March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.32 million, death toll crosses 74,000

    April 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.32 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
74,087 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 7. 
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 United States                    10,819          364,675
 Spain                            13,055          136,675
 Italy                            16,523          132,547
 Germany                           1,624           98,558
 France                            8,911           82,165
 Mainland China                    3,330           81,740
 Iran                              3,739           60,500
 United Kingdom                    5,373           51,608
 Turkey                              649           30,217
 Switzerland                         734           21,105
 Belgium                           1,632           20,814
 Netherlands                       1,867           18,803
 Canada                              323           16,667
 Austria                             220           12,297
 Brazil                              564           12,183
 Portugal                            311           11,730
 South Korea                         192           10,331
 Israel                               57            8,904
 Sweden                              477            7,206
 Russia                               47            6,343
 Australia                            45            5,895
 Norway                               76            5,865
 Ireland                             174            5,364
 Czech Republic                       78            4,822
 Chile                                37            4,815
 India                               111            4,778
 Japan                               108            4,777
 Denmark                             187            4,681
 Poland                              107            4,413
 Romania                             176            4,057
 Malaysia                             62            3,793
 Pakistan                             53            3,766
 Ecuador                             191            3,747
 Philippines                         163            3,660
 Luxembourg                           41            2,843
 Saudi Arabia                         38            2,605
 Peru                                 92            2,561
 Indonesia                           209            2,491
 Thailand                             26            2,220
 Serbia                               58            2,200
 Finland                              28            2,176
 Mexico                               94            2,143
 Panama                               54            2,100
 United Arab Emirates                 11            2,076
 Qatar                                 4            1,832
 Dominican Republic                   86            1,828
 Greece                               79            1,755
 South Africa                         12            1,686
 Argentina                            53            1,628
 Colombia                             46            1,579
 Iceland                               6            1,562
 Algeria                             173            1,423
 Singapore                             6            1,375
 Egypt                                85            1,322
 Ukraine                              38            1,319
 Croatia                              16            1,222
 Morocco                              80            1,120
 Estonia                              19            1,108
 New Zealand                           1            1,106
 Slovenia                             30            1,033
 Iraq                                 64            1,031
 Moldova                              19              965
 Hong Kong                             4              914
 Lithuania                            15              843
 Armenia                               8              833
 Bahrain                               4              756
 Hungary                              38              744
 Belarus                              13              700
 Bosnia                               29              694
 Kuwait                                1              665
 Kazakhstan                            6              662
 Cameroon                              9              658
 Azerbaijan                            7              641
 Tunisia                              22              596
 North Macedonia                      23              570
 Bulgaria                             22              549
 Latvia                                1              542
 Lebanon                              19              541
 Slovakia                              2              534
 Andorra                              21              526
 Costa Rica                            2              467
 Cyprus                               11              465
 Uzbekistan                            2              457
 Uruguay                               6              415
 Albania                              22              377
 Taiwan                                5              373
 Afghanistan                          11              367
 Burkina Faso                         18              364
 Cuba                                  9              350
 Jordan                                6              349
 Réunion                               0              349
 Oman                                  2              331
 Channel Islands                       7              323
 Ivory Coast                           3              323
 Honduras                             22              298
 San Marino                           32              277
 Palestinian Territories               1              254
 Niger                                10              253
 Vietnam                               0              245
 Mauritius                             7              244
 Malta                                 0              241
 Nigeria                               5              238
 Montenegro                            2              233
 Senegal                               2              226
 Kyrgyzstan                            4              216
 Ghana                                 5              214
 Georgia                               2              188
 Bolivia                              11              183
 Faroe Islands                         0              183
 Sri Lanka                             5              178
 Venezuela                             7              165
 Mayotte                               2              164
 Democratic Republic of               18              161
 the Congo                                
 Kenya                                 6              158
 Martinique                            4              151
 Guadeloupe                            7              139
 Isle of Man                           1              139
 Brunei                                2              135
 Guinea                                0              128
 Bangladesh                           12              123
 Cambodia                              0              114
 Paraguay                              5              113
 Gibraltar                             0              109
 Trinidad and Tobago                   8              105
 Rwanda                                0              105
 Madagascar                            2               82
 Liechtenstein                         1               77
 Monaco                                1               77
 Guatemala                             3               70
 El Salvador                           4               69
 Kosovo                                1               61
 Barbados                              2               60
 Jamaica                               3               59
 Togo                                  3               58
 Republic of the Congo                 5               49
 Mali                                  5               47
 Ethiopia                              2               44
 Bermuda                               2               39
 Puerto Rico                           2               39
 Cayman Islands                        1               39
 Zambia                                1               39
 Bahamas                               5               33
 Guam                                  1               32
 Guyana                                4               31
 Saint Martin                          2               27
 Benin                                 1               26
 Gabon                                 1               24
 Tanzania                              1               24
 Myanmar                               1               22
 Syria                                 2               19
 Libya                                 1               19
 Guinea-Bissau                         1               18
 Angola                                2               16
 Antigua and Barbuda                   2               15
 Liberia                               3               14
 Curaçao                               1               13
 Sudan                                 2               12
 Suriname                              1               10
 Zimbabwe                              1               10
 Belize                                1                7
 Cape Verde                            1                7
 Mauritania                            1                6
 Botswana                              1                6
 Nicaragua                             1                5
 Gambia                                1                4
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Edmund Blair)
