FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.47 million, death toll crosses 87,700

(Updates) April 9 (Reuters) - More than 1.47 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 87,760 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on April 9. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL CONFIRMED TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 14,730 429,870 Spain 14,555 146,690 Italy 17,669 139,422 Germany 2,024 106,347 France 10,869 82,048 Mainland China 3,335 81,865 Iran 3,993 64,586 United Kingdom 7,097 60,733 Turkey 812 38,226 Belgium 2,240 23,403 Switzerland 858 22,789 Netherlands 2,248 20,549 Canada 427 19,438 Brazil 800 15,927 Portugal 380 13,141 Austria 273 12,942 South Korea 204 10,423 Israel 72 9,404 Russia 63 8,672 Sweden 687 8,419 Norway 89 6,086 Ireland 235 6,074 Australia 50 6,052 Japan 116 5,685 Chile 48 5,546 Denmark 218 5,402 Czech Republic 99 5,312 India 149 5,274 Poland 159 5,205 Romania 220 4,761 Ecuador 242 4,450 Pakistan 61 4,263 Peru 121 4,242 Malaysia 65 4,119 Philippines 182 3,870 Luxembourg 46 3,034 Indonesia 240 2,956 Saudi Arabia 41 2,932 Mexico 141 2,785 Serbia 65 2,666 United Arab Emirates 12 2,659 Finland 40 2,487 Thailand 30 2,369 Panama 58 2,249 Iraq 69 2,212 Qatar 6 2,210 Dominican Republic 108 2,111 Colombia 55 2,054 Greece 83 1,884 South Africa 18 1,845 Argentina 65 1,715 Ukraine 52 1,668 Singapore 6 1,623 Iceland 6 1,616 Algeria 205 1,572 Egypt 103 1,560 Croatia 19 1,343 Morocco 93 1,275 New Zealand 1 1,210 Estonia 24 1,185 Moldova 27 1,174 Slovenia 40 1,091 Belarus 13 1,066 Hong Kong 4 961 Lithuania 15 912 Hungary 58 895 Armenia 9 881 Kuwait 1 855 Azerbaijan 9 822 Bahrain 5 821 Bosnia 34 803 Kazakhstan 7 709 Cameroon 10 702 Slovakia 2 682 Tunisia 24 628 North Macedonia 29 617 Bulgaria 24 593 Latvia 2 577 Lebanon 19 575 Andorra 23 564 Uzbekistan 3 534 Cyprus 11 526 Costa Rica 3 502 Cuba 12 457 Uruguay 7 456 Afghanistan 14 444 Oman 2 419 Burkina Faso 23 414 Albania 22 400 Ivory Coast 3 384 Taiwan 5 379 Réunion 0 362 Jordan 6 358 Channel Islands 8 351 Niger 11 342 Ghana 6 313 Honduras 22 312 San Marino 34 308 Malta 1 299 Nigeria 11 276 Mauritius 7 273 Kyrgyzstan 4 270 Palestinian 1 263 Territories Montenegro 2 249 Vietnam 0 249 Senegal 2 244 Bangladesh 20 218 Bolivia 15 210 Georgia 3 208 Democratic Republic 20 207 of the Congo Sri Lanka 7 188 Faroe Islands 0 184 Mayotte 2 184 Kenya 6 179 Venezuela 9 167 Guinea 0 164 Isle of Man 1 158 Martinique 6 154 Guadeloupe 8 141 Brunei 2 135 Djibouti 0 135 Gibraltar 0 120 Paraguay 5 119 Cambodia 0 117 Rwanda 0 110 Trinidad and Tobago 8 107 El Salvador 5 93 Madagascar 2 93 Monaco 1 81 Guatemala 3 80 Liechtenstein 1 78 Togo 3 70 Jamaica 4 63 Barbados 3 63 Kosovo 1 61 Republic of the Congo 5 60 Mali 12 59 Ethiopia 2 55 Cayman Islands 1 45 Bermuda 3 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Zambia 1 39 Guyana 6 37 Bahamas 6 36 Gabon 1 34 Guinea-Bissau 1 33 Guam 1 32 Liberia 4 31 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 25 Myanmar 3 22 Libya 1 21 Angola 2 19 Antigua and Barbuda 2 19 Syria 2 19 Sudan 2 14 Curaçao 1 14 Somalia 1 12 Zimbabwe 3 11 Suriname 1 10 Belize 1 8 Malawi 1 8 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)