FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases approach 3 million, death toll crosses 205,000

April 27 (Reuters) - Some 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday. Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 970,287 54,822 Spain 226,629 23,190 Italy 197,697 26,644 France 162,100 22,856 Germany 155,464 5,735 United Kingdom 152,840 20,732 Turkey 110,130 2,805 Iran 90,481 5,710 Mainland China 82,830 4,632 Russia 80,949 747 Brazil 61,888 4,205 Belgium 46,134 7,094 Canada 45,791 2,560 Netherlands 37,845 4,475 Switzerland 29,061 1,607 Peru 27,517 728 India 26,977 826 Portugal 23,864 903 Ecuador 22,719 576 Ireland 19,262 1,087 Sweden 18,649 2,194 Saudi Arabia 17,522 139 Israel 15,398 201 Austria 15,225 542 Japan 14,083 379 Mexico 13,842 1,305 Singapore 13,624 12 Chile 13,331 189 Pakistan 13,328 281 Poland 11,395 526 Romania 11,036 619 South Korea 10,728 242 Belarus 10,463 72 United Arab 10,349 76 Emirates Qatar 10,287 10 Indonesia 8,882 743 Ukraine 8,617 209 Denmark 8,575 422 Serbia 8,042 156 Philippines 7,579 501 Norway 7,505 193 Czech Republic 7,387 220 Australia 6,716 83 Dominican 6,135 278 Republic Malaysia 5,780 98 Panama 5,538 159 Bangladesh 5,416 145 Colombia 5,379 244 Finland 4,576 190 South Africa 4,546 87 Egypt 4,534 317 Morocco 4,065 161 Argentina 3,780 187 Luxembourg 3,723 88 Moldova 3,408 96 Algeria 3,382 425 Kuwait 3,075 20 Thailand 2,922 51 Kazakhstan 2,717 25 Bahrain 2,647 8 Greece 2,517 134 Hungary 2,500 272 Croatia 2,030 55 Oman 1,998 10 Uzbekistan 1,869 8 Iraq 1,820 87 Iceland 1,792 10 Armenia 1,746 28 Azerbaijan 1,645 21 Estonia 1,643 49 Cameroon 1,621 56 Ghana 1,550 11 Afghanistan 1,531 50 Bosnia 1,516 59 New Zealand 1,470 18 Lithuania 1,438 41 Slovenia 1,396 82 North Macedonia 1,386 61 Slovakia 1,379 18 Cuba 1,369 43 Bulgaria 1,300 56 Nigeria 1,273 40 Ivory Coast 1,150 14 Hong Kong 1,038 4 Djibouti 1,023 2 Guinea 996 7 Tunisia 949 38 Bolivia 866 46 Cyprus 817 14 Latvia 812 12 Kosovo 763 21 Andorra 740 40 Albania 726 28 Lebanon 707 24 Niger 696 29 Costa Rica 695 6 Kyrgyzstan 682 8 Senegal 671 9 Burkina Faso 632 42 Honduras 627 59 Uruguay 596 16 San Marino 538 41 Channel Islands 525 35 Sri Lanka 523 7 Georgia 485 6 Guatemala 473 13 Malta 448 4 Jordan 447 7 Democratic 442 28 Republic of the Congo Somalia 436 23 Taiwan 429 6 Réunion 417 0 Mayotte 401 4 Mali 389 23 Kenya 355 14 Palestinian 342 2 Territories Mauritius 332 9 Venezuela 325 10 Montenegro 321 7 Isle of Man 308 18 Jamaica 305 6 Tanzania 300 10 El Salvador 298 8 Vietnam 270 0 Equatorial Guinea 258 1 Sudan 237 21 Paraguay 228 9 Maldives 214 0 Republic of the 200 8 Congo Faroe Islands 187 0 Rwanda 183 0 Gabon 176 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 146 5 Gibraltar 141 0 Brunei 138 1 Madagascar 124 2 Liberia 124 12 Ethiopia 123 3 Cambodia 122 0 Trinidad and 115 8 Tobago Bermuda 109 5 N. Cyprus 108 4 French Guiana 107 0 Cape Verde 106 1 Aruba 100 2 Togo 98 6 Monaco 94 4 Sierra Leone 93 4 Zambia 88 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Bahamas 80 11 Barbados 76 6 Sint Marteen 74 13 Guyana 74 8 Haiti 74 6 Cayman Islands 66 1 Benin 64 2 Libya 61 2 Eswatini 59 1 Guinea-Bissau 53 1 Syria 43 3 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 34 3 Zimbabwe 31 4 Angola 26 2 Antigua and 24 3 Barbuda Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Burundi 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Nicaragua 13 3 Montserrat 11 1 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin 5 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz Janowski)