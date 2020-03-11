CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,300 worldwide

(Corrects to "Palestinian Territories" from "Palestine") March 11 (Reuters) - More than 121,500 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,383 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 118 countries. The Democratic Republic of Congo reported its first case, while Indonesia, Lebanon and Panama had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 11: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,158 80,778 Italy 631 10,149 Iran 354 9,000 South Korea 61 7,755 Spain 49 2,124 France 33 1,784 U.S. 31 1016 Japan 17 1,283 United Kingdom 8 383 Iraq 7 67 Netherlands 5 503 Switzerland 4 652 Hong Kong 3 126 Australia 3 127 Germany 3 1,622 San Marino 2 62 Lebanon 2 61 Philippines 1 49 Taiwan 1 48 Thailand 1 59 Argentina 1 19 Chile 1 17 Egypt 1 60 Canada 1 97 Belgium 1 314 Indonesia 1 34 Albania 1 12 Monaco 1 1 Panama 1 15 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 189 Kuwait 0 72 Malaysia 0 149 Singapore 0 178 UAE 0 74 India 0 60 Vietnam 0 38 Algeria 0 20 Austria 0 206 Denmark 0 340 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 85 Israel 0 76 Norway 0 440 Oman 0 18 Sweden 0 436 Czech Republic 0 67 Croatia 0 16 Greece 0 90 Ireland 0 34 Finland 0 59 Brazil 0 34 Estonia 0 13 Georgia 0 23 Palestinian Territories 0 30 Poland 0 27 Portugal 0 59 Qatar 0 24 Romania 0 35 Russia 0 20 Saudi Arabia 0 21 Azerbaijan 0 11 Hungary 0 13 Pakistan 0 19 Slovenia 0 57 Costa Rica 0 13 Latvia 0 10 Peru 0 11 Serbia 0 12 Slovakia 0 10 South Africa 0 13 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 1,225 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)