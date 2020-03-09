FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 3,800 worldwide

March 9 (Reuters) - More than 111,600 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3,884 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 105 countries. Egypt reported its first death on Sunday, while Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Colombia and Moldova reported their first cases. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 9: TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,119 80,735 Italy 366 7,375 Iran 237 7,161 South Korea 53 7,478 Spain 26 1036 U.S. 22 538 France 19 1209 Japan 14 1,198 Iraq 6 65 Hong Kong 3 115 Australia 3 93 United Kingdom 3 280 Netherlands 3 321 San Marino 2 51 Switzerland 2 374 Philippines 1 20 Taiwan 1 45 Thailand 1 50 Argentina 1 12 Chile 1 10 Egypt 1 55 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 109 Canada 0 67 Germany 0 1151 Kuwait 0 65 Malaysia 0 117 Singapore 0 160 UAE 0 59 India^ 0 43 Vietnam 0 31 Algeria 0 20 Austria 0 112 Belgium 0 239 Denmark 0 59 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 60 Israel 0 39 Lebanon 0 32 Norway 0 183 Oman 0 16 Sweden 0 248 Czech Republic 0 33 Croatia 0 12 Greece 0 74 Ireland 0 21 Finland 0 30 Brazil 0 25 Estonia 0 10 Georgia 0 15 Indonesia 0 19 Palestine 0 25 Poland 0 16 Portugal 0 31 Qatar 0 18 Romania 0 17 Russia 0 17 Saudi Arabia 0 15 Slovenia 0 19 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 765 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)