Factbox
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,000 worldwide

6 Min Read

    March 10 (Reuters) - More than 114,300 people have been infected by
the coronavirus across the world and 4,026 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 111 countries.
Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei
reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first
fatalities. 
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser. 
    The following table shows countries/regions that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as
of 0200 GMT on March 10:    
    
                                       TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                                3,136             80,754
 Italy                                           463               9172
 South Korea                                      53               7478
 Iran                                            237               7161
 France                                           30               1412
 Spain                                            30               1231
 Germany                                           2               1224
 Japan                                            16               1218
 United States                                    26                668
 Switzerland                                       2                374
 Netherlands                                       4                321
 United Kingdom                                    5                321
 Sweden                                            0                261
 Belgium                                           0                239
 Norway                                            0                227
 Singapore                                         0                160
 Austria                                           0                131
 Malaysia                                          0                117
 Hong Kong                                         3                116
 Bahrain                                           0                109
 Australia                                         3                 91
 Denmark                                           0                 90
 Greece                                            0                 84
 Canada                                            1                 77
 Iraq                                              7                 67
 Iceland                                           0                 65
 Kuwait                                            0                 65
 Egypt                                             1                 59
 UAE                                               0                 59
 San Marino                                        2                 51
 Israel                                            0                 50
 Thailand                                          1                 50
 India^                                            0                 47
 Taiwan                                            1                 45
 Lebanon                                           0                 41
 Czech Republic                                    0                 38
 Portugal                                          0                 38
 Finland                                           0                 33
 Vietnam                                           0                 31
 Brazil                                            0                 25
 Palestine                                         0                 25
 Ireland                                           0                 24
 Philippines                                       1                 24
 Slovenia                                          0                 24
 Algeria                                           0                 20
 Russia                                            0                 20
 Saudi Arabia                                      0                 20
 Indonesia                                         0                 19
 Oman                                              0                 18
 Qatar                                             0                 18
 Argentina                                         1                 17
 Poland                                            0                 17
 Romania                                           0                 17
 Pakistan                                          0                 16
 Ecuador                                           0                 15
 Georgia                                           0                 15
 Chile                                             1                 13
 Croatia                                           0                 13
 Estonia                                           0                 10
 Macau                                             0                 10
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA             890  
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
    ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and
Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)
