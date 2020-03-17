FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 7,100 worldwide

March 17 (Reuters) - More than 182,260 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,165 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 161 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 17: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,226 80,860 Italy 2,158 27,980 Iran 853 14,991 Spain 342 9,942 France 148 6,633 South Korea 81 8,320 U.S. 87 4,667 United Kingdom 55 1,391 Japan 34 1,547 Netherlands 24 1,413 Switzerland 19 2,353 Germany 17 7,272 Philippines 12 142 Iraq 10 133 San Marino 7 109 Sweden 7 1064 Indonesia 5 134 Australia 5 401 Belgium 5 1058 Hong Kong 4 155 Algeria 4 60 Greece 4 352 Denmark 4 898 Canada 4 441 Poland 4 177 Egypt 4 166 Austria 3 1,018 Lebanon 3 109 Norway 3 1,295 Argentina 2 46 Albania 2 51 Ireland 2 223 Bulgaria 2 62 India 2 129 Ecuador 2 58 Taiwan 1 67 Thailand 1 147 Pakistan 1 184 Panama 1 69 Azerbaijan 1 25 Morocco 1 39 Guyana 1 7 Bahrain 1 228 Hungary 1 39 Slovenia 1 253 Luxembourg 1 81 Ukraine 1 7 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 1 Guatemala 1 8 Dominican Republic 1 21 Chile 0 156 Macau 0 12 Kuwait 0 123 Malaysia 0 566 Singapore 0 243 UAE 0 98 Vietnam 0 61 Iceland 0 180 Israel 0 298 Oman 0 22 Czech Republic 0 344 Croatia 0 57 Finland 0 278 Brazil 0 243 Estonia 0 205 Georgia 0 33 Palestinian Territories 0 39 Portugal 0 331 Qatar 0 439 Romania 0 168 Russia 0 93 Saudi Arabia 0 133 Costa Rica 0 41 Latvia 0 34 Peru 0 86 Serbia 0 57 Slovakia 0 72 South Africa 0 64 Belarus 0 36 Bosnia 0 25 Brunei 0 54 Cyprus 0 46 Malta 0 30 Mexico 0 53 Senegal 0 24 Tunisia 0 20 Afghanistan 0 21 Armenia 0 52 Burkina Faso 0 15 Cambodia 0 12 Colombia 0 54 Faroe Islands 0 18 French Guiana 0 11 Jordan 0 29 Lithuania 0 18 Maldives 0 13 Martinique 0 15 Moldova 0 29 North Macedonia 0 19 Sri Lanka 0 28 Bolivia 0 11 Jamaica 0 15 Turkey 0 47 Kazakhstan 0 18 Venezuela 0 17 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 3,935 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)