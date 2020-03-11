FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to nearly 4,300 worldwide

March 11 (Reuters) - More than 119,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,298 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 117 countries. The Democratic Republic of Congo reported its first case, while Indonesia, Lebanon and Panama had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 11: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,161 80,909 Italy 631 10,149 Iran 291 8,042 South Korea 60 7,755 France 33 1,784 Spain 36 1,695 Germany 2 1,565 Japan 17 1,283 United States 30 975 Switzerland 3 491 Norway 0 400 United Kingdom 6 383 Netherlands 4 382 Sweden 0 355 Belgium 0 267 Denmark 0 262 Austria 0 182 Singapore 0 166 Malaysia 0 129 Hong Kong 3 121 Australia 3 112 Bahrain 0 110 Canada 1 94 Greece 0 89 Iceland 0 81 Israel 0 75 UAE 0 74 Kuwait 0 69 Iraq 7 67 Czech Republic 0 63 India^ 0 62 San Marino 2 62 Egypt 1 59 Thailand 1 53 Lebanon 1 52 Taiwan 1 48 Portugal 0 41 Finland 0 40 Brazil 0 34 Ireland 0 34 Slovenia 0 34 Vietnam 0 34 Philippines 1 33 Palestine 0 29 Romania 0 29 Indonesia 1 27 Qatar 0 24 Georgia 0 23 Poland 0 22 Algeria 0 20 Russia 0 20 Saudi Arabia 0 20 Argentina 1 19 Pakistan 0 19 Oman 0 18 Chile 1 17 Croatia 0 15 Ecuador 0 15 Costa Rica 0 13 Estonia 0 13 Hungary 0 12 Azerbaijan 0 11 Peru 0 11 Macau 0 10 Albania 0 10 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 1,138 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)