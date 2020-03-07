FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,480 worldwide

March 7 (Reuters) - About 102,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and more than 3,480 people have died from it, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements set out in the following table which was updated at 0200 GMT on March 7: TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,070 80,651 South Korea 42 6,767 Iran 124 4,747 Italy 197 4,636 Japan 12 1,116 Germany 0 639 France 7 613 Spain 3 374 United States 14 301 Switzerland 1 214 United Kingdom 1 163 Singapore 0 130 Netherlands 1 128 Norway 0 113 Belgium 0 109 Hong Kong 2 106 Sweden 0 101 Malaysia 0 83 Australia 2 60 Bahrain 0 60 Kuwait 0 58 Austria 0 55 Canada 0 49 Thailand 1 48 Greece 0 45 Taiwan 1 45 UAE 0 45 Iraq 2 40 Iceland 0 43 India^ 0 31 Denmark 0 23 Lebanon 0 22 Israel 0 21 San Marino 1 21 Ireland 0 18 Czech Republic 0 18 Algeria 0 17 Vietnam 0 16 Israel 0 16 Oman 0 16 Finland 0 15 Egypt 0 15 Palestinian Territories 0 16 Brazil 0 13 Russia 0 13 Slovenia 0 13 Ecuador 0 13 Croatia 0 11 Macau 0 10 Philippines 1 5 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 412 CHINA The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases. Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz Janowski and Andrew Heavens)