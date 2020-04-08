Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400

12 Min Read

 (Updates)
    April 8 (Reuters) - More than 1.41 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
83,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1400 GMT on April 8. 

    
 COUNTRIES AND            TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 TERRITORIES                               
 U.S.                              12,862              398,199
 Spain                             14,555              146,690
 Italy                             17,127              135,586
 Germany                            2,024              106,347
 Mainland China                     3,332               81,802
 France                            10,328               78,167
 Iran                               3,993               64,586
 United Kingdom                     6,159               55,242
 Turkey                               725               34,109
 Belgium                            2,240               23,403
 Switzerland                          858               22,789
 Netherlands                        2,248               20,549
 Canada                               381               17,897
 Brazil                               691               14,034
 Portugal                             380               13,141
 Austria                              273               12,840
 South Korea                          200               10,384
 Israel                                72                9,404
 Russia                                63                8,672
 Sweden                               687                8,419
 Norway                                89                6,086
 Australia                             50                6,013
 Ireland                              210                5,709
 Denmark                              218                5,386
 India                                149                5,274
 Chile                                 43                5,116
 Japan                                108                5,052
 Czech Republic                        91                5,033
 Poland                               136                5,000
 Romania                              210                4,761
 Malaysia                              65                4,119
 Pakistan                              58                4,072
 Ecuador                              220                3,995
 Philippines                          182                3,870
 Luxembourg                            44                2,970
 Indonesia                            240                2,956
 Peru                                 107                2,954
 Saudi Arabia                          41                2,795
 Mexico                               141                2,785
 Finland                               40                2,487
 Serbia                                61                2,447
 Thailand                              30                2,369
 UAE                                   12                2,359
 Panama                                59                2,249
 Qatar                                  6                2,210
 Dominican Republic                    98                1,956
 Greece                                81                1,832
 Colombia                              50                1,780
 South Africa                          13                1,749
 Argentina                             60                1,715
 Ukraine                               52                1,668
 Iceland                                6                1,586
 Singapore                              6                1,481
 Algeria                              193                1,468
 Egypt                                 94                1,450
 Croatia                               19                1,343
 Morocco                               91                1,242
 New Zealand                            1                1,210
 Estonia                               24                1,185
 Iraq                                  65                1,122
 Slovenia                              40                1,091
 Belarus                               13                1,066
 Moldova                               24                1,056
 Hong Kong                              4                  961
 Lithuania                             15                  912
 Hungary                               58                  895
 Armenia                                9                  881
 Kuwait                                 1                  855
 Bahrain                                5                  811
 Bosnia                                34                  803
 Azerbaijan                             8                  717
 Kazakhstan                             7                  709
 Cameroon                               9                  685
 Tunisia                               23                  623
 North Macedonia                       26                  599
 Slovakia                               2                  581
 Bulgaria                              23                  581
 Latvia                                 2                  577
 Lebanon                               19                  575
 Andorra                               23                  564
 Uzbekistan                             3                  534
 Cyprus                                11                  494
 Costa Rica                             2                  483
 Uruguay                                7                  425
 Afghanistan                           14                  423
 Oman                                   2                  419
 Albania                               22                  400
 Cuba                                  11                  396
 Burkina Faso                          19                  384
 Taiwan                                 5                  379
 Reunion                                0                  358
 Jordan                                 6                  353
 Ivory Coast                            3                  349
 Channel Islands                        7                  334
 Honduras                              22                  312
 Malta                                  0                  299
 Ghana                                  5                  287
 San Marino                            34                  279
 Niger                                 11                  278
 Kyrgyzstan                             4                  270
 Mauritius                              7                  268
 Palestinian Territories                1                  263
 Nigeria                               11                  254
 Vietnam                                0                  249
 Montenegro                             2                  248
 Senegal                                2                  244
 Bangladesh                            20                  218
 Bolivia                               15                  210
 Georgia                                3                  208
 Sri Lanka                              6                  188
 Faroe Islands                          0                  184
 Democratic Republic of                20                  183
 the Congo                                 
 Kenya                                  6                  179
 Mayotte                                2                  171
 Venezuela                              7                  165
 Isle of Man                            1                  158
 Martinique                             4                  151
 Guinea                                 0                  144
 Guadeloupe                             7                  139
 Djibouti                               0                  135
 Brunei                                 2                  135
 Paraguay                               5                  119
 Cambodia                               0                  117
 Gibraltar                              0                  113
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8                  107
 Rwanda                                 0                  105
 Madagascar                             2                   93
 El Salvador                            5                   93
 Guatemala                              3                   80
 Monaco                                 1                   79
 Liechtenstein                          1                   78
 Togo                                   3                   65
 Barbados                               3                   63
 Jamaica                                3                   63
 Kosovo                                 1                   61
 Republic of the Congo                  5                   60
 Mali                                  12                   56
 Ethiopia                               2                   55
 Cayman Islands                         1                   45
 Zambia                                 1                   39
 Puerto Rico                            2                   39
 Bermuda                                2                   39
 Bahamas                                6                   36
 Guinea-Bissau                          1                   33
 Guyana                                 5                   33
 Guam                                   1                   32
 Gabon                                  1                   30
 Saint Martin                           2                   27
 Benin                                  1                   26
 Tanzania                               1                   24
 Myanmar                                3                   22
 Libya                                  1                   21
 Syria                                  2                   19
 Antigua and Barbuda                    2                   19
 Angola                                 2                   17
 Liberia                                3                   14
 Sudan                                  2                   14
 Curaçao                                1                   13
 Zimbabwe                               2                   11
 Suriname                               1                   10
 Malawi                                 1                    8
 Cape Verde                             1                    7
 Belize                                 1                    7
 Mauritania                             1                    6
 Botswana                               1                    6
 Nicaragua                              1                    5
 Gambia                                 1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              80,082                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below