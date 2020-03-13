FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to 4,970 worldwide

March 13 (Reuters) - About 134,530 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 125 countries. Trinidad and Tobago as well as Ghana reported their first cases, while Algeria, Azerbaijan, Greece, India, Norway and Poland had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 13: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,169 80,793 Italy 1,016 15,113 Iran 429 10,075 Spain 86 3,146 South Korea 66 7,869 France 61 2,876 U.S. 41 1,716 Japan 24 1,380 United Kingdom 10 590 Iraq 8 83 Switzerland 6 868 Germany 5 2,745 Netherlands 5 614 San Marino 5 72 Philippines 5 52 Hong Kong 3 130 Australia 3 156 Lebanon 3 61 Belgium 3 399 Egypt 2 80 Algeria 2 26 Norway 1 800 Sweden 1 687 Taiwan 1 49 Thailand 1 70 Argentina 1 30 Chile 1 33 Canada 1 142 Indonesia 1 34 Albania 1 23 Monaco 1 1 Panama 1 8 Austria 1 361 Greece 1 117 Ireland 1 70 Poland 1 51 Bulgaria 1 23 India 1 74 Azerbaijan 1 15 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 197 Kuwait 0 80 Malaysia 0 158 Singapore 0 187 UAE 0 85 Vietnam 0 38 Denmark 0 674 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 109 Israel 0 109 Oman 0 18 Czech Republic 0 113 Croatia 0 27 Finland 0 109 Brazil 0 77 Estonia 0 27 Georgia 0 25 Palestinian Territories 0 31 Portugal 0 78 Qatar 0 262 Romania 0 59 Russia 0 34 Saudi Arabia 0 45 Hungary 0 16 Pakistan 0 21 Slovenia 0 96 Costa Rica 0 23 Latvia 0 16 Peru 0 22 Serbia 0 24 Slovakia 0 21 South Africa 0 17 Belarus 0 21 Bosnia 0 11 Brunei 0 25 Luxembourg 0 26 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 1,798 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)