FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths cross 9,200 worldwide

March 19 (Reuters) - More than 227,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 9,263 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 175 countries. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 19: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,245 80,907 Italy 2,978 35,713 Iran 1,284 18,407 Spain 767 17,147 France 264 9,134 U.S. 115 9,477 United Kingdom 108 2,626 South Korea 91 8,565 Netherlands 76 2,460 Japan 40 1,668 Switzerland 36 3,939 Germany 33 13,632 Indonesia 25 309 Belgium 21 1,795 Philippines 17 217 San Marino 14 140 Iraq 12 177 Sweden 10 1,418 Canada 9 727 Algeria 8 82 Australia 6 709 Egypt 6 210 Greece 6 418 Norway 6 1,704 Denmark 6 1,132 Poland 5 325 Austria 5 2,013 Hong Kong 4 208 Lebanon 4 149 India 4 197 Luxembourg 4 335 Brazil 4 532 Argentina 3 97 Bulgaria 3 94 Ecuador 3 168 Portugal 3 785 Ireland 2 366 Malaysia 2 900 Albania 2 64 Morocco 2 58 Ukraine 2 16 Dominican Republic 2 34 Turkey 2 191 Pakistan 2 380 Taiwan 1 108 Thailand 1 272 Panama 1 109 Azerbaijan 1 44 Guyana 1 11 Bahrain 1 268 Hungary 1 73 Slovenia 1 319 Cayman Islands 1 1 Sudan 1 2 Guatemala 1 8 Martinique 1 23 Burkina Faso 1 33 Bangladesh 1 18 Croatia 1 102 Russia 1 199 Costa Rica 1 69 Mexico 1 118 Jamaica 1 15 Moldova 1 36 Cuba 1 11 Curacao 1 3 Chile 0 238 Macau 0 17 Kuwait 0 148 Singapore 0 345 UAE 0 140 Vietnam 0 76 Iceland 0 330 Israel 0 529 Oman 0 39 Czech Republic 0 572 Finland 0 400 Estonia 0 267 Georgia 0 40 Palestinian Territories 0 47 Qatar 0 452 Romania 0 277 Saudi Arabia 0 238 Latvia 0 86 Peru 0 155 Serbia 0 97 Slovakia 0 107 South Africa 0 150 Belarus 0 51 Bosnia 0 45 Brunei 0 73 Cyprus 0 58 Malta 0 53 Senegal 0 36 Tunisia 0 39 Afghanistan 0 22 Armenia 0 122 Cambodia 0 37 Colombia 0 102 Faroe Islands 0 72 French Guiana 0 11 Jordan 0 56 Lithuania 0 36 Maldives 0 13 North Macedonia 0 42 Sri Lanka 0 60 Bolivia 0 15 Kazakhstan 0 44 Venezuela 0 36 Andorra 0 53 Cameroon 0 13 New Zealand 0 28 Liechtenstein 0 28 Paraguay 0 11 Reunion 0 12 Guadeloupe 0 27 Uruguay 0 79 Uzbekistan 0 23 Nigeria 0 12 Democratic Republic of 0 14 Congo Honduras 0 12 Rwanda 0 11 Guam 0 12 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 6018 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)