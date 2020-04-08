FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.38 million, death toll crosses 81,400

(Updates) April 8 (Reuters) - More than 1.38 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 81,451 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on April 8. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL CONFIRMED DEATHS CASES United States 12,731 395,855 Spain 13,798 140,510 Italy 17,127 135,586 Germany 1,822 102,411 Mainland China 3,332 81,802 France 10,328 78,167 Iran 3,872 62,589 United Kingdom 6,159 55,242 Turkey 725 34,109 Switzerland 821 22,242 Belgium 2,035 22,194 Netherlands 2,101 19,580 Canada 381 17,897 Brazil 686 14,034 Austria 243 12,639 Portugal 345 12,442 South Korea 200 10,384 Israel 60 9,284 Sweden 591 7,693 Russia 58 7,497 Norway 83 6,086 Australia 45 5,956 Ireland 210 5,709 Chile 43 5,116 Denmark 203 5,071 Japan 108 5,052 Czech Republic 88 5,017 Poland 129 4,848 India 124 4,789 Romania 197 4,417 Pakistan 57 4,004 Ecuador 220 3,995 Malaysia 63 3,963 Philippines 177 3,764 Luxembourg 44 2,970 Peru 107 2,954 Saudi Arabia 41 2,795 Indonesia 221 2,738 Serbia 61 2,442 Mexico 125 2,439 UAE 12 2,359 Finland 34 2,308 Thailand 27 2,258 Panama 54 2,100 Qatar 6 2,057 Dominican Republic 98 1,956 Greece 81 1,832 Colombia 50 1,780 South Africa 13 1,749 Argentina 60 1,715 Iceland 6 1,586 Singapore 6 1,481 Algeria 193 1,468 Ukraine 45 1,462 Egypt 94 1,450 Croatia 18 1,282 Morocco 90 1,184 New Zealand 1 1,160 Estonia 21 1,149 Iraq 65 1,122 Slovenia 36 1,059 Moldova 22 1,056 Hong Kong 4 936 Lithuania 15 880 Belarus 13 861 Armenia 8 853 Hungary 47 817 Bahrain 5 811 Bosnia 33 778 Kuwait 1 743 Azerbaijan 8 717 Kazakhstan 6 697 Cameroon 9 685 Tunisia 23 623 North Macedonia 26 599 Slovakia 2 581 Bulgaria 23 577 Lebanon 19 548 Latvia 2 548 Andorra 22 545 Uzbekistan 2 520 Cyprus 11 494 Costa Rica 2 483 Uruguay 7 425 Afghanistan 14 423 Cuba 11 396 Burkina Faso 19 384 Albania 22 383 Taiwan 5 376 Oman 2 371 Réunion 0 358 Jordan 6 353 Ivory Coast 3 349 Channel Islands 7 334 Honduras 22 305 Malta 0 293 Ghana 5 287 San Marino 34 279 Niger 11 278 Mauritius 7 268 Palestinian Territories 1 260 Nigeria 11 254 Vietnam 0 249 Senegal 2 237 Montenegro 2 235 Kyrgyzstan 4 228 Georgia 3 195 Bolivia 14 194 Faroe Islands 0 184 Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 183 Sri Lanka 6 183 Kenya 6 172 Mayotte 2 171 Venezuela 7 165 Bangladesh 17 164 Martinique 4 151 Isle of Man 1 150 Guinea 0 144 Guadeloupe 7 139 Brunei 2 135 Djibouti 0 121 Paraguay 5 115 Cambodia 0 115 Gibraltar 0 113 Trinidad and Tobago 8 107 Rwanda 0 105 Madagascar 2 88 Monaco 1 79 El Salvador 4 78 Liechtenstein 1 78 Guatemala 3 77 Togo 3 65 Barbados 3 63 Jamaica 3 63 Kosovo 1 61 Republic of the Congo 5 60 Mali 5 56 Ethiopia 2 52 Cayman Islands 1 45 Bermuda 2 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Zambia 1 39 Bahamas 6 33 Guyana 5 33 Guinea-Bissau 1 33 Guam 1 32 Gabon 1 30 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 24 Myanmar 1 22 Libya 1 20 Syria 2 19 Antigua and Barbuda 1 19 Angola 2 17 Liberia 3 14 Sudan 2 14 Curaçao 1 13 Zimbabwe 2 11 Suriname 1 10 Malawi 1 8 Belize 1 7 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski)