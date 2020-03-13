FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 5,000 worldwide

March 13 (Reuters) - About 138,170 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,078 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have now been reported by 132 countries outside China. Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana reported their first cases, while Algeria, Azerbaijan, Greece, India, Norway and Poland had their first fatalities. The death toll in Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries outside China, crossed 500. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 13: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,176 80,801 Italy 1,016 15,113 Iran 514 11,364 Spain 90 3,921 South Korea 71 7,979 France 61 2,876 U.S. 41 1832 Japan 24 1,380 United Kingdom 10 590 Iraq 8 83 San Marino 7 77 Switzerland 6 1135 Netherlands 5 614 Germany 5 3,117 Philippines 5 64 Hong Kong 4 134 Indonesia 4 69 Australia 3 199 Lebanon 3 77 Belgium 3 399 Egypt 2 80 Algeria 2 25 Taiwan 1 50 Thailand 1 75 Argentina 1 30 Chile 1 33 Canada 1 158 Albania 1 23 Panama 1 27 Austria 1 422 Sweden 1 727 Greece 1 117 Ireland 1 70 Poland 1 61 Bulgaria 1 23 India 1 81 Norway 1 876 Azerbaijan 1 15 Morocco 1 7 Guyana 1 1 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 210 Kuwait 0 80 Malaysia 0 158 Singapore 0 200 UAE 0 85 Vietnam 0 38 Denmark 0 785 Ecuador 0 19 Iceland 0 109 Israel 0 126 Oman 0 19 Czech Republic 0 117 Croatia 0 31 Finland 0 155 Brazil 0 77 Estonia 0 41 Georgia 0 25 Palestinian Territories 0 35 Portugal 0 112 Qatar 0 262 Romania 0 70 Russia 0 34 Saudi Arabia 0 62 Hungary 0 19 Pakistan 0 22 Slovenia 0 96 Costa Rica 0 23 Latvia 0 17 Peru 0 22 Serbia 0 31 Slovakia 0 21 South Africa 0 24 Belarus 0 21 Bosnia 0 13 Brunei 0 37 Luxembourg 0 26 Cyprus 0 14 Malta 0 12 Mexico 0 12 Senegal 0 10 Tunisia 0 13 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 1902 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)