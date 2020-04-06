Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.27 million, death toll crosses 70,000

12 Min Read

 (Updates)
    April 6 (Reuters) - More than 1.27 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
70,395 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 211 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 6. However, at the time of
publishing, deaths in the United States had touched 10,000.
  
    
    
 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                          over 10,000              336,775
 Spain                              13,055              135,032
 Italy                              15,887              128,948
 Germany                             1,448               98,052
 France                              8,078               82,165
 Mainland China                      3,330               81,708
 Iran                                3,739               60,500
 United Kingdom                      4,934               47,806
 Turkey                                574               27,069
 Switzerland                           734               21,652
 Belgium                             1,632               20,814
 Netherlands                         1,867               18,803
 Canada                                280               15,512
 Austria                               220               12,162
 Portugal                              311               11,730
 Brazil                                489               11,298
 South Korea                           186               10,284
 Israel                                 51                8,611
 Sweden                                477                7,206
 Russia                                 47                6,343
 Australia                              41                5,795
 Norway                                 73                5,760
 Ireland                               158                4,994
 Japan                                 108                4,777
 Denmark                               187                4,647
 Czech Republic                         72                4,591
 Chile                                  34                4,471
 Poland                                 98                4,201
 India                                 111                4,067
 Romania                               157                4,057
 Malaysia                               62                3,793
 Philippines                           163                3,660
 Ecuador                               180                3,646
 Pakistan                               50                3,277
 Luxembourg                             36                2,804
 Indonesia                             209                2,491
 Saudi Arabia                           34                2,463
 Peru                                   83                2,281
 Thailand                               26                2,220
 Serbia                                 58                2,200
 Finland                                28                2,176
 Mexico                                 94                2,143
 Panama                                 54                1,988
 UAE                                    10                1,799
 Dominican Republic                     82                1,745
 Greece                                 73                1,735
 South Africa                           11                1,655
 Qatar                                   4                1,604
 Argentina                              48                1,554
 Iceland                                 4                1,486
 Colombia                               35                1,485
 Algeria                               152                1,320
 Ukraine                                38                1,319
 Singapore                               6                1,309
 Croatia                                16                1,222
 Egypt                                  78                1,173
 Morocco                                71                1,113
 Estonia                                19                1,108
 New Zealand                             1                1,106
 Slovenia                               30                1,021
 Iraq                                   61                  961
 Hong Kong                               4                  914
 Moldova                                17                  864
 Lithuania                              14                  843
 Armenia                                 8                  833
 Hungary                                38                  744
 Bahrain                                 4                  723
 Belarus                                13                  700
 Bosnia                                 27                  688
 Kuwait                                  1                  665
 Cameroon                                9                  658
 Azerbaijan                              7                  641
 Kazakhstan                              6                  629
 Tunisia                                22                  574
 North Macedonia                        18                  555
 Latvia                                  1                  542
 Lebanon                                19                  541
 Bulgaria                               21                  541
 Slovakia                                1                  534
 Andorra                                21                  526
 Costa Rica                              2                  454
 Cyprus                                 11                  446
 Uruguay                                 6                  406
 Uzbekistan                              2                  390
 Albania                                22                  377
 Taiwan                                  5                  373
 Afghanistan                             7                  367
 Jordan                                  5                  345
 Burkina Faso                           17                  345
 Reunion                                 0                  344
 Oman                                    2                  331
 Cuba                                    8                  320
 Channel Islands                         6                  309
 Honduras                               22                  298
 San Marino                             32                  266
 Ivory Coast                             3                  261
 Palestinian Territories                 1                  252
 Vietnam                                 0                  245
 Malta                                   0                  241
 Nigeria                                 5                  232
 Mauritius                               7                  227
 Senegal                                 2                  226
 Montenegro                              2                  223
 Kyrgyzstan                              4                  216
 Ghana                                   5                  214
 Georgia                                 2                  188
 Niger                                  10                  184
 Faroe Islands                           0                  183
 Bolivia                                11                  183
 Sri Lanka                               5                  178
 Democratic Republic of                 18                  161
 the Congo                                  
 Venezuela                               7                  159
 Kenya                                   6                  158
 Martinique                              4                  149
 Mayotte                                 2                  147
 Isle of Man                             1                  138
 Brunei                                  2                  135
 Guadeloupe                              7                  135
 Bangladesh                             12                  123
 Guinea                                  0                  121
 Cambodia                                0                  114
 Paraguay                                5                  113
 Trinidad and Tobago                     7                  105
 Rwanda                                  0                  104
 Gibraltar                               0                  103
 Liechtenstein                           1                   77
 Monaco                                  1                   73
 Guatemala                               3                   70
 El Salvador                             3                   69
 Kosovo                                  1                   61
 Jamaica                                 3                   58
 Togo                                    3                   52
 Republic of the Congo                   5                   49
 Mali                                    5                   47
 Ethiopia                                2                   44
 Zambia                                  1                   39
 Puerto Rico                             2                   39
 Cayman Islands                          1                   39
 Guam                                    1                   32
 Bahamas                                 5                   29
 Guyana                                  4                   29
 Saint Martin                            2                   27
 Gabon                                   1                   24
 Benin                                   1                   22
 Tanzania                                1                   22
 Myanmar                                 1                   21
 Syria                                   2                   19
 Libya                                   1                   18
 Guinea-Bissau                           1                   18
 Antigua and Barbuda                     2                   15
 Angola                                  2                   14
 Liberia                                 3                   13
 Sudan                                   2                   12
 Curaçao                                 1                   11
 Suriname                                1                   10
 Zimbabwe                                1                    9
 Cape Verde                              1                    7
 Mauritania                              1                    6
 Botswana                                1                    6
 Nicaragua                               1                    5
 Belize                                  1                    4
 Gambia                                  1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE               67,065                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                             
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry, Tomasz Janowski and Sriraj Kalluvila)
