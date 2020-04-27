Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases approach 3 million, death toll crosses 205,000

    April 27 (Reuters) - Some 2.97
million people have been reported to
be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 205,948 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists
countries that have reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 0200 GMT on Monday.
 Countries and      Total      Total
 Territories        Cases      Deaths
 United States      970,287    54,822
 Spain              226,629    23,190
 Italy              197,697    26,644
 France             162,100    22,856
 Germany            155,464    5,735
 United Kingdom     152,840    20,732
 Turkey             110,130    2,805
 Iran               90,481     5,710
 Mainland China     82,830     4,632
 Russia             80,949     747
 Brazil             61,888     4,205
 Belgium            46,134     7,094
 Canada             45,791     2,560
 Netherlands        37,845     4,475
 Switzerland        29,061     1,607
 Peru               27,517     728
 India              26,977     826
 Portugal           23,864     903
 Ecuador            22,719     576
 Ireland            19,262     1,087
 Sweden             18,649     2,194
 Saudi Arabia       17,522     139
 Israel             15,398     201
 Austria            15,225     542
 Japan              14,083     379
 Mexico             13,842     1,305
 Singapore          13,624     12
 Chile              13,331     189
 Pakistan           13,328     281
 Poland             11,395     526
 Romania            11,036     619
 South Korea        10,728     242
 Belarus            10,463     72
 United Arab        10,349     76
 Emirates                      
 Qatar              10,287     10
 Indonesia          8,882      743
 Ukraine            8,617      209
 Denmark            8,575      422
 Serbia             8,042      156
 Philippines        7,579      501
 Norway             7,505      193
 Czech Republic     7,387      220
 Australia          6,716      83
 Dominican          6,135      278
 Republic                      
 Malaysia           5,780      98
 Panama             5,538      159
 Bangladesh         5,416      145
 Colombia           5,379      244
 Finland            4,576      190
 South Africa       4,546      87
 Egypt              4,534      317
 Morocco            4,065      161
 Argentina          3,780      187
 Luxembourg         3,723      88
 Moldova            3,408      96
 Algeria            3,382      425
 Kuwait             3,075      20
 Thailand           2,922      51
 Kazakhstan         2,717      25
 Bahrain            2,647      8
 Greece             2,517      134
 Hungary            2,500      272
 Croatia            2,030      55
 Oman               1,998      10
 Uzbekistan         1,869      8
 Iraq               1,820      87
 Iceland            1,792      10
 Armenia            1,746      28
 Azerbaijan         1,645      21
 Estonia            1,643      49
 Cameroon           1,621      56
 Ghana              1,550      11
 Afghanistan        1,531      50
 Bosnia             1,516      59
 New Zealand        1,470      18
 Lithuania          1,438      41
 Slovenia           1,396      82
 North Macedonia    1,386      61
 Slovakia           1,379      18
 Cuba               1,369      43
 Bulgaria           1,300      56
 Nigeria            1,273      40
 Ivory Coast        1,150      14
 Hong Kong          1,038      4
 Djibouti           1,023      2
 Guinea             996        7
 Tunisia            949        38
 Bolivia            866        46
 Cyprus             817        14
 Latvia             812        12
 Kosovo             763        21
 Andorra            740        40
 Albania            726        28
 Lebanon            707        24
 Niger              696        29
 Costa Rica         695        6
 Kyrgyzstan         682        8
 Senegal            671        9
 Burkina Faso       632        42
 Honduras           627        59
 Uruguay            596        16
 San Marino         538        41
 Channel Islands    525        35
 Sri Lanka          523        7
 Georgia            485        6
 Guatemala          473        13
 Malta              448        4
 Jordan             447        7
 Democratic         442        28
 Republic of the               
 Congo                         
 Somalia            436        23
 Taiwan             429        6
 Réunion            417        0
 Mayotte            401        4
 Mali               389        23
 Kenya              355        14
 Palestinian        342        2
 Territories                   
 Mauritius          332        9
 Venezuela          325        10
 Montenegro         321        7
 Isle of Man        308        18
 Jamaica            305        6
 Tanzania           300        10
 El Salvador        298        8
 Vietnam            270        0
 Equatorial Guinea  258        1
 Sudan              237        21
 Paraguay           228        9
 Maldives           214        0
 Republic of the    200        8
 Congo                         
 Faroe Islands      187        0
 Rwanda             183        0
 Gabon              176        3
 Guadeloupe         167        12
 Martinique         163        14
 Myanmar            146        5
 Gibraltar          141        0
 Brunei             138        1
 Madagascar         124        2
 Liberia            124        12
 Ethiopia           123        3
 Cambodia           122        0
 Trinidad and       115        8
 Tobago                        
 Bermuda            109        5
 N. Cyprus          108        4
 French Guiana      107        0
 Cape Verde         106        1
 Aruba              100        2
 Togo               98         6
 Monaco             94         4
 Sierra Leone       93         4
 Zambia             88         3
 Liechtenstein      82         1
 Bahamas            80         11
 Barbados           76         6
 Sint Marteen       74         13
 Guyana             74         8
 Haiti              74         6
 Cayman Islands     66         1
 Benin              64         2
 Libya              61         2
 Eswatini           59         1
 Guinea-Bissau      53         1
 Syria              43         3
 Saint Martin       38         2
 Malawi             34         3
 Zimbabwe           31         4
 Angola             26         2
 Antigua and        24         3
 Barbuda                       
 Botswana           22         1
 Belize             18         2
 Burundi            15         2
 Curaçao            14         1
 Nicaragua          13         3
 Montserrat         11         1
 Turks and Caicos   11         1
 Gambia             10         1
 Suriname           10         1
 Mauritania         7          1
 British Virgin     5          1
 Islands                       
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz
Janowski)
