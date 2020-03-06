Asia
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,400 worldwide

    March 6 (Reuters) - More than 100,300 people have been infected
by the coronavirus globally and over 3,400 people have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Mainland China accounted for more
than 3,000 deaths, while the toll in Italy stood at 148. 
    There are 85 countries outside China reporting infections, with
Slovakia, Cameroon, Vatican City, Bhutan, Serbia and Costa Rica
reporting initial cases in the past 24 hours. 
    More than half of those infected have reportedly recovered,
including over 53,700 in mainland China.
The following table shows countries/regions that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases,
as of 1400 GMT on March 6:
    
                                      TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                       3,044         80,668
 South Korea                          42            6,593
 Iran                                 124           4,747
 Italy                                148           3,858
 Japan                                12            1,098
 Germany                              0             577
 France                               7             423
 Spain                                3             365
 United States                        14            233
 Switzerland                          1             138
 Singapore                            0             130
 Netherlands                          1             128
 United Kingdom                       1             116
 Belgium                              0             109
 Hong Kong                            2             106
 Norway                               0             106
 Sweden                               0             101
 Malaysia                             0             83
 Australia                            2             60
 Kuwait                               0             58
 Bahrain                              0             55
 Thailand                             1             48
 Canada                               0             48
 Austria                              0             47
 Taiwan                               1             45
 Iraq                                 2             40
 Iceland                              0             37
 India^                               0             31
 UAE                                  0             29
 Denmark                              0             23
 San Marino                           1             21
 Algeria                              0             17
 Vietnam                              0             16
 Israel                               0             16
 Oman                                 0             16
 Lebanon                              0             15
 Ecuador                              0             13
 Macau                                0             10
 Philippines                          1             5
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA  363           
 
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials

 (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika
Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz
Janowski)
