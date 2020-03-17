Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 7,100 worldwide

    March 17 (Reuters) - More than 182,260 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,165 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 161
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 17:
  
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED
                                         CASES
 Mainland China                   3,226          80,860
 Italy                            2,158          27,980
 Iran                               853          14,991
 Spain                              342           9,942
 France                             148           6,633
 South Korea                         81           8,320
 U.S.                                87           4,667
 United Kingdom                      55           1,391
 Japan                               34           1,547
 Netherlands                         24           1,413
 Switzerland                         19           2,353
 Germany                             17           7,272
 Philippines                         12             142
 Iraq                                10             133
 San Marino                           7             109
 Sweden                               7            1064
 Indonesia                            5             134
 Australia                            5             401
 Belgium                              5            1058
 Hong Kong                            4             155
 Algeria                              4              60
 Greece                               4             352
 Denmark                              4             898
 Canada                               4             441
 Poland                               4             177
 Egypt                                4             166
 Austria                              3           1,018
 Lebanon                              3             109
 Norway                               3           1,295
 Argentina                            2              46
 Albania                              2              51
 Ireland                              2             223
 Bulgaria                             2              62
 India                                2             129
 Ecuador                              2              58
 Taiwan                               1              67
 Thailand                             1             147
 Pakistan                             1             184
 Panama                               1              69
 Azerbaijan                           1              25
 Morocco                              1              39
 Guyana                               1               7
 Bahrain                              1             228
 Hungary                              1              39
 Slovenia                             1             253
 Luxembourg                           1              81
 Ukraine                              1               7
 Cayman Islands                       1               1
 Sudan                                1               1
 Guatemala                            1               8
 Dominican Republic                   1              21
 Chile                                0             156
 Macau                                0              12
 Kuwait                               0             123
 Malaysia                             0             566
 Singapore                            0             243
 UAE                                  0              98
 Vietnam                              0              61
 Iceland                              0             180
 Israel                               0             298
 Oman                                 0              22
 Czech Republic                       0             344
 Croatia                              0              57
 Finland                              0             278
 Brazil                               0             243
 Estonia                              0             205
 Georgia                              0              33
 Palestinian Territories              0              39
 Portugal                             0             331
 Qatar                                0             439
 Romania                              0             168
 Russia                               0              93
 Saudi Arabia                         0             133
 Costa Rica                           0              41
 Latvia                               0              34
 Peru                                 0              86
 Serbia                               0              57
 Slovakia                             0              72
 South Africa                         0              64
 Belarus                              0              36
 Bosnia                               0              25
 Brunei                               0              54
 Cyprus                               0              46
 Malta                                0              30
 Mexico                               0              53
 Senegal                              0              24
 Tunisia                              0              20
 Afghanistan                          0              21
 Armenia                              0              52
 Burkina Faso                         0              15
 Cambodia                             0              12
 Colombia                             0              54
 Faroe Islands                        0              18
 French Guiana                        0              11
 Jordan                               0              29
 Lithuania                            0              18
 Maldives                             0              13
 Martinique                           0              15
 Moldova                              0              29
 North Macedonia                      0              19
 Sri Lanka                            0              28
 Bolivia                              0              11
 Jamaica                              0              15
 Turkey                               0              47
 Kazakhstan                           0              18
 Venezuela                            0              17
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             3,935                
 MAINLAND CHINA                          
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
