FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 7,400 worldwide

March 17 (Reuters) - More than 187,700 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 7,495 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 161 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 17: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,226 80,860 Italy 2,158 27,980 Iran 988 16,169 Spain 499 11,279 France 148 6,633 U.S. 87 4744 South Korea 81 8,320 United Kingdom 55 1543 Netherlands 43 1413 Japan 36 1,612 Switzerland 21 2354 Germany 20 7,974 Philippines 14 187 Iraq 11 154 Belgium 10 1243 San Marino 9 102 Sweden 7 1175 Indonesia 5 172 Australia 5 452 Algeria 5 60 Poland 5 221 Hong Kong 4 162 Greece 4 352 Denmark 4 960 Egypt 4 166 Austria 4 1332 Canada 4 441 Lebanon 3 109 Norway 3 1419 India 3 137 Argentina 2 68 Ireland 2 223 Bulgaria 2 67 Ecuador 2 58 Malaysia 2 673 Albania 1 55 Taiwan 1 77 Thailand 1 177 Panama 1 69 Azerbaijan 1 28 Morocco 1 38 Guyana 1 7 Bahrain 1 237 Hungary 1 50 Slovenia 1 273 Luxembourg 1 140 Ukraine 1 7 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 1 Guatemala 1 8 Portugal 1 448 Pakistan 1 209 Dominican Republic 1 21 Martinique 1 15 Chile 0 181 Macau 0 13 Kuwait 0 130 Singapore 0 266 UAE 0 98 Vietnam 0 66 Iceland 0 220 Israel 0 324 Oman 0 24 Czech Republic 0 383 Croatia 0 65 Finland 0 321 Brazil 0 301 Estonia 0 225 Georgia 0 34 Palestinian Territories 0 41 Qatar 0 439 Romania 0 184 Russia 0 93 Saudi Arabia 0 133 Costa Rica 0 41 Latvia 0 60 Peru 0 86 Serbia 0 65 Slovakia 0 84 South Africa 0 64 Belarus 0 36 Bosnia 0 26 Brunei 0 56 Cyprus 0 46 Malta 0 38 Mexico 0 82 Senegal 0 27 Tunisia 0 20 Afghanistan 0 22 Armenia 0 64 Burkina Faso 0 15 Cambodia 0 24 Colombia 0 57 Faroe Islands 0 47 French Guiana 0 11 Jordan 0 35 Lithuania 0 21 Maldives 0 13 Moldova 0 23 North Macedonia 0 26 Sri Lanka 0 35 Bolivia 0 11 Jamaica 0 15 Turkey 0 47 Kazakhstan 0 33 Venezuela 0 33 Andorra 0 14 Bangladesh 0 10 Cameroon 0 10 Moldova 0 30 New Zealand 0 12 Uruguay 0 29 Uzbekistan 0 11 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 4,269 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)