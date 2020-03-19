Healthcare
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 9,200 worldwide

    March 19 (Reuters) - More than 227,700 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 9,263
have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding
those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a
Reuters tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 175
countries.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 19:
  
 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                      3,245               80,907
 Italy                               2,978               35,713
 Iran                                1,284               18,407
 Spain                                 767               17,147
 France                                264                9,134
 U.S.                                  115                9,477
 United Kingdom                        108                2,626
 South Korea                            91                8,565
 Netherlands                            76                2,460
 Japan                                  40                1,668
 Switzerland                            36                3,939
 Germany                                33               13,632
 Indonesia                              25                  309
 Belgium                                21                1,795
 Philippines                            17                  217
 San Marino                             14                  140
 Iraq                                   12                  177
 Sweden                                 10                1,418
 Canada                                  9                  727
 Algeria                                 8                   82
 Australia                               6                  709
 Egypt                                   6                  210
 Greece                                  6                  418
 Norway                                  6                1,704
 Denmark                                 6                1,132
 Poland                                  5                  325
 Austria                                 5                2,013
 Hong Kong                               4                  208
 Lebanon                                 4                  149
 India                                   4                  197
 Luxembourg                              4                  335
 Brazil                                  4                  532
 Argentina                               3                   97
 Bulgaria                                3                   94
 Ecuador                                 3                  168
 Portugal                                3                  785
 Ireland                                 2                  366
 Malaysia                                2                  900
 Albania                                 2                   64
 Morocco                                 2                   58
 Ukraine                                 2                   16
 Dominican Republic                      2                   34
 Turkey                                  2                  191
 Pakistan                                2                  380
 Taiwan                                  1                  108
 Thailand                                1                  272
 Panama                                  1                  109
 Azerbaijan                              1                   44
 Guyana                                  1                   11
 Bahrain                                 1                  268
 Hungary                                 1                   73
 Slovenia                                1                  319
 Cayman Islands                          1                    1
 Sudan                                   1                    2
 Guatemala                               1                    8
 Martinique                              1                   23
 Burkina Faso                            1                   33
 Bangladesh                              1                   18
 Croatia                                 1                  102
 Russia                                  1                  199
 Costa Rica                              1                   69
 Mexico                                  1                  118
 Jamaica                                 1                   15
 Moldova                                 1                   36
 Cuba                                    1                   11
 Curacao                                 1                    3
 Chile                                   0                  238
 Macau                                   0                   17
 Kuwait                                  0                  148
 Singapore                               0                  345
 UAE                                     0                  140
 Vietnam                                 0                   76
 Iceland                                 0                  330
 Israel                                  0                  529
 Oman                                    0                   39
 Czech Republic                          0                  572
 Finland                                 0                  400
 Estonia                                 0                  267
 Georgia                                 0                   40
 Palestinian Territories                 0                   47
 Qatar                                   0                  452
 Romania                                 0                  277
 Saudi Arabia                            0                  238
 Latvia                                  0                   86
 Peru                                    0                  155
 Serbia                                  0                   97
 Slovakia                                0                  107
 South Africa                            0                  150
 Belarus                                 0                   51
 Bosnia                                  0                   45
 Brunei                                  0                   73
 Cyprus                                  0                   58
 Malta                                   0                   53
 Senegal                                 0                   36
 Tunisia                                 0                   39
 Afghanistan                             0                   22
 Armenia                                 0                  122
 Cambodia                                0                   37
 Colombia                                0                  102
 Faroe Islands                           0                   72
 French Guiana                           0                   11
 Jordan                                  0                   56
 Lithuania                               0                   36
 Maldives                                0                   13
 North Macedonia                         0                   42
 Sri Lanka                               0                   60
 Bolivia                                 0                   15
 Kazakhstan                              0                   44
 Venezuela                               0                   36
 Andorra                                 0                   53
 Cameroon                                0                   13
 New Zealand                             0                   28
 Liechtenstein                           0                   28
 Paraguay                                0                   11
 Reunion                                 0                   12
 Guadeloupe                              0                   27
 Uruguay                                 0                   79
 Uzbekistan                              0                   23
 Nigeria                                 0                   12
 Democratic Republic of                  0                   14
 Congo                                      
 Honduras                                0                   12
 Rwanda                                  0                   11
 Guam                                    0                   12
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                 6018                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                             
 
    
        
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
