Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 6,600 worldwide

8 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - More than 174,100 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,684 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 159
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 16:
  
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,213              80,848
 Italy                              1809              24,747
 Iran                                853              14,991
 Spain                               309               9,191
 France                              127               5,423
 South Korea                          75               8,236
 U.S.                                 69                3807
 United Kingdom                       35                1391
 Japan                                34               1,547
 Netherlands                          24                1413
 Switzerland                          18                2221
 Philippines                          12                 142
 Germany                              11               6,248
 Iraq                                 10                 124
 San Marino                            7                 109
 Sweden                                6                1064
 Indonesia                             5                 134
 Australia                             5                 375
 Belgium                               5                1058
 Hong Kong                             4                 149
 Algeria                               4                  48
 Greece                                4                 331
 Denmark                               4                 898
 Lebanon                               3                  99
 Poland                                3                 150
 Norway                                3                1295
 Egypt                                 2                 126
 Argentina                             2                  46
 Albania                               2                  51
 Austria                               2                1018
 Ireland                               2                 170
 Bulgaria                              2                  52
 India                                 2                 129
 Ecuador                               2                  37
 Taiwan                                1                  59
 Thailand                              1                 147
 Chile                                 1                 155
 Canada                                1                 341
 Panama                                1                  43
 Azerbaijan                            1                  25
 Morocco                               1                  29
 Guyana                                1                   7
 Bahrain                               1                 221
 Hungary                               1                  39
 Slovenia                              1                 253
 Luxembourg                            1                  81
 Ukraine                               1                   5
 Cayman Islands                        1                   1
 Sudan                                 1                   1
 Guatemala                             1                   2
 Macau                                 0                  11
 Kuwait                                0                 123
 Malaysia                              0                 566
 Singapore                             0                 243
 UAE                                   0                  98
 Vietnam                               0                  59
 Iceland                               0                 180
 Israel                                0                 255
 Oman                                  0                  22
 Czech Republic                        0                 298
 Croatia                               0                  56
 Finland                               0                 272
 Brazil                                0                 203
 Estonia                               0                 205
 Georgia                               0                  33
 Palestinian Territories               0                  39
 Portugal                              0                 331
 Qatar                                 0                 401
 Romania                               0                 158
 Russia                                0                  93
 Saudi Arabia                          0                 118
 Pakistan                              0                 136
 Costa Rica                            0                  35
 Latvia                                0                  34
 Peru                                  0                  71
 Serbia                                0                  55
 Slovakia                              0                  63
 South Africa                          0                  64
 Belarus                               0                  36
 Bosnia                                0                  24
 Brunei                                0                  54
 Cyprus                                0                  33
 Malta                                 0                  30
 Mexico                                0                  53
 Senegal                               0                  24
 Tunisia                               0                  20
 Afghanistan                           0                  21
 Armenia                               0                  30
 Burkina Faso                          0                  15
 Cambodia                              0                  12
 Colombia                              0                  54
 Dominican Republic                    0                  11
 Faroe Islands                         0                  18
 French Guiana                         0                  11
 Jordan                                0                  14
 Lithuania                             0                  17
 Maldives                              0                  13
 Martinique                            0                  15
 Moldova                               0                  23
 North Macedonia                       0                  19
 Sri Lanka                             0                  22
 Bolivia                               0                  11
 Jamaica                               0                  15
 Turkey                                0                  18
 Kazakhstan                            0                  18
 Venezuela                             0                  17
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE               3471                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below