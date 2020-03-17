Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 7,400 worldwide

8 Min Read

    March 17 (Reuters) - More than 187,700 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,495 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 161
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 17:
  
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,226              80,860
 Italy                             2,158              27,980
 Iran                                988              16,169
 Spain                               499              11,279
 France                              148               6,633
 U.S.                                 87                4744
 South Korea                          81               8,320
 United Kingdom                       55                1543
 Netherlands                          43                1413
 Japan                                36               1,612
 Switzerland                          21                2354
 Germany                              20               7,974
 Philippines                          14                 187
 Iraq                                 11                 154
 Belgium                              10                1243
 San Marino                            9                 102
 Sweden                                7                1175
 Indonesia                             5                 172
 Australia                             5                 452
 Algeria                               5                  60
 Poland                                5                 221
 Hong Kong                             4                 162
 Greece                                4                 352
 Denmark                               4                 960
 Egypt                                 4                 166
 Austria                               4                1332
 Canada                                4                 441
 Lebanon                               3                 109
 Norway                                3                1419
 India                                 3                 137
 Argentina                             2                  68
 Ireland                               2                 223
 Bulgaria                              2                  67
 Ecuador                               2                  58
 Malaysia                              2                 673
 Albania                               1                  55
 Taiwan                                1                  77
 Thailand                              1                 177
 Panama                                1                  69
 Azerbaijan                            1                  28
 Morocco                               1                  38
 Guyana                                1                   7
 Bahrain                               1                 237
 Hungary                               1                  50
 Slovenia                              1                 273
 Luxembourg                            1                 140
 Ukraine                               1                   7
 Cayman Islands                        1                   1
 Sudan                                 1                   1
 Guatemala                             1                   8
 Portugal                              1                 448
 Pakistan                              1                 209
 Dominican Republic                    1                  21
 Martinique                            1                  15
 Chile                                 0                 181
 Macau                                 0                  13
 Kuwait                                0                 130
 Singapore                             0                 266
 UAE                                   0                  98
 Vietnam                               0                  66
 Iceland                               0                 220
 Israel                                0                 324
 Oman                                  0                  24
 Czech Republic                        0                 383
 Croatia                               0                  65
 Finland                               0                 321
 Brazil                                0                 301
 Estonia                               0                 225
 Georgia                               0                  34
 Palestinian Territories               0                  41
 Qatar                                 0                 439
 Romania                               0                 184
 Russia                                0                  93
 Saudi Arabia                          0                 133
 Costa Rica                            0                  41
 Latvia                                0                  60
 Peru                                  0                  86
 Serbia                                0                  65
 Slovakia                              0                  84
 South Africa                          0                  64
 Belarus                               0                  36
 Bosnia                                0                  26
 Brunei                                0                  56
 Cyprus                                0                  46
 Malta                                 0                  38
 Mexico                                0                  82
 Senegal                               0                  27
 Tunisia                               0                  20
 Afghanistan                           0                  22
 Armenia                               0                  64
 Burkina Faso                          0                  15
 Cambodia                              0                  24
 Colombia                              0                  57
 Faroe Islands                         0                  47
 French Guiana                         0                  11
 Jordan                                0                  35
 Lithuania                             0                  21
 Maldives                              0                  13
 Moldova                               0                  23
 North Macedonia                       0                  26
 Sri Lanka                             0                  35
 Bolivia                               0                  11
 Jamaica                               0                  15
 Turkey                                0                  47
 Kazakhstan                            0                  33
 Venezuela                             0                  33
 Andorra                               0                  14
 Bangladesh                            0                  10
 Cameroon                              0                  10
 Moldova                               0                  30
 New Zealand                           0                  12
 Uruguay                               0                  29
 Uzbekistan                            0                  11
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              4,269                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below