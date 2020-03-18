FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,400 worldwide

March 18 (Reuters) - More than 198,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,419 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 164 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 18: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,237 80,873 Italy 2,941 31,506 Iran 988 16,169 Spain 533 11,826 Germany 26 9,367 South Korea 84 8,413 France 175 7,730 United States 109 6,469 Switzerland 27 2,742 United Kingdom 71 1,950 Netherlands 43 1,705 Japan 36 1,614 Norway 3 1,470 Austria 4 1,332 Belgium 10 1,243 Sweden 8 1,196 Denmark 4 977 Malaysia 2 673 Canada 8 598 Australia 5 452 Portugal 1 448 Qatar 0 442 Czech Republic 0 434 Greece 5 387 Brazil 1 346 Israel 0 337 Finland 0 322 Ireland 2 292 Slovenia 1 275 Singapore 0 266 Iceland 0 247 Pakistan 1 247 Bahrain 1 241 Poland 5 238 Estonia 0 225 Romania 0 217 Chile 0 201 Egypt 6 196 Philippines 14 187 Thailand 1 177 Indonesia 7 172 Saudi Arabia 0 171 Hong Kong 4 168 Iraq 11 154 India 3 143 Luxembourg 1 140 Kuwait 0 130 Lebanon 4 124 San Marino 11 119 Peru 0 117 Russia 0 114 UAE 0 113 Ecuador 2 111 Turkey 1 98 Slovakia 0 97 South Africa 0 85 Mexico 0 82 Bulgaria 2 81 Argentina 2 79 Armenia 0 78 Taiwan 1 77 Serbia 0 72 Croatia 0 69 Panama 1 69 Vietnam 0 66 Colombia 0 65 Algeria 5 61 Latvia 0 60 Brunei 0 56 Albania 1 55 Costa Rica 0 50 Hungary 1 50 Uruguay 0 50 Cyprus 0 49 Faroe Islands 0 47 Morocco 1 44 Palestinian Territories 0 44 Sri Lanka 0 44 Jordan 0 42 Andorra 0 39 Malta 0 38 Senegal 0 37 Belarus 0 36 Azerbaijan 1 34 Bosnia 0 34 Georgia 0 34 Oman 0 33 Kazakhstan 0 33 Venezuela 0 33 North Macedonia 0 31 Moldova 0 30 Lithuania 0 26 Tunisia 0 25 Afghanistan 0 22 Cambodia 0 21 Dominican Republic 1 21 New Zealand 0 20 Liechtenstein 0 19 Burkina Faso 0 15 Martinique 1 15 Jamaica 0 15 Ukraine 2 14 Macau 0 13 Maldives 0 13 Bolivia 0 12 French Guiana 0 11 Uzbekistan 0 11 Bangladesh 0 10 Cameroon 0 10 Guatemala 1 8 Guyana 1 7 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 1 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 5,182 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)