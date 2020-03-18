Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,400 worldwide

8 Min Read

    March 18 (Reuters) - More than 198,300 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,419 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 164
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 18:
    
 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,237           80,873
 Italy                             2,941           31,506
 Iran                                988           16,169
 Spain                               533           11,826
 Germany                              26            9,367
 South Korea                          84            8,413
 France                              175            7,730
 United States                       109            6,469
 Switzerland                          27            2,742
 United Kingdom                       71            1,950
 Netherlands                          43            1,705
 Japan                                36            1,614
 Norway                                3            1,470
 Austria                               4            1,332
 Belgium                              10            1,243
 Sweden                                8            1,196
 Denmark                               4              977
 Malaysia                              2              673
 Canada                                8              598
 Australia                             5              452
 Portugal                              1              448
 Qatar                                 0              442
 Czech Republic                        0              434
 Greece                                5              387
 Brazil                                1              346
 Israel                                0              337
 Finland                               0              322
 Ireland                               2              292
 Slovenia                              1              275
 Singapore                             0              266
 Iceland                               0              247
 Pakistan                              1              247
 Bahrain                               1              241
 Poland                                5              238
 Estonia                               0              225
 Romania                               0              217
 Chile                                 0              201
 Egypt                                 6              196
 Philippines                          14              187
 Thailand                              1              177
 Indonesia                             7              172
 Saudi Arabia                          0              171
 Hong Kong                             4              168
 Iraq                                 11              154
 India                                 3              143
 Luxembourg                            1              140
 Kuwait                                0              130
 Lebanon                               4              124
 San Marino                           11              119
 Peru                                  0              117
 Russia                                0              114
 UAE                                   0              113
 Ecuador                               2              111
 Turkey                                1               98
 Slovakia                              0               97
 South Africa                          0               85
 Mexico                                0               82
 Bulgaria                              2               81
 Argentina                             2               79
 Armenia                               0               78
 Taiwan                                1               77
 Serbia                                0               72
 Croatia                               0               69
 Panama                                1               69
 Vietnam                               0               66
 Colombia                              0               65
 Algeria                               5               61
 Latvia                                0               60
 Brunei                                0               56
 Albania                               1               55
 Costa Rica                            0               50
 Hungary                               1               50
 Uruguay                               0               50
 Cyprus                                0               49
 Faroe Islands                         0               47
 Morocco                               1               44
 Palestinian Territories               0               44
 Sri Lanka                             0               44
 Jordan                                0               42
 Andorra                               0               39
 Malta                                 0               38
 Senegal                               0               37
 Belarus                               0               36
 Azerbaijan                            1               34
 Bosnia                                0               34
 Georgia                               0               34
 Oman                                  0               33
 Kazakhstan                            0               33
 Venezuela                             0               33
 North Macedonia                       0               31
 Moldova                               0               30
 Lithuania                             0               26
 Tunisia                               0               25
 Afghanistan                           0               22
 Cambodia                              0               21
 Dominican Republic                    1               21
 New Zealand                           0               20
 Liechtenstein                         0               19
 Burkina Faso                          0               15
 Martinique                            1               15
 Jamaica                               0               15
 Ukraine                               2               14
 Macau                                 0               13
 Maldives                              0               13
 Bolivia                               0               12
 French Guiana                         0               11
 Uzbekistan                            0               11
 Bangladesh                            0               10
 Cameroon                              0               10
 Guatemala                             1                8
 Guyana                                1                7
 Cayman Islands                        1                1
 Sudan                                 1                1
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              5,182  
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
 
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below