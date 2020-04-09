Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.47 million, death toll crosses 87,700

 (Updates)
    April 9 (Reuters) - More than 1.47 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
87,760 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 0200 GMT on April 9. 

 COUNTRIES AND          TOTAL   CONFIRMED
 TERRITORIES            DEATHS  CASES
 United States          14,730  429,870
 Spain                  14,555  146,690
 Italy                  17,669  139,422
 Germany                2,024   106,347
 France                 10,869  82,048
 Mainland China         3,335   81,865
 Iran                   3,993   64,586
 United Kingdom         7,097   60,733
 Turkey                 812     38,226
 Belgium                2,240   23,403
 Switzerland            858     22,789
 Netherlands            2,248   20,549
 Canada                 427     19,438
 Brazil                 800     15,927
 Portugal               380     13,141
 Austria                273     12,942
 South Korea            204     10,423
 Israel                 72      9,404
 Russia                 63      8,672
 Sweden                 687     8,419
 Norway                 89      6,086
 Ireland                235     6,074
 Australia              50      6,052
 Japan                  116     5,685
 Chile                  48      5,546
 Denmark                218     5,402
 Czech Republic         99      5,312
 India                  149     5,274
 Poland                 159     5,205
 Romania                220     4,761
 Ecuador                242     4,450
 Pakistan               61      4,263
 Peru                   121     4,242
 Malaysia               65      4,119
 Philippines            182     3,870
 Luxembourg             46      3,034
 Indonesia              240     2,956
 Saudi Arabia           41      2,932
 Mexico                 141     2,785
 Serbia                 65      2,666
 United Arab Emirates   12      2,659
 Finland                40      2,487
 Thailand               30      2,369
 Panama                 58      2,249
 Iraq                   69      2,212
 Qatar                  6       2,210
 Dominican Republic     108     2,111
 Colombia               55      2,054
 Greece                 83      1,884
 South Africa           18      1,845
 Argentina              65      1,715
 Ukraine                52      1,668
 Singapore              6       1,623
 Iceland                6       1,616
 Algeria                205     1,572
 Egypt                  103     1,560
 Croatia                19      1,343
 Morocco                93      1,275
 New Zealand            1       1,210
 Estonia                24      1,185
 Moldova                27      1,174
 Slovenia               40      1,091
 Belarus                13      1,066
 Hong Kong              4       961
 Lithuania              15      912
 Hungary                58      895
 Armenia                9       881
 Kuwait                 1       855
 Azerbaijan             9       822
 Bahrain                5       821
 Bosnia                 34      803
 Kazakhstan             7       709
 Cameroon               10      702
 Slovakia               2       682
 Tunisia                24      628
 North Macedonia        29      617
 Bulgaria               24      593
 Latvia                 2       577
 Lebanon                19      575
 Andorra                23      564
 Uzbekistan             3       534
 Cyprus                 11      526
 Costa Rica             3       502
 Cuba                   12      457
 Uruguay                7       456
 Afghanistan            14      444
 Oman                   2       419
 Burkina Faso           23      414
 Albania                22      400
 Ivory Coast            3       384
 Taiwan                 5       379
 Réunion                0       362
 Jordan                 6       358
 Channel Islands        8       351
 Niger                  11      342
 Ghana                  6       313
 Honduras               22      312
 San Marino             34      308
 Malta                  1       299
 Nigeria                11      276
 Mauritius              7       273
 Kyrgyzstan             4       270
 Palestinian            1       263
 Territories                    
 Montenegro             2       249
 Vietnam                0       249
 Senegal                2       244
 Bangladesh             20      218
 Bolivia                15      210
 Georgia                3       208
 Democratic Republic    20      207
 of the Congo                   
 Sri Lanka              7       188
 Faroe Islands          0       184
 Mayotte                2       184
 Kenya                  6       179
 Venezuela              9       167
 Guinea                 0       164
 Isle of Man            1       158
 Martinique             6       154
 Guadeloupe             8       141
 Brunei                 2       135
 Djibouti               0       135
 Gibraltar              0       120
 Paraguay               5       119
 Cambodia               0       117
 Rwanda                 0       110
 Trinidad and Tobago    8       107
 El Salvador            5       93
 Madagascar             2       93
 Monaco                 1       81
 Guatemala              3       80
 Liechtenstein          1       78
 Togo                   3       70
 Jamaica                4       63
 Barbados               3       63
 Kosovo                 1       61
 Republic of the Congo  5       60
 Mali                   12      59
 Ethiopia               2       55
 Cayman Islands         1       45
 Bermuda                3       39
 Puerto Rico            2       39
 Zambia                 1       39
 Guyana                 6       37
 Bahamas                6       36
 Gabon                  1       34
 Guinea-Bissau          1       33
 Guam                   1       32
 Liberia                4       31
 Saint Martin           2       27
 Benin                  1       26
 Tanzania               1       25
 Myanmar                3       22
 Libya                  1       21
 Angola                 2       19
 Antigua and Barbuda    2       19
 Syria                  2       19
 Sudan                  2       14
 Curaçao                1       14
 Somalia                1       12
 Zimbabwe               3       11
 Suriname               1       10
 Belize                 1       8
 Malawi                 1       8
 Cape Verde             1       7
 Mauritania             1       6
 Botswana               1       6
 Nicaragua              1       5
 Gambia                 1       4
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)
