FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM

Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

    March 10 (Reuters) - More than 116,100 people have
been infected by the coronavirus across the world and
4,090 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 113
countries. Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel
Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases,
while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities. 
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser. 
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 10:    
  
 COUNTRY                TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                  3,136              80,754
 Italy                             463               9,172
 Iran                              291               8,042
 South Korea                        54               7,513
 Spain                              35               1,512
 France                             30               1,412
 U.S.                               27                 729
 Japan                              17               1,239
 Iraq                                7                  67
 United Kingdom                      5                 321
 Netherlands                         4                 321
 Hong Kong                           3                 118
 Australia                           3                 103
 Switzerland                         3                 497
 San Marino                          2                  51
 Germany                             2               1,281
 Philippines                         1                  33
 Taiwan                              1                  45
 Thailand                            1                  53
 Argentina                           1                  17
 Chile                               1                  13
 Egypt                               1                  59
 Canada                              1                  77
 Lebanon                             1                  41
 Macau                               0                  10
 Bahrain                             0                 110
 Kuwait                              0                  69
 Malaysia                            0                 117
 Singapore                           0                 160
 UAE                                 0                  74
 India^                              0                  56
 Vietnam                             0                  31
 Algeria                             0                  20
 Austria                             0                 157
 Belgium                             0                 267
 Denmark                             0                 156
 Ecuador                             0                  15
 Iceland                             0                  69
 Israel                              0                  58
 Norway                              0                 240
 Oman                                0                  18
 Sweden                              0                 325
 Czech Republic                      0                  40
 Croatia                             0                  13
 Greece                              0                  89
 Ireland                             0                  24
 Finland                             0                  40
 Brazil                              0                  30
 Estonia                             0                  12
 Georgia                             0                  15
 Indonesia                           0                  27
 Palestine                           0                  26
 Poland                              0                  18
 Portugal                            0                  41
 Qatar                               0                  18
 Romania                             0                  17
 Russia                              0                  20
 Saudi Arabia                        0                  20
 Azerbaijan                          0                  11
 Hungary                             0                  12
 Pakistan                            0                  18
 Albania                             0                  11
 Slovenia                            0                  24
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              954                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                         
  
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine
Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun
Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)
