FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide

March 19 (Reuters) - More than 218,900 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 8,925 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 172 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 19: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,245 80,907 Italy 2,978 35,713 Iran 1,135 17,361 Spain 638 14,769 Germany 28 12,327 United States 116 9,269 France 264 9,134 South Korea 91 8,565 Switzerland 33 3,115 United Kingdom 104 2,626 Netherlands 58 2,051 Austria 3 1,646 Japan 38 1,624 Norway 6 1,590 Belgium 14 1,486 Sweden 10 1,218 Denmark 4 1,057 Malaysia 2 790 Canada 9 727 Portugal 2 642 Australia 6 596 Brazil 4 529 Czech Republic 0 522 Qatar 0 452 Israel 0 433 Greece 5 418 Ireland 2 366 Finland 0 359 Singapore 0 313 Pakistan 2 307 Poland 5 287 Slovenia 1 286 Saudi Arabia 0 283 Romania 0 260 Estonia 0 258 Bahrain 1 255 Iceland 0 250 Chile 0 238 Indonesia 19 227 Thailand 1 212 Egypt 6 210 Luxembourg 2 203 Philippines 17 202 Turkey 2 191 Hong Kong 4 180 India 3 169 Ecuador 3 168 Iraq 12 164 Russia 0 147 Peru 0 145 Kuwait 0 142 San Marino 14 140 Lebanon 4 133 South Africa 0 116 UAE 0 113 Armenia 0 110 Panama 1 109 Slovakia 0 105 Taiwan 1 100 Argentina 2 97 Colombia 0 93 Mexico 0 93 Bulgaria 2 92 Croatia 0 89 Serbia 0 89 Uruguay 0 79 Vietnam 0 76 Algeria 7 75 Latvia 0 71 Costa Rica 1 69 Brunei 0 68 Albania 2 59 Cyprus 0 58 Faroe Islands 0 58 Hungary 1 58 Jordan 0 56 Morocco 2 54 Andorra 0 53 Belarus 0 51 Sri Lanka 0 51 Malta 0 48 Palestinian Territories 0 44 North Macedonia 0 43 Bosnia 0 39 Oman 0 39 Georgia 0 38 Cambodia 0 37 Moldova 1 36 Senegal 0 36 Kazakhstan 0 36 Venezuela 0 36 Azerbaijan 1 34 Dominican Republic 2 34 Lithuania 0 34 Tunisia 0 29 Liechtenstein 0 28 New Zealand 0 28 Guadeloupe 0 27 Martinique 1 23 Afghanistan 0 22 Burkina Faso 1 20 Uzbekistan 0 18 Macau 0 17 Ukraine 2 16 Jamaica 1 15 Bangladesh 1 14 Democratic Republic of 0 14 Congo Cameroon 0 13 Maldives 0 13 Bolivia 0 12 Reunion 0 12 French Guiana 0 11 Paraguay 0 11 Guyana 1 11 Rwanda 0 11 Cuba 1 10 Guatemala 1 8 Sudan 1 2 Cayman Islands 1 1 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 5,680 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)