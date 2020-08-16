FACTBOX-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.55 million, death toll at 765,843

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - More than 21.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 765,843​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 169,525 5,381,297 5.19 Brazil 107,232 3,317,096 5.12 India 49,980 2,589,682 0.37 Russia 15,685 922,853 1.09 South Africa 11,677 583,653 2.02 Peru 26,075 525,803 7.99 Mexico 56,543 517,714 4.48 Colombia 14,492 445,111 2.92 Chile 10,395 383,859 5.55 Spain 28,617 360,667 6.12 United Kingdom 41,361 348,016 6.22 Iran 19,639 343,203 2.4 Saudi Arabia 3,408 298,542 1.01 Argentina 5,599 289,100 1.26 Pakistan 6,168 288,717 0.29 Bangladesh 3,625 274,525 0.22 Italy 35,392 253,438 5.86 Turkey 5,955 248,117 0.72 France 30,406 246,869 4.54 Germany 9,199 222,712 1.11 Iraq 5,860 172,583 1.52 Philippines 2,600 157,918 0.24 Indonesia 6,071 137,468 0.23 Canada 9,024 121,890 2.44 Qatar 193 115,080 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,269 102,696 0.69 Ecuador 6,065 100,688 3.55 Bolivia 4,003 99,146 3.53 Egypt 5,141 96,336 0.52 Israel 679 92,404 0.76 Ukraine 2,070 91,356 0.46 Dominican Republic 1,438 85,545 1.35 Mainland China 4,634 84,827 0.03 Sweden 5,783 84,294 5.68 Oman 562 83,086 1.16 Panama 1,746 80,665 4.18 Belgium 9,935 77,869 8.69 Kuwait 499 76,205 1.21 Romania 2,991 70,461 1.54 Belarus 607 69,424 0.64 United Arab Emirates 364 64,312 0.38 Guatemala 2,379 62,562 1.38 Netherlands 6,167 62,495 3.58 Poland 1,877 56,684 0.49 Japan 1,106 55,905 0.09 Singapore 27 55,661 0.05 Portugal 1,775 53,981 1.73 Honduras 1,567 49,979 1.63 Nigeria 974 48,770 0.05 Bahrain 170 46,430 1.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.