FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 6,600 worldwide

March 16 (Reuters) - More than 174,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,684 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 159 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 16: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,213 80,848 Italy 1809 24,747 Iran 853 14,991 Spain 309 9,191 France 127 5,423 South Korea 75 8,236 U.S. 69 3807 United Kingdom 35 1391 Japan 34 1,547 Netherlands 24 1413 Switzerland 18 2221 Philippines 12 142 Germany 11 6,248 Iraq 10 124 San Marino 7 109 Sweden 6 1064 Indonesia 5 134 Australia 5 375 Belgium 5 1058 Hong Kong 4 149 Algeria 4 48 Greece 4 331 Denmark 4 898 Lebanon 3 99 Poland 3 150 Norway 3 1295 Egypt 2 126 Argentina 2 46 Albania 2 51 Austria 2 1018 Ireland 2 170 Bulgaria 2 52 India 2 129 Ecuador 2 37 Taiwan 1 59 Thailand 1 147 Chile 1 155 Canada 1 341 Panama 1 43 Azerbaijan 1 25 Morocco 1 29 Guyana 1 7 Bahrain 1 221 Hungary 1 39 Slovenia 1 253 Luxembourg 1 81 Ukraine 1 5 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 1 Guatemala 1 2 Macau 0 11 Kuwait 0 123 Malaysia 0 566 Singapore 0 243 UAE 0 98 Vietnam 0 59 Iceland 0 180 Israel 0 255 Oman 0 22 Czech Republic 0 298 Croatia 0 56 Finland 0 272 Brazil 0 203 Estonia 0 205 Georgia 0 33 Palestinian Territories 0 39 Portugal 0 331 Qatar 0 401 Romania 0 158 Russia 0 93 Saudi Arabia 0 118 Pakistan 0 136 Costa Rica 0 35 Latvia 0 34 Peru 0 71 Serbia 0 55 Slovakia 0 63 South Africa 0 64 Belarus 0 36 Bosnia 0 24 Brunei 0 54 Cyprus 0 33 Malta 0 30 Mexico 0 53 Senegal 0 24 Tunisia 0 20 Afghanistan 0 21 Armenia 0 30 Burkina Faso 0 15 Cambodia 0 12 Colombia 0 54 Dominican Republic 0 11 Faroe Islands 0 18 French Guiana 0 11 Jordan 0 14 Lithuania 0 17 Maldives 0 13 Martinique 0 15 Moldova 0 23 North Macedonia 0 19 Sri Lanka 0 22 Bolivia 0 11 Jamaica 0 15 Turkey 0 18 Kazakhstan 0 18 Venezuela 0 17 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 3471 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)