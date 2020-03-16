FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

March 16 (Reuters) - Almost 170,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,509 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 156 countries. Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean island, and Uzbekistan reported their first cases, while Slovenia had its first fatality. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 16: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES Mainland China 3213 80848 Italy 1809 24747 Iran 724 13938 South Korea 75 8236 Spain 292 7845 Germany 11 5813 France 127 5423 United States 60 3689 Switzerland 14 2217 Japan 31 1530 United Kingdom 35 1391 Norway 3 1254 Netherlands 20 1135 Sweden 3 1040 Belgium 4 886 Denmark 2 864 Austria 1 860 Malaysia 0 428 Qatar 0 401 Canada 1 341 Greece 4 331 Australia 5 300 Czech Republic 0 293 Portugal 0 245 Finland 0 244 Singapore 0 226 Slovenia 1 219 Bahrain 0 214 Israel 0 213 Brazil 0 200 Iceland 0 180 Estonia 0 171 Ireland 2 170 Hong Kong 4 149 Philippines 12 140 Romania 0 139 Egypt 2 126 Poland 3 125 Iraq 10 124 Saudi Arabia 0 118 Indonesia 5 117 Thailand 1 114 India 2 112 Kuwait 0 112 San Marino 7 109 Lebanon 3 99 UAE 0 98 Luxembourg 1 77 Chile 1 75 Peru 0 71 Russia 0 63 Slovakia 0 61 South Africa 0 61 Taiwan 1 59 Vietnam 0 56 Pakistan 0 53 Bulgaria 2 51 Brunei 0 50 Croatia 0 49 Algeria 4 48 Serbia 0 48 Argentina 2 46 Mexico 0 43 Panama 1 43 Albania 2 42 Palestine 0 38 Ecuador 2 37 Costa Rica 0 35 Colombia 0 34 Cyprus 0 33 Georgia 0 33 Hungary 1 32 Latvia 0 30 Morocco 1 28 Armenia 0 26 Bosnia 0 24 Senegal 0 24 Azerbaijan 1 23 Moldova 0 23 Oman 0 22 Belarus 0 21 Malta 0 21 Tunisia 0 20 North Macedonia 0 19 Sri Lanka 0 18 Turkey 0 18 Venezuela 0 17 Afghanistan 0 16 Lithuania 0 14 Maldives 0 13 Cambodia 0 12 Macau 0 11 Dominican Republic 0 11 Faroe Islands 0 11 Jordan 0 10 Martinique 0 10 Bolivia 0 10 Jamaica 0 10 Guyana 1 4 Ukraine 1 3 Sudan 1 1 Guatemala 1 1 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 3296 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell)