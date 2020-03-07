Factbox
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,480 worldwide

4 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - About 102,000 people have been infected by
the coronavirus across the world and more than 3,480 people have
died from it, according to a Reuters tally of government
announcements set out in the following table which was updated at
0200 GMT on March 7:
    
                                     TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                      3,070         80,651
 South Korea                         42            6,767
 Iran                                124           4,747
 Italy                               197           4,636
 Japan                               12            1,116
 Germany                             0             639
 France                              7             613
 Spain                               3             374
 United States                       14            301
 Switzerland                         1             214
 United Kingdom                      1             163
 Singapore                           0             130
 Netherlands                         1             128
 Norway                              0             113
 Belgium                             0             109
 Hong Kong                           2             106
 Sweden                              0             101
 Malaysia                            0             83
 Australia                           2             60
 Bahrain                             0             60
 Kuwait                              0             58
 Austria                             0             55
 Canada                              0             49
 Thailand                            1             48
 Greece                              0             45
 Taiwan                              1             45
 UAE                                 0             45
 Iraq                                2             40
 Iceland                             0             43
 India^                              0             31
 Denmark                             0             23
 Lebanon                             0             22
 Israel                              0             21
 San Marino                          1             21
 Ireland                             0             18
 Czech Republic                      0             18
 Algeria                             0             17
 Vietnam                             0             16
 Israel                              0             16
 Oman                                0             16
 Finland                             0             15
 Egypt                               0             15
 Palestinian Territories             0             16
 Brazil                              0             13
 Russia                              0             13
 Slovenia                            0             13
 Ecuador                             0             13
 Croatia                             0             11
 Macau                               0             10
 Philippines                         1             5
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND       412           
 CHINA                                             
                                                   
    The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases.
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by and Catherine Cadell, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika
Roy and Sarah Morland
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Tomasz
Janowski and Andrew Heavens)
