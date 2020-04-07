Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.34 million, death toll crosses 76,000

 (Updates)
    April 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.34 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
76,043 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1400 GMT on April 7. 
 
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                               10,915              367,650
 Spain                              13,798              140,510
 Italy                              16,523              132,547
 Germany                             1,624               98,558
 France                              8,911               82,165
 Mainland China                      3,330               81,740
 Iran                                3,872               62,589
 United Kingdom                      5,373               51,608
 Turkey                                649               30,217
 Switzerland                           734               22,242
 Belgium                             2,035               22,194
 Netherlands                         2,101               19,580
 Canada                                323               16,667
 Austria                               243               12,488
 Portugal                              345               12,442
 Brazil                                566               12,240
 South Korea                           192               10,331
 Israel                                 60                9,006
 Sweden                                591                7,693
 Russia                                 58                7,497
 Australia                              48                5,908
 Norway                                 83                5,865
 Ireland                               174                5,364
 Japan                                 108                5,052
 Denmark                               203                4,978
 Czech Republic                         80                4,828
 Chile                                  37                4,815
 Poland                                111                4,532
 India                                 114                4,421
 Romania                               184                4,417
 Pakistan                               55                4,004
 Malaysia                               63                3,963
 Philippines                           177                3,764
 Ecuador                               191                3,747
 Luxembourg                             41                2,843
 Saudi Arabia                           38                2,752
 Indonesia                             221                2,738
 Peru                                   92                2,561
 Mexico                                125                2,439
 Finland                                34                2,308
 Thailand                               27                2,258
 Serbia                                 58                2,200
 Panama                                 54                2,100
 UAE                                    11                2,076
 Qatar                                   4                1,832
 Dominican Republic                     86                1,828
 Greece                                 81                1,755
 South Africa                           12                1,686
 Argentina                              53                1,628
 Colombia                               46                1,579
 Iceland                                 6                1,562
 Ukraine                                45                1,462
 Algeria                               173                1,423
 Singapore                               6                1,375
 Egypt                                  85                1,322
 Croatia                                18                1,282
 New Zealand                             1                1,160
 Estonia                                21                1,149
 Morocco                                83                1,141
 Slovenia                               30                1,059
 Iraq                                   64                1,031
 Moldova                                21                  965
 Hong Kong                               4                  936
 Lithuania                              15                  880
 Armenia                                 8                  853
 Hungary                                47                  817
 Bosnia                                 33                  778
 Bahrain                                 4                  756
 Kuwait                                  1                  743
 Azerbaijan                              8                  717
 Belarus                                13                  700
 Kazakhstan                              6                  685
 Cameroon                                9                  658
 North Macedonia                        26                  599
 Tunisia                                22                  596
 Slovakia                                2                  581
 Bulgaria                               22                  565
 Latvia                                  2                  548
 Lebanon                                19                  548
 Andorra                                21                  526
 Uzbekistan                              2                  472
 Costa Rica                              2                  467
 Cyprus                                 11                  465
 Afghanistan                            14                  423
 Uruguay                                 6                  415
 Albania                                22                  383
 Taiwan                                  5                  376
 Oman                                    2                  371
 Burkina Faso                           18                  364
 Cuba                                    9                  363
 Jordan                                  6                  349
 Reunion                                 0                  349
 Channel Islands                         7                  334
 Ivory Coast                             3                  323
 Honduras                               22                  305
 Malta                                   0                  293
 Ghana                                   5                  287
 San Marino                             32                  277
 Palestinian Territories                 1                  260
 Niger                                  10                  253
 Vietnam                                 0                  249
 Mauritius                               7                  244
 Montenegro                              2                  239
 Nigeria                                 5                  238
 Senegal                                 2                  237
 Kyrgyzstan                              4                  228
 Georgia                                 2                  195
 Bolivia                                14                  194
 Faroe Islands                           0                  184
 Sri Lanka                               6                  183
 Democratic Republic of                 18                  180
 the Congo                                  
 Venezuela                               7                  165
 Mayotte                                 2                  164
 Bangladesh                             17                  164
 Kenya                                   6                  158
 Martinique                              4                  151
 Isle of Man                             1                  150
 Guadeloupe                              7                  139
 Brunei                                  2                  135
 Guinea                                  0                  128
 Paraguay                                5                  115
 Cambodia                                0                  114
 Gibraltar                               0                  109
 Trinidad and Tobago                     8                  105
 Rwanda                                  0                  105
 Madagascar                              2                   88
 El Salvador                             4                   78
 Liechtenstein                           1                   77
 Monaco                                  1                   77
 Guatemala                               3                   74
 Kosovo                                  1                   61
 Barbados                                2                   60
 Jamaica                                 3                   59
 Togo                                    3                   58
 Ethiopia                                2                   52
 Republic of the Congo                   5                   49
 Mali                                    5                   47
 Zambia                                  1                   39
 Puerto Rico                             2                   39
 Cayman Islands                          1                   39
 Bermuda                                 2                   39
 Bahamas                                 5                   33
 Guinea-Bissau                           1                   33
 Guam                                    1                   32
 Guyana                                  5                   31
 Gabon                                   1                   30
 Saint Martin                            2                   27
 Benin                                   1                   26
 Tanzania                                1                   24
 Myanmar                                 1                   22
 Syria                                   2                   19
 Libya                                   1                   19
 Angola                                  2                   16
 Antigua and Barbuda                     2                   15
 Liberia                                 3                   14
 Sudan                                   2                   14
 Curaçao                                 1                   13
 Suriname                                1                   10
 Zimbabwe                                1                   10
 Malawi                                  1                    8
 Cape Verde                              1                    7
 Belize                                  1                    7
 Mauritania                              1                    6
 Botswana                                1                    6
 Nicaragua                               1                    5
 Gambia                                  1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE               72,713                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                             
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Edmund Blair)
