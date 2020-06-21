FACTBOX-Global coronavirus cases pass 8.81 mln, death toll at 462,960

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - More than 8.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 462,960​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 119,630 2,263,791 3.66 Brazil 49,976 1,067,579 2.39 Russia 8,002 576,952 0.55 India 12,948 395,048 0.1 United Kingdom 42,589 303,110 6.41 Spain 28,322 263,792 6.05 Peru 7,861 251,338 2.46 Italy 34,610 238,410 5.73 Chile 4,295 236,748 2.29 Iran 9,392 200,262 1.15 France 29,633 196,594 4.42 Germany 8,860 188,972 1.07 Turkey 4,905 185,245 0.6 Mexico 20,781 175,202 1.65 Pakistan 3,382 171,666 0.16 Saudi Arabia 1,184 150,292 0.35 Bangladesh 1,425 108,775 0.09 Canada 8,410 101,019 2.27 South Africa 1,877 92,681 0.32 Qatar 93 85,462 0.33 Mainland China 4,634 83,352 0.03 Colombia 2,126 65,633 0.43 Belgium 9,697 60,550 8.48 Belarus 343 57,936 0.36 Sweden 5,079 56,360 4.99 Egypt 1,933 52,211 0.2 Ecuador 4,199 50,183 2.46 Netherlands 6,089 49,502 3.53 Indonesia 2,429 45,029 0.09 United Arab Emirates 300 44,145 0.31 Singapore 26 41,833 0.05 Argentina 992 41,204 0.22 Portugal 1,528 38,841 1.49 Kuwait 313 38,678 0.76 Ukraine 985 34,984 0.22 Poland 1,346 31,620 0.35 Switzerland 1,680 31,243 1.97 Philippines 1,130 28,459 0.11 Oman 125 27,670 0.26 Afghanistan 546 27,532 0.15 Dominican Republic 655 25,778 0.62 Iraq 856 25,717 0.22 Ireland 1,715 25,374 3.52 Panama 493 25,222 1.18 Romania 1,500 23,730 0.77 Bolivia 740 23,512 0.65 Bahrain 52 20,430 0.33 Israel 304 20,339 0.34 Armenia 319 19,157 1.08 Japan 967 18,593 0.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.