March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide

8 Min Read

    March 19 (Reuters) - More than 218,900 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 8,925
have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those
in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 172
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 19:
  
    
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED
                                         CASES
 Mainland China                   3,245         80,907
 Italy                            2,978         35,713
 Iran                             1,135         17,361
 Spain                              638         14,769
 Germany                             28         12,327
 United States                      116          9,269
 France                             264          9,134
 South Korea                         91          8,565
 Switzerland                         33          3,115
 United Kingdom                     104          2,626
 Netherlands                         58          2,051
 Austria                              3          1,646
 Japan                               38          1,624
 Norway                               6          1,590
 Belgium                             14          1,486
 Sweden                              10          1,218
 Denmark                              4          1,057
 Malaysia                             2            790
 Canada                               9            727
 Portugal                             2            642
 Australia                            6            596
 Brazil                               4            529
 Czech Republic                       0            522
 Qatar                                0            452
 Israel                               0            433
 Greece                               5            418
 Ireland                              2            366
 Finland                              0            359
 Singapore                            0            313
 Pakistan                             2            307
 Poland                               5            287
 Slovenia                             1            286
 Saudi Arabia                         0            283
 Romania                              0            260
 Estonia                              0            258
 Bahrain                              1            255
 Iceland                              0            250
 Chile                                0            238
 Indonesia                           19            227
 Thailand                             1            212
 Egypt                                6            210
 Luxembourg                           2            203
 Philippines                         17            202
 Turkey                               2            191
 Hong Kong                            4            180
 India                                3            169
 Ecuador                              3            168
 Iraq                                12            164
 Russia                               0            147
 Peru                                 0            145
 Kuwait                               0            142
 San Marino                          14            140
 Lebanon                              4            133
 South Africa                         0            116
 UAE                                  0            113
 Armenia                              0            110
 Panama                               1            109
 Slovakia                             0            105
 Taiwan                               1            100
 Argentina                            2             97
 Colombia                             0             93
 Mexico                               0             93
 Bulgaria                             2             92
 Croatia                              0             89
 Serbia                               0             89
 Uruguay                              0             79
 Vietnam                              0             76
 Algeria                              7             75
 Latvia                               0             71
 Costa Rica                           1             69
 Brunei                               0             68
 Albania                              2             59
 Cyprus                               0             58
 Faroe Islands                        0             58
 Hungary                              1             58
 Jordan                               0             56
 Morocco                              2             54
 Andorra                              0             53
 Belarus                              0             51
 Sri Lanka                            0             51
 Malta                                0             48
 Palestinian Territories              0             44
 North Macedonia                      0             43
 Bosnia                               0             39
 Oman                                 0             39
 Georgia                              0             38
 Cambodia                             0             37
 Moldova                              1             36
 Senegal                              0             36
 Kazakhstan                           0             36
 Venezuela                            0             36
 Azerbaijan                           1             34
 Dominican Republic                   2             34
 Lithuania                            0             34
 Tunisia                              0             29
 Liechtenstein                        0             28
 New Zealand                          0             28
 Guadeloupe                           0             27
 Martinique                           1             23
 Afghanistan                          0             22
 Burkina Faso                         1             20
 Uzbekistan                           0             18
 Macau                                0             17
 Ukraine                              2             16
 Jamaica                              1             15
 Bangladesh                           1             14
 Democratic Republic of               0             14
 Congo                                   
 Cameroon                             0             13
 Maldives                             0             13
 Bolivia                              0             12
 Reunion                              0             12
 French Guiana                        0             11
 Paraguay                             0             11
 Guyana                               1             11
 Rwanda                               0             11
 Cuba                                 1             10
 Guatemala                            1              8
 Sudan                                1              2
 Cayman Islands                       1              1
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             5,680               
 MAINLAND CHINA                          
 
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
