FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 3,600 worldwide

March 8 (Reuters) - More than 106,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3,600 have died from it, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements set out in the following table which was updated at 0200 GMT on March 8: TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,097 80,695 South Korea 50 7,134 Iran 145 5,823 Italy 233 5,883 Japan 13 1,157 France 16 949 Germany 0 795 Spain 10 480 United States 19 437 Switzerland 1 228 United Kingdom 2 209 Netherlands 1 188 Belgium 0 169 Sweden 0 161 Norway 0 147 Singapore 0 138 Hong Kong 2 108 Malaysia 0 93 Austria 0 79 Bahrain 0 79 Australia 2 63 Kuwait 0 61 Canada 0 51 Thailand 1 50 Iceland 0 50 Egypt 0 48 Iraq 4 47 Greece 0 46 Taiwan 1 45 UAE 0 45 Algeria 0 36 India^ 0 34 Czech Republic 0 26 Denmark 0 23 San Marino 1 23 Lebanon 0 22 Palestinian Territories 0 22 Israel 0 21 Vietnam 0 21 Finland 0 19 Brazil 0 19 Ireland 0 18 Oman 0 16 Russia 0 15 Ecuador 0 14 Slovenia 0 12 Croatia 0 12 Macau 0 10 Argentina 1 9 Philippines 1 6 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 503 CHINA The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases. Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz Janowski, Andrew Heavens and Lincoln Feast.)