FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.32 million, death toll crosses 74,000

(Updates) April 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.32 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 74,087 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 7. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 10,819 364,675 Spain 13,055 136,675 Italy 16,523 132,547 Germany 1,624 98,558 France 8,911 82,165 Mainland China 3,330 81,740 Iran 3,739 60,500 United Kingdom 5,373 51,608 Turkey 649 30,217 Switzerland 734 21,105 Belgium 1,632 20,814 Netherlands 1,867 18,803 Canada 323 16,667 Austria 220 12,297 Brazil 564 12,183 Portugal 311 11,730 South Korea 192 10,331 Israel 57 8,904 Sweden 477 7,206 Russia 47 6,343 Australia 45 5,895 Norway 76 5,865 Ireland 174 5,364 Czech Republic 78 4,822 Chile 37 4,815 India 111 4,778 Japan 108 4,777 Denmark 187 4,681 Poland 107 4,413 Romania 176 4,057 Malaysia 62 3,793 Pakistan 53 3,766 Ecuador 191 3,747 Philippines 163 3,660 Luxembourg 41 2,843 Saudi Arabia 38 2,605 Peru 92 2,561 Indonesia 209 2,491 Thailand 26 2,220 Serbia 58 2,200 Finland 28 2,176 Mexico 94 2,143 Panama 54 2,100 United Arab Emirates 11 2,076 Qatar 4 1,832 Dominican Republic 86 1,828 Greece 79 1,755 South Africa 12 1,686 Argentina 53 1,628 Colombia 46 1,579 Iceland 6 1,562 Algeria 173 1,423 Singapore 6 1,375 Egypt 85 1,322 Ukraine 38 1,319 Croatia 16 1,222 Morocco 80 1,120 Estonia 19 1,108 New Zealand 1 1,106 Slovenia 30 1,033 Iraq 64 1,031 Moldova 19 965 Hong Kong 4 914 Lithuania 15 843 Armenia 8 833 Bahrain 4 756 Hungary 38 744 Belarus 13 700 Bosnia 29 694 Kuwait 1 665 Kazakhstan 6 662 Cameroon 9 658 Azerbaijan 7 641 Tunisia 22 596 North Macedonia 23 570 Bulgaria 22 549 Latvia 1 542 Lebanon 19 541 Slovakia 2 534 Andorra 21 526 Costa Rica 2 467 Cyprus 11 465 Uzbekistan 2 457 Uruguay 6 415 Albania 22 377 Taiwan 5 373 Afghanistan 11 367 Burkina Faso 18 364 Cuba 9 350 Jordan 6 349 Réunion 0 349 Oman 2 331 Channel Islands 7 323 Ivory Coast 3 323 Honduras 22 298 San Marino 32 277 Palestinian Territories 1 254 Niger 10 253 Vietnam 0 245 Mauritius 7 244 Malta 0 241 Nigeria 5 238 Montenegro 2 233 Senegal 2 226 Kyrgyzstan 4 216 Ghana 5 214 Georgia 2 188 Bolivia 11 183 Faroe Islands 0 183 Sri Lanka 5 178 Venezuela 7 165 Mayotte 2 164 Democratic Republic of 18 161 the Congo Kenya 6 158 Martinique 4 151 Guadeloupe 7 139 Isle of Man 1 139 Brunei 2 135 Guinea 0 128 Bangladesh 12 123 Cambodia 0 114 Paraguay 5 113 Gibraltar 0 109 Trinidad and Tobago 8 105 Rwanda 0 105 Madagascar 2 82 Liechtenstein 1 77 Monaco 1 77 Guatemala 3 70 El Salvador 4 69 Kosovo 1 61 Barbados 2 60 Jamaica 3 59 Togo 3 58 Republic of the Congo 5 49 Mali 5 47 Ethiopia 2 44 Bermuda 2 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Cayman Islands 1 39 Zambia 1 39 Bahamas 5 33 Guam 1 32 Guyana 4 31 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Gabon 1 24 Tanzania 1 24 Myanmar 1 22 Syria 2 19 Libya 1 19 Guinea-Bissau 1 18 Angola 2 16 Antigua and Barbuda 2 15 Liberia 3 14 Curaçao 1 13 Sudan 2 12 Suriname 1 10 Zimbabwe 1 10 Belize 1 7 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Edmund Blair)