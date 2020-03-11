Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,300 worldwide

6 Min Read

 (Corrects to "Palestinian Territories" from "Palestine")
    March 11 (Reuters) - More than 121,500 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,383 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 118
countries. The Democratic Republic of Congo reported its first
case, while Indonesia, Lebanon and Panama had their first
fatalities.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 11:    
  
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,158                  80,778
 Italy                               631                  10,149
 Iran                                354                   9,000
 South Korea                          61                   7,755
 Spain                                49                   2,124
 France                               33                   1,784
 U.S.                                 31                    1016
 Japan                                17                   1,283
 United Kingdom                        8                     383
 Iraq                                  7                      67
 Netherlands                           5                     503
 Switzerland                           4                     652
 Hong Kong                             3                     126
 Australia                             3                     127
 Germany                               3                   1,622
 San Marino                            2                      62
 Lebanon                               2                      61
 Philippines                           1                      49
 Taiwan                                1                      48
 Thailand                              1                      59
 Argentina                             1                      19
 Chile                                 1                      17
 Egypt                                 1                      60
 Canada                                1                      97
 Belgium                               1                     314
 Indonesia                             1                      34
 Albania                               1                      12
 Monaco                                1                       1
 Panama                                1                      15
 Macau                                 0                      10
 Bahrain                               0                     189
 Kuwait                                0                      72
 Malaysia                              0                     149
 Singapore                             0                     178
 UAE                                   0                      74
 India                                 0                      60
 Vietnam                               0                      38
 Algeria                               0                      20
 Austria                               0                     206
 Denmark                               0                     340
 Ecuador                               0                      15
 Iceland                               0                      85
 Israel                                0                      76
 Norway                                0                     440
 Oman                                  0                      18
 Sweden                                0                     436
 Czech Republic                        0                      67
 Croatia                               0                      16
 Greece                                0                      90
 Ireland                               0                      34
 Finland                               0                      59
 Brazil                                0                      34
 Estonia                               0                      13
 Georgia                               0                      23
 Palestinian Territories               0                      30
 Poland                                0                      27
 Portugal                              0                      59
 Qatar                                 0                      24
 Romania                               0                      35
 Russia                                0                      20
 Saudi Arabia                          0                      21
 Azerbaijan                            0                      11
 Hungary                               0                      13
 Pakistan                              0                      19
 Slovenia                              0                      57
 Costa Rica                            0                      13
 Latvia                                0                      10
 Peru                                  0                      11
 Serbia                                0                      12
 Slovakia                              0                      10
 South Africa                          0                      13
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              1,225                        
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials


 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and
Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below