Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

8 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Almost 170,000 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,509 have
died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in
the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters
tally.
    Infections outside China have been reported by 156
countries. Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean island, and Uzbekistan
reported their first cases, while Slovenia had its first
fatality.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 16:
  
 COUNTRY                       TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 Mainland China                         3213           80848
 Italy                                  1809           24747
 Iran                                    724           13938
 South Korea                              75            8236
 Spain                                   292            7845
 Germany                                  11            5813
 France                                  127            5423
 United States                            60            3689
 Switzerland                              14            2217
 Japan                                    31            1530
 United Kingdom                           35            1391
 Norway                                    3            1254
 Netherlands                              20            1135
 Sweden                                    3            1040
 Belgium                                   4             886
 Denmark                                   2             864
 Austria                                   1             860
 Malaysia                                  0             428
 Qatar                                     0             401
 Canada                                    1             341
 Greece                                    4             331
 Australia                                 5             300
 Czech Republic                            0             293
 Portugal                                  0             245
 Finland                                   0             244
 Singapore                                 0             226
 Slovenia                                  1             219
 Bahrain                                   0             214
 Israel                                    0             213
 Brazil                                    0             200
 Iceland                                   0             180
 Estonia                                   0             171
 Ireland                                   2             170
 Hong Kong                                 4             149
 Philippines                              12             140
 Romania                                   0             139
 Egypt                                     2             126
 Poland                                    3             125
 Iraq                                     10             124
 Saudi Arabia                              0             118
 Indonesia                                 5             117
 Thailand                                  1             114
 India                                     2             112
 Kuwait                                    0             112
 San Marino                                7             109
 Lebanon                                   3              99
 UAE                                       0              98
 Luxembourg                                1              77
 Chile                                     1              75
 Peru                                      0              71
 Russia                                    0              63
 Slovakia                                  0              61
 South Africa                              0              61
 Taiwan                                    1              59
 Vietnam                                   0              56
 Pakistan                                  0              53
 Bulgaria                                  2              51
 Brunei                                    0              50
 Croatia                                   0              49
 Algeria                                   4              48
 Serbia                                    0              48
 Argentina                                 2              46
 Mexico                                    0              43
 Panama                                    1              43
 Albania                                   2              42
 Palestine                                 0              38
 Ecuador                                   2              37
 Costa Rica                                0              35
 Colombia                                  0              34
 Cyprus                                    0              33
 Georgia                                   0              33
 Hungary                                   1              32
 Latvia                                    0              30
 Morocco                                   1              28
 Armenia                                   0              26
 Bosnia                                    0              24
 Senegal                                   0              24
 Azerbaijan                                1              23
 Moldova                                   0              23
 Oman                                      0              22
 Belarus                                   0              21
 Malta                                     0              21
 Tunisia                                   0              20
 North Macedonia                           0              19
 Sri Lanka                                 0              18
 Turkey                                    0              18
 Venezuela                                 0              17
 Afghanistan                               0              16
 Lithuania                                 0              14
 Maldives                                  0              13
 Cambodia                                  0              12
 Macau                                     0              11
 Dominican Republic                        0              11
 Faroe Islands                             0              11
 Jordan                                    0              10
 Martinique                                0              10
 Bolivia                                   0              10
 Jamaica                                   0              10
 Guyana                                    1               4
 Ukraine                                   1               3
 Sudan                                     1               1
 Guatemala                                 1               1
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                   3296  
 MAINLAND CHINA                               
 
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below