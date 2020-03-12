FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,600 worldwide

March 12 (Reuters) - More than 126,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,624 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 122 countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first case, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 12: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,169 80,778 Italy 827 12,462 Iran 354 9,000 South Korea 61 7,755 Spain 55 2,277 France 48 2,281 U.S. 38 1,281 Japan 17 1,335 United Kingdom 8 456 Iraq 7 67 Netherlands 5 503 Switzerland 4 652 Hong Kong 3 126 Australia 3 127 Germany 3 1,966 Belgium 3 314 San Marino 2 62 Lebanon 2 61 Philippines 2 49 Taiwan 1 48 Thailand 1 59 Argentina 1 19 Chile 1 23 Egypt 1 60 Canada 1 109 Indonesia 1 34 Albania 1 15 Monaco 1 1 Panama 1 8 Sweden 1 500 Ireland 1 43 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 195 Kuwait 0 72 Malaysia 0 149 Singapore 0 178 UAE 0 74 India 0 60 Vietnam 0 38 Algeria 0 20 Austria 0 246 Denmark 0 514 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 85 Israel 0 96 Norway 0 629 Oman 0 18 Czech Republic 0 94 Croatia 0 16 Greece 0 99 Finland 0 59 Brazil 0 52 Estonia 0 16 Georgia 0 24 Palestinian Territories 0 30 Poland 0 31 Portugal 0 59 Qatar 0 262 Romania 0 47 Russia 0 20 Saudi Arabia 0 45 Azerbaijan 0 11 Hungary 0 13 Pakistan 0 19 Slovenia 0 57 Costa Rica 0 23 Latvia 0 10 Peru 0 13 Serbia 0 12 Slovakia 0 10 South Africa 0 13 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 1,452 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur, Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)