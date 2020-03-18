FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,700 worldwide

March 18 (Reuters) - More than 204,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,710 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 170 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 18: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,237 80,873 Italy 2,941 31,506 Iran 1,135 17,361 Spain 623 13,716 France 175 7,730 U.S. 116 6,524 South Korea 84 8,413 United Kingdom 71 1,950 Netherlands 58 1,705 Japan 38 1,624 Switzerland 27 2,742 Germany 27 10,082 Indonesia 19 227 Philippines 17 202 Belgium 14 1,486 Iraq 12 164 San Marino 11 119 Sweden 8 1,196 Canada 8 598 Australia 6 565 Algeria 6 72 Egypt 6 196 Poland 5 246 Greece 5 387 Norway 5 1,518 Hong Kong 4 181 Denmark 4 1,044 Lebanon 4 133 Austria 3 1,471 India 3 147 Argentina 2 79 Ireland 2 292 Bulgaria 2 81 Ecuador 2 155 Malaysia 2 790 Albania 2 59 Morocco 2 49 Luxembourg 2 203 Ukraine 2 14 Portugal 2 642 Taiwan 1 100 Thailand 1 212 Panama 1 86 Azerbaijan 1 34 Guyana 1 11 Bahrain 1 255 Hungary 1 58 Slovenia 1 275 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 2 Guatemala 1 8 Dominican Republic 1 21 Martinique 1 19 Brazil 1 350 Burkina Faso 1 20 Moldova 1 30 Turkey 1 98 Bangladesh 1 14 Pakistan 0 256 Chile 0 238 Macau 0 15 Kuwait 0 142 Singapore 0 266 UAE 0 113 Vietnam 0 68 Iceland 0 250 Israel 0 427 Oman 0 33 Czech Republic 0 464 Croatia 0 81 Finland 0 359 Estonia 0 258 Georgia 0 38 Palestinian Territories 0 44 Qatar 0 442 Romania 0 246 Russia 0 147 Saudi Arabia 0 171 Costa Rica 0 50 Latvia 0 71 Peru 0 117 Serbia 0 83 Slovakia 0 105 South Africa 0 116 Belarus 0 51 Bosnia 0 38 Brunei 0 68 Cyprus 0 49 Malta 0 48 Mexico 0 93 Senegal 0 31 Tunisia 0 29 Afghanistan 0 22 Armenia 0 84 Cambodia 0 35 Colombia 0 75 Faroe Islands 0 58 French Guiana 0 11 Jordan 0 51 Lithuania 0 33 Maldives 0 13 North Macedonia 0 35 Sri Lanka 0 51 Bolivia 0 12 Jamaica 0 15 Kazakhstan 0 36 Venezuela 0 36 Andorra 0 39 Cameroon 0 10 Moldova 0 30 New Zealand 0 20 Liechtenstein 0 19 Paraguay 0 11 Reunion 0 12 Guadeloupe 0 27 Uruguay 0 50 Uzbekistan 0 15 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 5473 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)