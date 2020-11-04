Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.49 million, death toll at 1,213,991

FILE PHOTO: Belgian military medical personnel wears protective gear as a unit is deployed at a Belgian hospital in Seraing, Belgium, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

(Reuters) - More than 47.49 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,213,991 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

