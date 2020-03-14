Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

5 Min Read

 (Corrects order of columns)
    March 14 (Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected
by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
    In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases,
as of 0200 GMT on March 14:
    
 COUNTRY         CASES      DEATHS
 Mainland            80801        3176
 China                      
 Italy               17660        1266
 Iran                11364         514
 Spain                5232         129
 France               3661          79
 South Korea          8086          72
 United States        2287          47
 Japan                1423          28
 Switzerland          1139          11
 United                798          11
 Kingdom                    
 Netherlands           804          10
 Iraq                  101           9
 Germany              3675           8
 San Marino             80           7
 Philippines            64           6
 Hong Kong             134           4
 Indonesia              69           4
 Belgium               559           3
 Australia             199           3
 Lebanon                77           3
 Egypt                  93           2
 India                  82           2
 Poland                 68           2
 Argentina              34           2
 Algeria                26           2
 Norway                996           1
 Sweden                814           1
 Austria               504           1
 Canada                198           1
 Greece                190           1
 Ireland                90           1
 Thailand               75           1
 Taiwan                 50           1
 Chile                  43           1
 Luxembourg             38           1
 Albania                33           1
 Bulgaria               31           1
 Panama                 27           1
 Ecuador                19           1
 Azerbaijan             15           1
 Morocco                 7           1
 Ukraine                 3           1
 Guyana                  1           1
 Sudan                   1           1
 Denmark               804           0
 Qatar                 320           0
 Bahrain               210           0
 Singapore             200           0
 Malaysia              197           0
 Finland               155           0
 Brazil                151           0
 Israel                143           0
 Czech                 141           0
 Republic                   
 Slovenia              141           0
 Iceland               134           0
 Portugal              112           0
 Kuwait                100           0
 Romania                95           0
 Saudi Arabia           86           0
 UAE                    85           0
 Estonia                79           0
 Russia                 45           0
 Vietnam                44           0
 Peru                   38           0
 Brunei                 37           0
 Palestine              35           0
 Serbia                 35           0
 Croatia                32           0
 Slovakia               32           0
 Pakistan               28           0
 Georgia                25           0
 South Africa           24           0
 Costa Rica             23           0
 Belarus                21           0
 Senegal                21           0
 Hungary                19           0
 Oman                   19           0
 Bosnia                 18           0
 Latvia                 17           0
 Colombia               16           0
 Tunisia                16           0
 Mexico                 15           0
 Cyprus                 14           0
 North                  14           0
 Macedonia                  
 Malta                  12           0
 Macau                  10           0
 Bolivia                10           0
 TOTALS            145,594       5,419
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
       
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)
