FACTBOX-Global coronavirus cases pass 8.81 mln, death toll at 462,960

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - More than 8.81 million people have been reported
to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 462,960​ have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported
cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         119,630        2,263,791       3.66
 Brazil                49,976         1,067,579       2.39
 Russia                8,002          576,952         0.55
 India                 12,948         395,048         0.1
 United Kingdom        42,589         303,110         6.41
 Spain                 28,322         263,792         6.05
 Peru                  7,861          251,338         2.46
 Italy                 34,610         238,410         5.73
 Chile                 4,295          236,748         2.29
 Iran                  9,392          200,262         1.15
 France                29,633         196,594         4.42
 Germany               8,860          188,972         1.07
 Turkey                4,905          185,245         0.6
 Mexico                20,781         175,202         1.65
 Pakistan              3,382          171,666         0.16
 Saudi Arabia          1,184          150,292         0.35
 Bangladesh            1,425          108,775         0.09
 Canada                8,410          101,019         2.27
 South Africa          1,877          92,681          0.32
 Qatar                 93             85,462          0.33
 Mainland China        4,634          83,352          0.03
 Colombia              2,126          65,633          0.43
 Belgium               9,697          60,550          8.48
 Belarus               343            57,936          0.36
 Sweden                5,079          56,360          4.99
 Egypt                 1,933          52,211          0.2
 Ecuador               4,199          50,183          2.46
 Netherlands           6,089          49,502          3.53
 Indonesia             2,429          45,029          0.09
 United Arab Emirates  300            44,145          0.31
 Singapore             26             41,833          0.05
 Argentina             992            41,204          0.22
 Portugal              1,528          38,841          1.49
 Kuwait                313            38,678          0.76
 Ukraine               985            34,984          0.22
 Poland                1,346          31,620          0.35
 Switzerland           1,680          31,243          1.97
 Philippines           1,130          28,459          0.11
 Oman                  125            27,670          0.26
 Afghanistan           546            27,532          0.15
 Dominican Republic    655            25,778          0.62
 Iraq                  856            25,717          0.22
 Ireland               1,715          25,374          3.52
 Panama                493            25,222          1.18
 Romania               1,500          23,730          0.77
 Bolivia               740            23,512          0.65
 Bahrain               52             20,430          0.33
 Israel                304            20,339          0.34
 Armenia               319            19,157          1.08
 Japan                 967            18,593          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government
officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
