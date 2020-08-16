Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.55 million, death toll at 765,843

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - More than 21.55 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 765,843​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         169,525        5,381,297       5.19
 Brazil                107,232        3,317,096       5.12
 India                 49,980         2,589,682       0.37
 Russia                15,685         922,853         1.09
 South Africa          11,677         583,653         2.02
 Peru                  26,075         525,803         7.99
 Mexico                56,543         517,714         4.48
 Colombia              14,492         445,111         2.92
 Chile                 10,395         383,859         5.55
 Spain                 28,617         360,667         6.12
 United Kingdom        41,361         348,016         6.22
 Iran                  19,639         343,203         2.4
 Saudi Arabia          3,408          298,542         1.01
 Argentina             5,599          289,100         1.26
 Pakistan              6,168          288,717         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,625          274,525         0.22
 Italy                 35,392         253,438         5.86
 Turkey                5,955          248,117         0.72
 France                30,406         246,869         4.54
 Germany               9,199          222,712         1.11
 Iraq                  5,860          172,583         1.52
 Philippines           2,600          157,918         0.24
 Indonesia             6,071          137,468         0.23
 Canada                9,024          121,890         2.44
 Qatar                 193            115,080         0.69
 Kazakhstan            1,269          102,696         0.69
 Ecuador               6,065          100,688         3.55
 Bolivia               4,003          99,146          3.53
 Egypt                 5,141          96,336          0.52
 Israel                679            92,404          0.76
 Ukraine               2,070          91,356          0.46
 Dominican Republic    1,438          85,545          1.35
 Mainland China        4,634          84,827          0.03
 Sweden                5,783          84,294          5.68
 Oman                  562            83,086          1.16
 Panama                1,746          80,665          4.18
 Belgium               9,935          77,869          8.69
 Kuwait                499            76,205          1.21
 Romania               2,991          70,461          1.54
 Belarus               607            69,424          0.64
 United Arab Emirates  364            64,312          0.38
 Guatemala             2,379          62,562          1.38
 Netherlands           6,167          62,495          3.58
 Poland                1,877          56,684          0.49
 Japan                 1,106          55,905          0.09
 Singapore             27             55,661          0.05
 Portugal              1,775          53,981          1.73
 Honduras              1,567          49,979          1.63
 Nigeria               974            48,770          0.05
 Bahrain               170            46,430          1.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
