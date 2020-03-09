Factbox
Coronavirus deaths rise to 3,800 worldwide

    March 9 (Reuters) - More than 110,000 people have been infected by
the coronavirus across the world and 3,800 have died from it, according
to a Reuters tally. 
    There are 104 countries outside China reporting infections, with
Egypt reporting its first death on Sunday, while Bangladesh, Bulgaria,
Colombia and Moldova reported their first cases. 
    The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200
GMT on March 9:
   
    
                                        TOTAL           CONFIRMED
                                          DEATHS          CASES
 Mainland China                         3,119           80,735
 South Korea                            50              7,382
 Italy                                  366             7,375
 Iran                                   194             6,566
 France                                 19              1,209
 Japan                                  14              1,190
 Germany                                0               1,040
 Spain                                  17              674
 United States                          22              538
 Switzerland                            2               332
 United Kingdom                         3               273
 Netherlands                            3               265
 Sweden                                 0               203
 Belgium                                0               200
 Norway                                 0               176
 Singapore                              0               150
 Hong Kong                              3               115
 Austria                                0               99
 Malaysia                               0               99
 Bahrain                                0               85
 Australia                              3               80
 Greece                                 0               73
 Canada                                 0               64
 Kuwait                                 0               64
 Iraq                                   6               60
 Iceland                                0               58
 Egypt                                  1               55
 Thailand                               1               50
 Taiwan                                 1               45
 UAE                                    0               45
 India ^                                0               43
 Israel                                 0               39
 San Marino                             1               36
 Denmark                                0               35
 Czech Republic                         0               32
 Lebanon                                0               32
 Portugal                               0               30
 Vietnam                                0               30
 Brazil                                 0               25
 Finland                                0               25
 Palestinian Territories                0               22
 Ireland                                0               21
 Algeria                                0               20
 Russia                                 0               17
 Oman                                   0               16
 Slovenia                               0               16
 Qatar                                  0               15
 Romania                                0               15
 Ecuador                                0               14
 Georgia                                0               13
 Argentina                              1               12
 Croatia                                0               12
 Poland                                 0               11
 Saudi Arabia                           0               11
 Chile                                  0               10
 Estonia                                0               10
 Macau                                  0               10
 Philippines                            1               10
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA    707             
    The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to
the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases.
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and
government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and
Milla Nissi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila and
Tomasz Janowski)
