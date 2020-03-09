Factbox
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 3,800 worldwide

6 Min Read

    March 9 (Reuters) - More than 111,600 people have been infected by
the coronavirus across the world and 3,884 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 105 countries. Egypt
reported its first death on Sunday, while Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Colombia
and Moldova reported their first cases. 
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser. 
    The following table shows countries/regions that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of
1400 GMT on March 9:    
    
                                  TOTAL DEATHS           CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                          3,119                    80,735
 Italy                                     366                     7,375
 Iran                                      237                     7,161
 South Korea                                53                     7,478
 Spain                                      26                      1036
 U.S.                                       22                       538
 France                                     19                      1209
 Japan                                      14                     1,198
 Iraq                                        6                        65
 Hong Kong                                   3                       115
 Australia                                   3                        93
 United Kingdom                              3                       280
 Netherlands                                 3                       321
 San Marino                                  2                        51
 Switzerland                                 2                       374
 Philippines                                 1                        20
 Taiwan                                      1                        45
 Thailand                                    1                        50
 Argentina                                   1                        12
 Chile                                       1                        10
 Egypt                                       1                        55
 Macau                                       0                        10
 Bahrain                                     0                       109
 Canada                                      0                        67
 Germany                                     0                      1151
 Kuwait                                      0                        65
 Malaysia                                    0                       117
 Singapore                                   0                       160
 UAE                                         0                        59
 India^                                      0                        43
 Vietnam                                     0                        31
 Algeria                                     0                        20
 Austria                                     0                       112
 Belgium                                     0                       239
 Denmark                                     0                        59
 Ecuador                                     0                        15
 Iceland                                     0                        60
 Israel                                      0                        39
 Lebanon                                     0                        32
 Norway                                      0                       183
 Oman                                        0                        16
 Sweden                                      0                       248
 Czech Republic                              0                        33
 Croatia                                     0                        12
 Greece                                      0                        74
 Ireland                                     0                        21
 Finland                                     0                        30
 Brazil                                      0                        25
 Estonia                                     0                        10
 Georgia                                     0                        15
 Indonesia                                   0                        19
 Palestine                                   0                        25
 Poland                                      0                        16
 Portugal                                    0                        31
 Qatar                                       0                        18
 Romania                                     0                        17
 Russia                                      0                        17
 Saudi Arabia                                0                        15
 Slovenia                                    0                        19
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                      765                          
 MAINLAND CHINA                                 
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and
government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and
Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
