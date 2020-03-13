Healthcare
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 5,000 worldwide

    March 13 (Reuters) - About 138,170 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,078 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have now been reported by 132 countries
outside China. Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana reported their
first cases, while Algeria, Azerbaijan, Greece, India, Norway
and Poland had their first fatalities. The death toll in
Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries outside China, crossed
500.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 13:

 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                     3,176              80,801
 Italy                              1,016              15,113
 Iran                                 514              11,364
 Spain                                 90               3,921
 South Korea                           71               7,979
 France                                61               2,876
 U.S.                                  41                1832
 Japan                                 24               1,380
 United Kingdom                        10                 590
 Iraq                                   8                  83
 San Marino                             7                  77
 Switzerland                            6                1135
 Netherlands                            5                 614
 Germany                                5               3,117
 Philippines                            5                  64
 Hong Kong                              4                 134
 Indonesia                              4                  69
 Australia                              3                 199
 Lebanon                                3                  77
 Belgium                                3                 399
 Egypt                                  2                  80
 Algeria                                2                  25
 Taiwan                                 1                  50
 Thailand                               1                  75
 Argentina                              1                  30
 Chile                                  1                  33
 Canada                                 1                 158
 Albania                                1                  23
 Panama                                 1                  27
 Austria                                1                 422
 Sweden                                 1                 727
 Greece                                 1                 117
 Ireland                                1                  70
 Poland                                 1                  61
 Bulgaria                               1                  23
 India                                  1                  81
 Norway                                 1                 876
 Azerbaijan                             1                  15
 Morocco                                1                   7
 Guyana                                 1                   1
 Macau                                  0                  10
 Bahrain                                0                 210
 Kuwait                                 0                  80
 Malaysia                               0                 158
 Singapore                              0                 200
 UAE                                    0                  85
 Vietnam                                0                  38
 Denmark                                0                 785
 Ecuador                                0                  19
 Iceland                                0                 109
 Israel                                 0                 126
 Oman                                   0                  19
 Czech Republic                         0                 117
 Croatia                                0                  31
 Finland                                0                 155
 Brazil                                 0                  77
 Estonia                                0                  41
 Georgia                                0                  25
 Palestinian Territories                0                  35
 Portugal                               0                 112
 Qatar                                  0                 262
 Romania                                0                  70
 Russia                                 0                  34
 Saudi Arabia                           0                  62
 Hungary                                0                  19
 Pakistan                               0                  22
 Slovenia                               0                  96
 Costa Rica                             0                  23
 Latvia                                 0                  17
 Peru                                   0                  22
 Serbia                                 0                  31
 Slovakia                               0                  21
 South Africa                           0                  24
 Belarus                                0                  21
 Bosnia                                 0                  13
 Brunei                                 0                  37
 Luxembourg                             0                  26
 Cyprus                                 0                  14
 Malta                                  0                  12
 Mexico                                 0                  12
 Senegal                                0                  10
 Tunisia                                0                  13
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                1902                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials


 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine
Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj
Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
