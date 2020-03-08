Factbox
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 3,600 worldwide

4 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - More than 106,000 people have been infected
by the coronavirus across the world and 3,600 have died from it,
according to a Reuters tally of government announcements set out in
the following table which was updated at 0200 GMT on March 8:
    
                                     TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                      3,097          80,695
 South Korea                         50             7,134
 Iran                                145            5,823
 Italy                               233            5,883
 Japan                               13             1,157
 France                              16             949
 Germany                             0              795
 Spain                               10             480
 United States                       19             437
 Switzerland                         1              228
 United Kingdom                      2              209
 Netherlands                         1              188
 Belgium                             0              169
 Sweden                              0              161
 Norway                              0              147
 Singapore                           0              138
 Hong Kong                           2              108
 Malaysia                            0              93
 Austria                             0              79
 Bahrain                             0              79
 Australia                           2              63
 Kuwait                              0              61
 Canada                              0              51
 Thailand                            1              50
 Iceland                             0              50
 Egypt                               0              48
 Iraq                                4              47
 Greece                              0              46
 Taiwan                              1              45
 UAE                                 0              45
 Algeria                             0              36
 India^                              0              34
 Czech Republic                      0              26
 Denmark                             0              23
 San Marino                          1              23
 Lebanon                             0              22
 Palestinian Territories             0              22
 Israel                              0              21
 Vietnam                             0              21
 Finland                             0              19
 Brazil                              0              19
 Ireland                             0              18
 Oman                                0              16
 Russia                              0              15
 Ecuador                             0              14
 Slovenia                            0              12
 Croatia                             0              12
 Macau                               0              10
 Argentina                           1              9
 Philippines                         1              6
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND       503            
 CHINA                                              
                                                    
    The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due
to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases.
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika
Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz
Janowski, Andrew Heavens and Lincoln Feast.)
