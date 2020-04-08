FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400

(Updates) April 8 (Reuters) - More than 1.41 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 83,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on April 8. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES TERRITORIES U.S. 12,862 398,199 Spain 14,555 146,690 Italy 17,127 135,586 Germany 2,024 106,347 Mainland China 3,332 81,802 France 10,328 78,167 Iran 3,993 64,586 United Kingdom 6,159 55,242 Turkey 725 34,109 Belgium 2,240 23,403 Switzerland 858 22,789 Netherlands 2,248 20,549 Canada 381 17,897 Brazil 691 14,034 Portugal 380 13,141 Austria 273 12,840 South Korea 200 10,384 Israel 72 9,404 Russia 63 8,672 Sweden 687 8,419 Norway 89 6,086 Australia 50 6,013 Ireland 210 5,709 Denmark 218 5,386 India 149 5,274 Chile 43 5,116 Japan 108 5,052 Czech Republic 91 5,033 Poland 136 5,000 Romania 210 4,761 Malaysia 65 4,119 Pakistan 58 4,072 Ecuador 220 3,995 Philippines 182 3,870 Luxembourg 44 2,970 Indonesia 240 2,956 Peru 107 2,954 Saudi Arabia 41 2,795 Mexico 141 2,785 Finland 40 2,487 Serbia 61 2,447 Thailand 30 2,369 UAE 12 2,359 Panama 59 2,249 Qatar 6 2,210 Dominican Republic 98 1,956 Greece 81 1,832 Colombia 50 1,780 South Africa 13 1,749 Argentina 60 1,715 Ukraine 52 1,668 Iceland 6 1,586 Singapore 6 1,481 Algeria 193 1,468 Egypt 94 1,450 Croatia 19 1,343 Morocco 91 1,242 New Zealand 1 1,210 Estonia 24 1,185 Iraq 65 1,122 Slovenia 40 1,091 Belarus 13 1,066 Moldova 24 1,056 Hong Kong 4 961 Lithuania 15 912 Hungary 58 895 Armenia 9 881 Kuwait 1 855 Bahrain 5 811 Bosnia 34 803 Azerbaijan 8 717 Kazakhstan 7 709 Cameroon 9 685 Tunisia 23 623 North Macedonia 26 599 Slovakia 2 581 Bulgaria 23 581 Latvia 2 577 Lebanon 19 575 Andorra 23 564 Uzbekistan 3 534 Cyprus 11 494 Costa Rica 2 483 Uruguay 7 425 Afghanistan 14 423 Oman 2 419 Albania 22 400 Cuba 11 396 Burkina Faso 19 384 Taiwan 5 379 Reunion 0 358 Jordan 6 353 Ivory Coast 3 349 Channel Islands 7 334 Honduras 22 312 Malta 0 299 Ghana 5 287 San Marino 34 279 Niger 11 278 Kyrgyzstan 4 270 Mauritius 7 268 Palestinian Territories 1 263 Nigeria 11 254 Vietnam 0 249 Montenegro 2 248 Senegal 2 244 Bangladesh 20 218 Bolivia 15 210 Georgia 3 208 Sri Lanka 6 188 Faroe Islands 0 184 Democratic Republic of 20 183 the Congo Kenya 6 179 Mayotte 2 171 Venezuela 7 165 Isle of Man 1 158 Martinique 4 151 Guinea 0 144 Guadeloupe 7 139 Djibouti 0 135 Brunei 2 135 Paraguay 5 119 Cambodia 0 117 Gibraltar 0 113 Trinidad and Tobago 8 107 Rwanda 0 105 Madagascar 2 93 El Salvador 5 93 Guatemala 3 80 Monaco 1 79 Liechtenstein 1 78 Togo 3 65 Barbados 3 63 Jamaica 3 63 Kosovo 1 61 Republic of the Congo 5 60 Mali 12 56 Ethiopia 2 55 Cayman Islands 1 45 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Bermuda 2 39 Bahamas 6 36 Guinea-Bissau 1 33 Guyana 5 33 Guam 1 32 Gabon 1 30 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 24 Myanmar 3 22 Libya 1 21 Syria 2 19 Antigua and Barbuda 2 19 Angola 2 17 Liberia 3 14 Sudan 2 14 Curaçao 1 13 Zimbabwe 2 11 Suriname 1 10 Malawi 1 8 Cape Verde 1 7 Belize 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 80,082 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)