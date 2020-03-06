FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,400 worldwide

March 6 (Reuters) - More than 100,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,400 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. Mainland China accounted for more than 3,000 deaths, while the toll in Italy stood at 148. There are 85 countries outside China reporting infections, with Slovakia, Cameroon, Vatican City, Bhutan, Serbia and Costa Rica reporting initial cases in the past 24 hours. More than half of those infected have reportedly recovered, including over 53,700 in mainland China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 6: TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,044 80,668 South Korea 42 6,593 Iran 124 4,747 Italy 148 3,858 Japan 12 1,098 Germany 0 577 France 7 423 Spain 3 365 United States 14 233 Switzerland 1 138 Singapore 0 130 Netherlands 1 128 United Kingdom 1 116 Belgium 0 109 Hong Kong 2 106 Norway 0 106 Sweden 0 101 Malaysia 0 83 Australia 2 60 Kuwait 0 58 Bahrain 0 55 Thailand 1 48 Canada 0 48 Austria 0 47 Taiwan 1 45 Iraq 2 40 Iceland 0 37 India^ 0 31 UAE 0 29 Denmark 0 23 San Marino 1 21 Algeria 0 17 Vietnam 0 16 Israel 0 16 Oman 0 16 Lebanon 0 15 Ecuador 0 13 Macau 0 10 Philippines 1 5 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 363 ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)