March 15, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 5,800 worldwide

    March 15 (Reuters) - Some 156,465 people have been infected
by the coronavirus across the world and 5,838 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
    In China there have been 80,984 cases and 3,203 deaths.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or confirmed cases, as of 0200
GMT on March 15:  
    
 Countries             Cases       Deaths
 China                      80984        3203
 Italy                      21157        1441
 Iran                       12729         611
 Spain                       6391         196
 France                      4469          91
 South Korea                 8162          75
 United States               2783          57
 Japan                       1484          29
 United Kingdom              1140          21
 Switzerland                 1375          13
 Netherlands                  959          12
 Iraq                         110          10
 Germany                     4599           9
 Philippines                  111           8
 San Marino                   101           7
 Indonesia                     96           5
 Belgium                      689           4
 Norway                      1109           3
 Australia                    248           3
 Greece                       228           3
 Poland                       103           3
 Lebanon                       93           3
 Algeria                       37           3
 Sweden                       961           2
 Ireland                      129           2
 Egypt                        109           2
 India                        100           2
 Argentina                     45           2
 Bulgaria                      41           2
 Denmark                      827           1
 Austria                      655           1
 Canada                       252           1
 Slovenia                     181           1
 Thailand                      82           1
 Chile                         61           1
 Taiwan                        53           1
 Luxembourg                    51           1
 Panama                        43           1
 Albania                       38           1
 Ecuador                       28           1
 Azerbaijan                    19           1
 Morocco                       18           1
 Ukraine                        3           1
 Guyana                         1           1
 Sudan                          1           1
 Qatar                        337           0
 Malaysia                     238           0
 Finland                      225           0
 Bahrain                      212           0
 Singapore                    212           0
 Israel                       193           0
 Czech Republic               189           0
 Portugal                     169           0
 Iceland                      161           0
 Brazil                       151           0
 Romania                      123           0
 Estonia                      115           0
 Kuwait                       104           0
 Saudi Arabia                  86           0
 UAE                           85           0
 Russia                        59           0
 Vietnam                       53           0
 Serbia                        46           0
 Slovakia                      44           0
 Brunei                        40           0
 Croatia                       39           0
 Palestine                     38           0
 Peru                          38           0
 South Africa                  38           0
 Pakistan                      31           0
 Georgia                       30           0
 Hungary                       30           0
 Costa Rica                    27           0
 Cyprus                        26           0
 Latvia                        26           0
 Mexico                        26           0
 Senegal                       24           0
 Colombia                      22           0
 Belarus                       21           0
 Bosnia                        21           0
 North Macedonia               19           0
 Oman                          19           0
 Armenia                       18           0
 Malta                         18           0
 Tunisia                       18           0
 Moldova                       12           0
 Afghanistan                   11           0
 Dominican Republic            11           0
 Bolivia                       10           0
 Maldives                      10           0
 Martinique                    10           0
 Sri Lanka                     10           0
 Faroe Islands                  9           0
 Lithuania                      9           0
 Paraguay                       9           0
 Jamaica                        8           0
 Cambodia                       7           0
 French Guiana                  7           0
 New Zealand                    7           0
 Turkey                         7           0
 Kazakhstan                     6           0
 Reunion                        6           0
 Uruguay                        6           0
 Bangladesh                     5           0
 Ivory Coast                    5           0
 Cuba                           4           0
 Liechtenstein                  4           0
 Channel Islands                3           0
 French Polynesia               3           0
 Guadeloupe                     3           0
 Honduras                       3           0
 Puerto Rico                    3           0
 Aruba                          2           0
 Bhutan                         2           0
 Burkina Faso                   2           0
 Cameroon                       2           0
 Curacao                        2           0
 Democratic Republic            2           0
 of Congo                          
 Ghana                          2           0
 Namibia                        2           0
 Nigeria                        2           0
 Seychelles                     2           0
 Trinidad and Tobago            2           0
 Venezuela                      2           0
 Andorra                        1           0
 Antigua and Barbuda            1           0
 Cayman Islands                 1           0
 Central African                1           0
 Republic                          
 Eswatini                       1           0
 Ethiopia                       1           0
 Gabon                          1           0
 Gibraltar                      1           0
 Guatemala                      1           0
 Guinea                         1           0
 Jordan                         1           0
 Kenya                          1           0
 Mauritania                     1           0
 Mayotte                        1           0
 Monaco                         1           0
 Mongolia                       1           0
 Nepal                          1           0
 Northern Cyprus                1           0
 Republic of the                1           0
 Congo                             
 Rwanda                         1           0
 Saint Barthélemy               1           0
 Saint Lucia                    1           0
 St Vincent                     1           0
 Grenadines                        
 Suriname                       1           0
 Togo                           1           0
 U.S. Virgin Islands            1           0
 Vatican City                   1           0
 
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)
