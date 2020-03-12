Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,600 worldwide

    March 12 (Reuters) - More than 126,000 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,624 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 122
countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast 
reported their first case, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and
Indonesia had their first fatalities.
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 12:    
  
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,169                  80,778
 Italy                               827                  12,462
 Iran                                354                   9,000
 South Korea                          61                   7,755
 Spain                                55                   2,277
 France                               48                   2,281
 U.S.                                 38                   1,281
 Japan                                17                   1,335
 United Kingdom                        8                     456
 Iraq                                  7                      67
 Netherlands                           5                     503
 Switzerland                           4                     652
 Hong Kong                             3                     126
 Australia                             3                     127
 Germany                               3                   1,966
 Belgium                               3                     314
 San Marino                            2                      62
 Lebanon                               2                      61
 Philippines                           2                      49
 Taiwan                                1                      48
 Thailand                              1                      59
 Argentina                             1                      19
 Chile                                 1                      23
 Egypt                                 1                      60
 Canada                                1                     109
 Indonesia                             1                      34
 Albania                               1                      15
 Monaco                                1                       1
 Panama                                1                       8
 Sweden                                1                     500
 Ireland                               1                      43
 Macau                                 0                      10
 Bahrain                               0                     195
 Kuwait                                0                      72
 Malaysia                              0                     149
 Singapore                             0                     178
 UAE                                   0                      74
 India                                 0                      60
 Vietnam                               0                      38
 Algeria                               0                      20
 Austria                               0                     246
 Denmark                               0                     514
 Ecuador                               0                      15
 Iceland                               0                      85
 Israel                                0                      96
 Norway                                0                     629
 Oman                                  0                      18
 Czech Republic                        0                      94
 Croatia                               0                      16
 Greece                                0                      99
 Finland                               0                      59
 Brazil                                0                      52
 Estonia                               0                      16
 Georgia                               0                      24
 Palestinian Territories               0                      30
 Poland                                0                      31
 Portugal                              0                      59
 Qatar                                 0                     262
 Romania                               0                      47
 Russia                                0                      20
 Saudi Arabia                          0                      45
 Azerbaijan                            0                      11
 Hungary                               0                      13
 Pakistan                              0                      19
 Slovenia                              0                      57
 Costa Rica                            0                      23
 Latvia                                0                      10
 Peru                                  0                      13
 Serbia                                0                      12
 Slovakia                              0                      10
 South Africa                          0                      13
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              1,452                        
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials


 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur, Sriraj
Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
