Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,700 worldwide

7 Min Read

    March 12 (Reuters) - More than 129,140 people have been
infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,750 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. 
    Infections outside China have been reported by 123 countries.
Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first cases,
while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first
fatalities.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries/regions that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10
confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 12:    
   
 COUNTRY                       TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                         3,169              80,793
 Italy                                    827              12,462
 Iran                                     429              10,075
 Spain                                     84               2,964
 South Korea                               66               7,869
 France                                    48               2,281
 U.S.                                      38                1350
 Japan                                     24               1,380
 Iraq                                       9                  71
 United Kingdom                             8                 456
 Switzerland                                6                 858
 Netherlands                                5                 503
 Germany                                    4               2,120
 Hong Kong                                  3                 130
 Australia                                  3                 156
 Lebanon                                    3                  61
 Belgium                                    3                 399
 San Marino                                 2                  62
 Philippines                                2                  52
 Taiwan                                     1                  49
 Thailand                                   1                  70
 Argentina                                  1                  19
 Chile                                      1                  23
 Egypt                                      1                  60
 Canada                                     1                 118
 Indonesia                                  1                  34
 Albania                                    1                  23
 Monaco                                     1                   1
 Panama                                     1                   8
 Algeria                                    1                  24
 Austria                                    1                 302
 Sweden                                     1                 565
 Greece                                     1                  99
 Ireland                                    1                  43
 Poland                                     1                  47
 Bulgaria                                   1                   8
 Macau                                      0                  10
 Bahrain                                    0                 195
 Kuwait                                     0                  80
 Malaysia                                   0                 149
 Singapore                                  0                 178
 UAE                                        0                  85
 India                                      0                  73
 Vietnam                                    0                  38
 Denmark                                    0                 615
 Ecuador                                    0                  15
 Iceland                                    0                 103
 Israel                                     0                 100
 Norway                                     0                 701
 Oman                                       0                  18
 Czech Republic                             0                  94
 Croatia                                    0                  16
 Finland                                    0                 109
 Brazil                                     0                  69
 Estonia                                    0                  16
 Georgia                                    0                  24
 Palestinian Territories                    0                  30
 Portugal                                   0                  78
 Qatar                                      0                 262
 Romania                                    0                  48
 Russia                                     0                  20
 Saudi Arabia                               0                  45
 Azerbaijan                                 0                  11
 Hungary                                    0                  16
 Pakistan                                   0                  19
 Slovenia                                   0                  82
 Costa Rica                                 0                  23
 Latvia                                     0                  16
 Peru                                       0                  13
 Serbia                                     0                  19
 Slovakia                                   0                  13
 South Africa                               0                  17
 Belarus                                    0                  12
 Bosnia                                     0                  11
 Brunei                                     0                  11
 Luxembourg                                 0                  19
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                    1581                    
 MAINLAND CHINA                                
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials


 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell
and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila
)
