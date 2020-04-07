FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.34 million, death toll crosses 76,000

(Updates) April 7 (Reuters) - More than 1.34 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 76,043 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on April 7. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 10,915 367,650 Spain 13,798 140,510 Italy 16,523 132,547 Germany 1,624 98,558 France 8,911 82,165 Mainland China 3,330 81,740 Iran 3,872 62,589 United Kingdom 5,373 51,608 Turkey 649 30,217 Switzerland 734 22,242 Belgium 2,035 22,194 Netherlands 2,101 19,580 Canada 323 16,667 Austria 243 12,488 Portugal 345 12,442 Brazil 566 12,240 South Korea 192 10,331 Israel 60 9,006 Sweden 591 7,693 Russia 58 7,497 Australia 48 5,908 Norway 83 5,865 Ireland 174 5,364 Japan 108 5,052 Denmark 203 4,978 Czech Republic 80 4,828 Chile 37 4,815 Poland 111 4,532 India 114 4,421 Romania 184 4,417 Pakistan 55 4,004 Malaysia 63 3,963 Philippines 177 3,764 Ecuador 191 3,747 Luxembourg 41 2,843 Saudi Arabia 38 2,752 Indonesia 221 2,738 Peru 92 2,561 Mexico 125 2,439 Finland 34 2,308 Thailand 27 2,258 Serbia 58 2,200 Panama 54 2,100 UAE 11 2,076 Qatar 4 1,832 Dominican Republic 86 1,828 Greece 81 1,755 South Africa 12 1,686 Argentina 53 1,628 Colombia 46 1,579 Iceland 6 1,562 Ukraine 45 1,462 Algeria 173 1,423 Singapore 6 1,375 Egypt 85 1,322 Croatia 18 1,282 New Zealand 1 1,160 Estonia 21 1,149 Morocco 83 1,141 Slovenia 30 1,059 Iraq 64 1,031 Moldova 21 965 Hong Kong 4 936 Lithuania 15 880 Armenia 8 853 Hungary 47 817 Bosnia 33 778 Bahrain 4 756 Kuwait 1 743 Azerbaijan 8 717 Belarus 13 700 Kazakhstan 6 685 Cameroon 9 658 North Macedonia 26 599 Tunisia 22 596 Slovakia 2 581 Bulgaria 22 565 Latvia 2 548 Lebanon 19 548 Andorra 21 526 Uzbekistan 2 472 Costa Rica 2 467 Cyprus 11 465 Afghanistan 14 423 Uruguay 6 415 Albania 22 383 Taiwan 5 376 Oman 2 371 Burkina Faso 18 364 Cuba 9 363 Jordan 6 349 Reunion 0 349 Channel Islands 7 334 Ivory Coast 3 323 Honduras 22 305 Malta 0 293 Ghana 5 287 San Marino 32 277 Palestinian Territories 1 260 Niger 10 253 Vietnam 0 249 Mauritius 7 244 Montenegro 2 239 Nigeria 5 238 Senegal 2 237 Kyrgyzstan 4 228 Georgia 2 195 Bolivia 14 194 Faroe Islands 0 184 Sri Lanka 6 183 Democratic Republic of 18 180 the Congo Venezuela 7 165 Mayotte 2 164 Bangladesh 17 164 Kenya 6 158 Martinique 4 151 Isle of Man 1 150 Guadeloupe 7 139 Brunei 2 135 Guinea 0 128 Paraguay 5 115 Cambodia 0 114 Gibraltar 0 109 Trinidad and Tobago 8 105 Rwanda 0 105 Madagascar 2 88 El Salvador 4 78 Liechtenstein 1 77 Monaco 1 77 Guatemala 3 74 Kosovo 1 61 Barbados 2 60 Jamaica 3 59 Togo 3 58 Ethiopia 2 52 Republic of the Congo 5 49 Mali 5 47 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Cayman Islands 1 39 Bermuda 2 39 Bahamas 5 33 Guinea-Bissau 1 33 Guam 1 32 Guyana 5 31 Gabon 1 30 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 24 Myanmar 1 22 Syria 2 19 Libya 1 19 Angola 2 16 Antigua and Barbuda 2 15 Liberia 3 14 Sudan 2 14 Curaçao 1 13 Suriname 1 10 Zimbabwe 1 10 Malawi 1 8 Cape Verde 1 7 Belize 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 72,713 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Edmund Blair)