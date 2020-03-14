Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

5 Min Read

    March 14 (Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected
by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
    In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases,
as of 0200 GMT on March 14:
    
 COUNTRY     TOTAL       TOTAL
             DEATHS      CASES
 Mainland         80801        3176
 China                   
 Italy            17660        1266
 Iran             11364         514
 Spain             5232         129
 France            3661          79
 South             8086          72
 Korea                   
 United            2287          47
 States                  
 Japan             1423          28
 Switzerlan        1139          11
 d                       
 United             798          11
 Kingdom                 
 Netherland         804          10
 s                       
 Iraq               101           9
 Germany           3675           8
 San Marino          80           7
 Philippine          64           6
 s                       
 Hong Kong          134           4
 Indonesia           69           4
 Belgium            559           3
 Australia          199           3
 Lebanon             77           3
 Egypt               93           2
 India               82           2
 Poland              68           2
 Argentina           34           2
 Algeria             26           2
 Norway             996           1
 Sweden             814           1
 Austria            504           1
 Canada             198           1
 Greece             190           1
 Ireland             90           1
 Thailand            75           1
 Taiwan              50           1
 Chile               43           1
 Luxembourg          38           1
 Albania             33           1
 Bulgaria            31           1
 Panama              27           1
 Ecuador             19           1
 Azerbaijan          15           1
 Morocco              7           1
 Ukraine              3           1
 Guyana               1           1
 Sudan                1           1
 Denmark            804           0
 Qatar              320           0
 Bahrain            210           0
 Singapore          200           0
 Malaysia           197           0
 Finland            155           0
 Brazil             151           0
 Israel             143           0
 Czech              141           0
 Republic                
 Slovenia           141           0
 Iceland            134           0
 Portugal           112           0
 Kuwait             100           0
 Romania             95           0
 Saudi               86           0
 Arabia                  
 UAE                 85           0
 Estonia             79           0
 Russia              45           0
 Vietnam             44           0
 Peru                38           0
 Brunei              37           0
 Palestine           35           0
 Serbia              35           0
 Croatia             32           0
 Slovakia            32           0
 Pakistan            28           0
 Georgia             25           0
 South               24           0
 Africa                  
 Costa Rica          23           0
 Belarus             21           0
 Senegal             21           0
 Hungary             19           0
 Oman                19           0
 Bosnia              18           0
 Latvia              17           0
 Colombia            16           0
 Tunisia             16           0
 Mexico              15           0
 Cyprus              14           0
 North               14           0
 Macedonia               
 Malta               12           0
 Macau               10           0
 Bolivia             10           0
 TOTALS         145,594       5,419
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
       
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)
