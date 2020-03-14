CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

(Corrects order of columns) March 14 (Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally. In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 14: COUNTRY CASES DEATHS Mainland 80801 3176 China Italy 17660 1266 Iran 11364 514 Spain 5232 129 France 3661 79 South Korea 8086 72 United States 2287 47 Japan 1423 28 Switzerland 1139 11 United 798 11 Kingdom Netherlands 804 10 Iraq 101 9 Germany 3675 8 San Marino 80 7 Philippines 64 6 Hong Kong 134 4 Indonesia 69 4 Belgium 559 3 Australia 199 3 Lebanon 77 3 Egypt 93 2 India 82 2 Poland 68 2 Argentina 34 2 Algeria 26 2 Norway 996 1 Sweden 814 1 Austria 504 1 Canada 198 1 Greece 190 1 Ireland 90 1 Thailand 75 1 Taiwan 50 1 Chile 43 1 Luxembourg 38 1 Albania 33 1 Bulgaria 31 1 Panama 27 1 Ecuador 19 1 Azerbaijan 15 1 Morocco 7 1 Ukraine 3 1 Guyana 1 1 Sudan 1 1 Denmark 804 0 Qatar 320 0 Bahrain 210 0 Singapore 200 0 Malaysia 197 0 Finland 155 0 Brazil 151 0 Israel 143 0 Czech 141 0 Republic Slovenia 141 0 Iceland 134 0 Portugal 112 0 Kuwait 100 0 Romania 95 0 Saudi Arabia 86 0 UAE 85 0 Estonia 79 0 Russia 45 0 Vietnam 44 0 Peru 38 0 Brunei 37 0 Palestine 35 0 Serbia 35 0 Croatia 32 0 Slovakia 32 0 Pakistan 28 0 Georgia 25 0 South Africa 24 0 Costa Rica 23 0 Belarus 21 0 Senegal 21 0 Hungary 19 0 Oman 19 0 Bosnia 18 0 Latvia 17 0 Colombia 16 0 Tunisia 16 0 Mexico 15 0 Cyprus 14 0 North 14 0 Macedonia Malta 12 0 Macau 10 0 Bolivia 10 0 TOTALS 145,594 5,419 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)