March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,970 worldwide

    March 13 (Reuters) - About 134,530 people have been infected
by the coronavirus across the world and 4,970 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 125 countries.
Trinidad and Tobago as well as Ghana
reported their first cases, while Algeria, Azerbaijan, Greece,
India, Norway and Poland had their first fatalities.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 13:    
   
 COUNTRY                       TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                         3,169              80,793
 Italy                                  1,016              15,113
 Iran                                     429              10,075
 Spain                                     86               3,146
 South Korea                               66               7,869
 France                                    61               2,876
 U.S.                                      41               1,716
 Japan                                     24               1,380
 United Kingdom                            10                 590
 Iraq                                       8                  83
 Switzerland                                6                 868
 Germany                                    5               2,745
 Netherlands                                5                 614
 San Marino                                 5                  72
 Philippines                                5                  52
 Hong Kong                                  3                 130
 Australia                                  3                 156
 Lebanon                                    3                  61
 Belgium                                    3                 399
 Egypt                                      2                  80
 Algeria                                    2                  26
 Norway                                     1                 800
 Sweden                                     1                 687
 Taiwan                                     1                  49
 Thailand                                   1                  70
 Argentina                                  1                  30
 Chile                                      1                  33
 Canada                                     1                 142
 Indonesia                                  1                  34
 Albania                                    1                  23
 Monaco                                     1                   1
 Panama                                     1                   8
 Austria                                    1                 361
 Greece                                     1                 117
 Ireland                                    1                  70
 Poland                                     1                  51
 Bulgaria                                   1                  23
 India                                      1                  74
 Azerbaijan                                 1                  15
 Macau                                      0                  10
 Bahrain                                    0                 197
 Kuwait                                     0                  80
 Malaysia                                   0                 158
 Singapore                                  0                 187
 UAE                                        0                  85
 Vietnam                                    0                  38
 Denmark                                    0                 674
 Ecuador                                    0                  15
 Iceland                                    0                 109
 Israel                                     0                 109
 Oman                                       0                  18
 Czech Republic                             0                 113
 Croatia                                    0                  27
 Finland                                    0                 109
 Brazil                                     0                  77
 Estonia                                    0                  27
 Georgia                                    0                  25
 Palestinian Territories                    0                  31
 Portugal                                   0                  78
 Qatar                                      0                 262
 Romania                                    0                  59
 Russia                                     0                  34
 Saudi Arabia                               0                  45
 Hungary                                    0                  16
 Pakistan                                   0                  21
 Slovenia                                   0                  96
 Costa Rica                                 0                  23
 Latvia                                     0                  16
 Peru                                       0                  22
 Serbia                                     0                  24
 Slovakia                                   0                  21
 South Africa                               0                  17
 Belarus                                    0                  21
 Bosnia                                     0                  11
 Brunei                                     0                  25
 Luxembourg                                 0                  26
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                   1,798                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                                
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials


 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)
