FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.27 million, death toll crosses 70,000

(Updates) April 6 (Reuters) - More than 1.27 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 70,395 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 211 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 6. However, at the time of publishing, deaths in the United States had touched 10,000. COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. over 10,000 336,775 Spain 13,055 135,032 Italy 15,887 128,948 Germany 1,448 98,052 France 8,078 82,165 Mainland China 3,330 81,708 Iran 3,739 60,500 United Kingdom 4,934 47,806 Turkey 574 27,069 Switzerland 734 21,652 Belgium 1,632 20,814 Netherlands 1,867 18,803 Canada 280 15,512 Austria 220 12,162 Portugal 311 11,730 Brazil 489 11,298 South Korea 186 10,284 Israel 51 8,611 Sweden 477 7,206 Russia 47 6,343 Australia 41 5,795 Norway 73 5,760 Ireland 158 4,994 Japan 108 4,777 Denmark 187 4,647 Czech Republic 72 4,591 Chile 34 4,471 Poland 98 4,201 India 111 4,067 Romania 157 4,057 Malaysia 62 3,793 Philippines 163 3,660 Ecuador 180 3,646 Pakistan 50 3,277 Luxembourg 36 2,804 Indonesia 209 2,491 Saudi Arabia 34 2,463 Peru 83 2,281 Thailand 26 2,220 Serbia 58 2,200 Finland 28 2,176 Mexico 94 2,143 Panama 54 1,988 UAE 10 1,799 Dominican Republic 82 1,745 Greece 73 1,735 South Africa 11 1,655 Qatar 4 1,604 Argentina 48 1,554 Iceland 4 1,486 Colombia 35 1,485 Algeria 152 1,320 Ukraine 38 1,319 Singapore 6 1,309 Croatia 16 1,222 Egypt 78 1,173 Morocco 71 1,113 Estonia 19 1,108 New Zealand 1 1,106 Slovenia 30 1,021 Iraq 61 961 Hong Kong 4 914 Moldova 17 864 Lithuania 14 843 Armenia 8 833 Hungary 38 744 Bahrain 4 723 Belarus 13 700 Bosnia 27 688 Kuwait 1 665 Cameroon 9 658 Azerbaijan 7 641 Kazakhstan 6 629 Tunisia 22 574 North Macedonia 18 555 Latvia 1 542 Lebanon 19 541 Bulgaria 21 541 Slovakia 1 534 Andorra 21 526 Costa Rica 2 454 Cyprus 11 446 Uruguay 6 406 Uzbekistan 2 390 Albania 22 377 Taiwan 5 373 Afghanistan 7 367 Jordan 5 345 Burkina Faso 17 345 Reunion 0 344 Oman 2 331 Cuba 8 320 Channel Islands 6 309 Honduras 22 298 San Marino 32 266 Ivory Coast 3 261 Palestinian Territories 1 252 Vietnam 0 245 Malta 0 241 Nigeria 5 232 Mauritius 7 227 Senegal 2 226 Montenegro 2 223 Kyrgyzstan 4 216 Ghana 5 214 Georgia 2 188 Niger 10 184 Faroe Islands 0 183 Bolivia 11 183 Sri Lanka 5 178 Democratic Republic of 18 161 the Congo Venezuela 7 159 Kenya 6 158 Martinique 4 149 Mayotte 2 147 Isle of Man 1 138 Brunei 2 135 Guadeloupe 7 135 Bangladesh 12 123 Guinea 0 121 Cambodia 0 114 Paraguay 5 113 Trinidad and Tobago 7 105 Rwanda 0 104 Gibraltar 0 103 Liechtenstein 1 77 Monaco 1 73 Guatemala 3 70 El Salvador 3 69 Kosovo 1 61 Jamaica 3 58 Togo 3 52 Republic of the Congo 5 49 Mali 5 47 Ethiopia 2 44 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Cayman Islands 1 39 Guam 1 32 Bahamas 5 29 Guyana 4 29 Saint Martin 2 27 Gabon 1 24 Benin 1 22 Tanzania 1 22 Myanmar 1 21 Syria 2 19 Libya 1 18 Guinea-Bissau 1 18 Antigua and Barbuda 2 15 Angola 2 14 Liberia 3 13 Sudan 2 12 Curaçao 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Zimbabwe 1 9 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Belize 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 67,065 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and Sriraj Kalluvila)