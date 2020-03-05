Factbox
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,300 worldwide

    March 5 (Reuters) - More than 96,500 people have been infected by the
coronavirus globally and over 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Mainland China accounted for more than 3,000 deaths, while the toll in
Italy and Iran stood at 107 each.
    More than half of those infected have reportedly recovered, including
over 52,000 in mainland China.
The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to
the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March
5:
    
                             TOTAL DEATHS               CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                          3,012                         80,409
 Italy                                     107                          3,089
 Iran                                      107                          3,513
 South Korea                                35                          6,088
 Japan                                      12                          1,037
 U.S.                                       11                            159
 France                                      4                            285
 Hong Kong                                   2                            105
 Iraq                                        2                             35
 Spain                                       3                            234
 Australia                                   2                             52
 Philippines                                 1                              3
 Taiwan                                      1                             44
 Thailand                                    1                             47
 San Marino                                  1                             16
 Macau                                       0                             10
 Bahrain                                     0                             49
 Canada                                      0                             34
 Germany                                     0                            349
 Kuwait                                      0                             58
 Malaysia                                    0                             55
 Singapore                                   0                            117
 UAE                                         0                             27
 United Kingdom                              0                             88
 India^                                      0                             30
 Vietnam                                     0                             16
 Algeria                                     0                             17
 Austria                                     0                             37
 Belgium                                     0                             50
 Denmark                                     0                             15
 Ecuador                                     0                             10
 Iceland                                     0                             34
 Israel                                      0                             15
 Lebanon                                     0                             15
 Netherlands                                 0                             38
 Norway                                      0                             72
 Oman                                        0                             15
 Sweden                                      0                             60
 Switzerland                                 0                             80
 TOTAL OUTSIDE                             289                         15,998
 MAINLAND CHINA                                 
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and
government officials

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Catherine Cadell; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
