 1.62

Pakistan 6,867 337,573 0.32

Israel 2,592 316,411 2.92

Romania 7,273 258,437 3.74

Canada 10,279 244,935 2.77

Morocco 3,900 229,565 1.08

Switzerland 2,202 182,303 2.59

Nepal 1,004 179,614 0.36

Ecuador 12,698 170,110 7.43

Portugal 2,635 149,443 2.56

Bolivia 8,751 141,936 7.71

Panama 2,731 135,592 6.54

United Arab Emirates 497 135,141 0.52

Sweden 5,969 134,532 5.87

Qatar 232 133,143 0.83

Kuwait 789 128,080 1.91

Dominican Republic 2,250 127,591 2.12

Austria 1,192 120,557 1.35

Oman 1,246 116,528 2.58

Kazakhstan 1,857 113,741 1.02

Costa Rica 1,419 112,120 2.84

Guatemala 3,748 108,483 2.17

Egypt 6,305 108,122 0.64

Japan 1,805 103,777 0.14

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 1000 GMT.