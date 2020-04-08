Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.38 million, death toll crosses 81,400

11 Min Read

 (Updates)
    April 8 (Reuters) - More than 1.38 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
81,451 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 0200 GMT on April 8. 

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          TOTAL      CONFIRMED
                                    DEATHS     CASES
 United States                         12,731    395,855
 Spain                                 13,798    140,510
 Italy                                 17,127    135,586
 Germany                                1,822    102,411
 Mainland China                         3,332     81,802
 France                                10,328     78,167
 Iran                                   3,872     62,589
 United Kingdom                         6,159     55,242
 Turkey                                   725     34,109
 Switzerland                              821     22,242
 Belgium                                2,035     22,194
 Netherlands                            2,101     19,580
 Canada                                   381     17,897
 Brazil                                   686     14,034
 Austria                                  243     12,639
 Portugal                                 345     12,442
 South Korea                              200     10,384
 Israel                                    60      9,284
 Sweden                                   591      7,693
 Russia                                    58      7,497
 Norway                                    83      6,086
 Australia                                 45      5,956
 Ireland                                  210      5,709
 Chile                                     43      5,116
 Denmark                                  203      5,071
 Japan                                    108      5,052
 Czech Republic                            88      5,017
 Poland                                   129      4,848
 India                                    124      4,789
 Romania                                  197      4,417
 Pakistan                                  57      4,004
 Ecuador                                  220      3,995
 Malaysia                                  63      3,963
 Philippines                              177      3,764
 Luxembourg                                44      2,970
 Peru                                     107      2,954
 Saudi Arabia                              41      2,795
 Indonesia                                221      2,738
 Serbia                                    61      2,442
 Mexico                                   125      2,439
 UAE                                       12      2,359
 Finland                                   34      2,308
 Thailand                                  27      2,258
 Panama                                    54      2,100
 Qatar                                      6      2,057
 Dominican Republic                        98      1,956
 Greece                                    81      1,832
 Colombia                                  50      1,780
 South Africa                              13      1,749
 Argentina                                 60      1,715
 Iceland                                    6      1,586
 Singapore                                  6      1,481
 Algeria                                  193      1,468
 Ukraine                                   45      1,462
 Egypt                                     94      1,450
 Croatia                                   18      1,282
 Morocco                                   90      1,184
 New Zealand                                1      1,160
 Estonia                                   21      1,149
 Iraq                                      65      1,122
 Slovenia                                  36      1,059
 Moldova                                   22      1,056
 Hong Kong                                  4        936
 Lithuania                                 15        880
 Belarus                                   13        861
 Armenia                                    8        853
 Hungary                                   47        817
 Bahrain                                    5        811
 Bosnia                                    33        778
 Kuwait                                     1        743
 Azerbaijan                                 8        717
 Kazakhstan                                 6        697
 Cameroon                                   9        685
 Tunisia                                   23        623
 North Macedonia                           26        599
 Slovakia                                   2        581
 Bulgaria                                  23        577
 Lebanon                                   19        548
 Latvia                                     2        548
 Andorra                                   22        545
 Uzbekistan                                 2        520
 Cyprus                                    11        494
 Costa Rica                                 2        483
 Uruguay                                    7        425
 Afghanistan                               14        423
 Cuba                                      11        396
 Burkina Faso                              19        384
 Albania                                   22        383
 Taiwan                                     5        376
 Oman                                       2        371
 Réunion                                    0        358
 Jordan                                     6        353
 Ivory Coast                                3        349
 Channel Islands                            7        334
 Honduras                                  22        305
 Malta                                      0        293
 Ghana                                      5        287
 San Marino                                34        279
 Niger                                     11        278
 Mauritius                                  7        268
 Palestinian Territories                    1        260
 Nigeria                                   11        254
 Vietnam                                    0        249
 Senegal                                    2        237
 Montenegro                                 2        235
 Kyrgyzstan                                 4        228
 Georgia                                    3        195
 Bolivia                                   14        194
 Faroe Islands                              0        184
 Democratic Republic of the Congo          20        183
 Sri Lanka                                  6        183
 Kenya                                      6        172
 Mayotte                                    2        171
 Venezuela                                  7        165
 Bangladesh                                17        164
 Martinique                                 4        151
 Isle of Man                                1        150
 Guinea                                     0        144
 Guadeloupe                                 7        139
 Brunei                                     2        135
 Djibouti                                   0        121
 Paraguay                                   5        115
 Cambodia                                   0        115
 Gibraltar                                  0        113
 Trinidad and Tobago                        8        107
 Rwanda                                     0        105
 Madagascar                                 2         88
 Monaco                                     1         79
 El Salvador                                4         78
 Liechtenstein                              1         78
 Guatemala                                  3         77
 Togo                                       3         65
 Barbados                                   3         63
 Jamaica                                    3         63
 Kosovo                                     1         61
 Republic of the Congo                      5         60
 Mali                                       5         56
 Ethiopia                                   2         52
 Cayman Islands                             1         45
 Bermuda                                    2         39
 Puerto Rico                                2         39
 Zambia                                     1         39
 Bahamas                                    6         33
 Guyana                                     5         33
 Guinea-Bissau                              1         33
 Guam                                       1         32
 Gabon                                      1         30
 Saint Martin                               2         27
 Benin                                      1         26
 Tanzania                                   1         24
 Myanmar                                    1         22
 Libya                                      1         20
 Syria                                      2         19
 Antigua and Barbuda                        1         19
 Angola                                     2         17
 Liberia                                    3         14
 Sudan                                      2         14
 Curaçao                                    1         13
 Zimbabwe                                   2         11
 Suriname                                   1         10
 Malawi                                     1          8
 Belize                                     1          7
 Cape Verde                                 1          7
 Mauritania                                 1          6
 Botswana                                   1          6
 Nicaragua                                  1          5
 Gambia                                     1          4
    
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
