FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,700 worldwide

March 12 (Reuters) - More than 129,140 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,750 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 123 countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first cases, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first fatalities. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 12: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,169 80,793 Italy 827 12,462 Iran 429 10,075 Spain 84 2,964 South Korea 66 7,869 France 48 2,281 U.S. 38 1350 Japan 24 1,380 Iraq 9 71 United Kingdom 8 456 Switzerland 6 858 Netherlands 5 503 Germany 4 2,120 Hong Kong 3 130 Australia 3 156 Lebanon 3 61 Belgium 3 399 San Marino 2 62 Philippines 2 52 Taiwan 1 49 Thailand 1 70 Argentina 1 19 Chile 1 23 Egypt 1 60 Canada 1 118 Indonesia 1 34 Albania 1 23 Monaco 1 1 Panama 1 8 Algeria 1 24 Austria 1 302 Sweden 1 565 Greece 1 99 Ireland 1 43 Poland 1 47 Bulgaria 1 8 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 195 Kuwait 0 80 Malaysia 0 149 Singapore 0 178 UAE 0 85 India 0 73 Vietnam 0 38 Denmark 0 615 Ecuador 0 15 Iceland 0 103 Israel 0 100 Norway 0 701 Oman 0 18 Czech Republic 0 94 Croatia 0 16 Finland 0 109 Brazil 0 69 Estonia 0 16 Georgia 0 24 Palestinian Territories 0 30 Portugal 0 78 Qatar 0 262 Romania 0 48 Russia 0 20 Saudi Arabia 0 45 Azerbaijan 0 11 Hungary 0 16 Pakistan 0 19 Slovenia 0 82 Costa Rica 0 23 Latvia 0 16 Peru 0 13 Serbia 0 19 Slovakia 0 13 South Africa 0 17 Belarus 0 12 Bosnia 0 11 Brunei 0 11 Luxembourg 0 19 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 1581 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila )