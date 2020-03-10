FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,090 worldwide

March 10 (Reuters) - More than 116,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,090 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 113 countries. Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 10: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,136 80,754 Italy 463 9,172 Iran 291 8,042 South Korea 54 7,513 Spain 35 1,512 France 30 1,412 U.S. 27 729 Japan 17 1,239 Iraq 7 67 United Kingdom 5 321 Netherlands 4 321 Hong Kong 3 118 Australia 3 103 Switzerland 3 497 San Marino 2 51 Germany 2 1,281 Philippines 1 33 Taiwan 1 45 Thailand 1 53 Argentina 1 17 Chile 1 13 Egypt 1 59 Canada 1 77 Lebanon 1 41 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 110 Kuwait 0 69 Malaysia 0 117 Singapore 0 160 UAE 0 74 India^ 0 56 Vietnam 0 31 Algeria 0 20 Austria 0 157 Belgium 0 267 Denmark 0 156 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 69 Israel 0 58 Norway 0 240 Oman 0 18 Sweden 0 325 Czech Republic 0 40 Croatia 0 13 Greece 0 89 Ireland 0 24 Finland 0 40 Brazil 0 30 Estonia 0 12 Georgia 0 15 Indonesia 0 27 Palestine 0 26 Poland 0 18 Portugal 0 41 Qatar 0 18 Romania 0 17 Russia 0 20 Saudi Arabia 0 20 Azerbaijan 0 11 Hungary 0 12 Pakistan 0 18 Albania 0 11 Slovenia 0 24 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 954 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)