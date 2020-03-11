Factbox
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to nearly 4,300 worldwide

5 Min Read

    March 11 (Reuters) - More than 119,100 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,298 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 117 countries.
The Democratic Republic of Congo reported its first case, while
Indonesia, Lebanon and Panama had their first fatalities. 
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. 
    The following table shows countries/regions that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases,
as of 0200 GMT on March 11:    
  
 COUNTRY                              TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                       3,161         80,909
 Italy                                631           10,149
 Iran                                 291           8,042
 South Korea                          60            7,755
 France                               33            1,784
 Spain                                36            1,695
 Germany                              2             1,565
 Japan                                17            1,283
 United States                        30            975
 Switzerland                          3             491
 Norway                               0             400
 United Kingdom                       6             383
 Netherlands                          4             382
 Sweden                               0             355
 Belgium                              0             267
 Denmark                              0             262
 Austria                              0             182
 Singapore                            0             166
 Malaysia                             0             129
 Hong Kong                            3             121
 Australia                            3             112
 Bahrain                              0             110
 Canada                               1             94
 Greece                               0             89
 Iceland                              0             81
 Israel                               0             75
 UAE                                  0             74
 Kuwait                               0             69
 Iraq                                 7             67
 Czech Republic                       0             63
 India^                               0             62
 San Marino                           2             62
 Egypt                                1             59
 Thailand                             1             53
 Lebanon                              1             52
 Taiwan                               1             48
 Portugal                             0             41
 Finland                              0             40
 Brazil                               0             34
 Ireland                              0             34
 Slovenia                             0             34
 Vietnam                              0             34
 Philippines                          1             33
 Palestine                            0             29
 Romania                              0             29
 Indonesia                            1             27
 Qatar                                0             24
 Georgia                              0             23
 Poland                               0             22
 Algeria                              0             20
 Russia                               0             20
 Saudi Arabia                         0             20
 Argentina                            1             19
 Pakistan                             0             19
 Oman                                 0             18
 Chile                                1             17
 Croatia                              0             15
 Ecuador                              0             15
 Costa Rica                           0             13
 Estonia                              0             13
 Hungary                              0             12
 Azerbaijan                           0             11
 Peru                                 0             11
 Macau                                0             10
 Albania                              0             10
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA  1,138         
  
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj
Kalluvila)
