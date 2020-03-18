Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,700 worldwide

    March 18 (Reuters) - More than 204,000 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,710 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 170
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 18:
  
    
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                     3,237               80,873
 Italy                              2,941               31,506
 Iran                               1,135               17,361
 Spain                                623               13,716
 France                               175                7,730
 U.S.                                 116                6,524
 South Korea                           84                8,413
 United Kingdom                        71                1,950
 Netherlands                           58                1,705
 Japan                                 38                1,624
 Switzerland                           27                2,742
 Germany                               27               10,082
 Indonesia                             19                  227
 Philippines                           17                  202
 Belgium                               14                1,486
 Iraq                                  12                  164
 San Marino                            11                  119
 Sweden                                 8                1,196
 Canada                                 8                  598
 Australia                              6                  565
 Algeria                                6                   72
 Egypt                                  6                  196
 Poland                                 5                  246
 Greece                                 5                  387
 Norway                                 5                1,518
 Hong Kong                              4                  181
 Denmark                                4                1,044
 Lebanon                                4                  133
 Austria                                3                1,471
 India                                  3                  147
 Argentina                              2                   79
 Ireland                                2                  292
 Bulgaria                               2                   81
 Ecuador                                2                  155
 Malaysia                               2                  790
 Albania                                2                   59
 Morocco                                2                   49
 Luxembourg                             2                  203
 Ukraine                                2                   14
 Portugal                               2                  642
 Taiwan                                 1                  100
 Thailand                               1                  212
 Panama                                 1                   86
 Azerbaijan                             1                   34
 Guyana                                 1                   11
 Bahrain                                1                  255
 Hungary                                1                   58
 Slovenia                               1                  275
 Cayman Islands                         1                    1
 Sudan                                  1                    2
 Guatemala                              1                    8
 Dominican Republic                     1                   21
 Martinique                             1                   19
 Brazil                                 1                  350
 Burkina Faso                           1                   20
 Moldova                                1                   30
 Turkey                                 1                   98
 Bangladesh                             1                   14
 Pakistan                               0                  256
 Chile                                  0                  238
 Macau                                  0                   15
 Kuwait                                 0                  142
 Singapore                              0                  266
 UAE                                    0                  113
 Vietnam                                0                   68
 Iceland                                0                  250
 Israel                                 0                  427
 Oman                                   0                   33
 Czech Republic                         0                  464
 Croatia                                0                   81
 Finland                                0                  359
 Estonia                                0                  258
 Georgia                                0                   38
 Palestinian Territories                0                   44
 Qatar                                  0                  442
 Romania                                0                  246
 Russia                                 0                  147
 Saudi Arabia                           0                  171
 Costa Rica                             0                   50
 Latvia                                 0                   71
 Peru                                   0                  117
 Serbia                                 0                   83
 Slovakia                               0                  105
 South Africa                           0                  116
 Belarus                                0                   51
 Bosnia                                 0                   38
 Brunei                                 0                   68
 Cyprus                                 0                   49
 Malta                                  0                   48
 Mexico                                 0                   93
 Senegal                                0                   31
 Tunisia                                0                   29
 Afghanistan                            0                   22
 Armenia                                0                   84
 Cambodia                               0                   35
 Colombia                               0                   75
 Faroe Islands                          0                   58
 French Guiana                          0                   11
 Jordan                                 0                   51
 Lithuania                              0                   33
 Maldives                               0                   13
 North Macedonia                        0                   35
 Sri Lanka                              0                   51
 Bolivia                                0                   12
 Jamaica                                0                   15
 Kazakhstan                             0                   36
 Venezuela                              0                   36
 Andorra                                0                   39
 Cameroon                               0                   10
 Moldova                                0                   30
 New Zealand                            0                   20
 Liechtenstein                          0                   19
 Paraguay                               0                   11
 Reunion                                0                   12
 Guadeloupe                             0                   27
 Uruguay                                0                   50
 Uzbekistan                             0                   15
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                5473                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
 
    

   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
