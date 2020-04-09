FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.50 million, death toll crosses 89,400

(Updates) April 9 (Reuters) - More than 1.50 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 89,474 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on April 9. COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 14,771 431,753 Spain 15,238 152,446 Italy 17,669 139,422 Germany 2,232 110,958 France 10,869 82,048 Mainland China 3,335 81,865 Iran 3,993 64,586 United Kingdom 7,097 60,733 Turkey 812 38,226 Belgium 2,523 24,983 Switzerland 858 23,574 Netherlands 2,396 21,762 Canada 427 19,438 Brazil 800 15,927 Portugal 409 13,956 Austria 295 13,105 South Korea 204 10,423 Russia 76 10,131 Israel 79 9,755 Sweden 793 9,141 Indonesia 280 6,249 Japan 119 6,209 Norway 89 6,160 Australia 51 6,104 Ireland 235 6,074 India 169 5,865 Denmark 237 5,635 Chile 48 5,546 Poland 164 5,341 Czech Republic 104 5,335 Romania 229 5,202 Ecuador 242 4,450 Pakistan 63 4,414 Peru 121 4,242 Malaysia 67 4,228 Philippines 203 4,076 Mexico 141 3,181 Luxembourg 46 3,034 Saudi Arabia 41 2,932 Serbia 65 2,666 UAE 12 2,659 Finland 42 2,605 Thailand 32 2,423 Qatar 6 2,376 Panama 58 2,249 Iraq 69 2,212 Dominican Republic 108 2,111 Colombia 55 2,054 Singapore 6 1,910 Ukraine 57 1,892 Greece 83 1,884 South Africa 18 1,845 Argentina 65 1,715 Iceland 6 1,616 Algeria 205 1,572 Egypt 103 1,560 Croatia 20 1,407 Morocco 99 1,346 Belarus 16 1,331 New Zealand 1 1,239 Estonia 24 1,207 Moldova 28 1,174 Slovenia 43 1,144 Hungary 66 980 Hong Kong 4 974 Lithuania 16 955 Armenia 10 921 Kuwait 1 910 Bosnia 35 857 Bahrain 5 855 Azerbaijan 9 822 Kazakhstan 7 764 Cameroon 10 730 Slovakia 2 701 North Macedonia 30 663 Tunisia 24 628 Bulgaria 24 611 Latvia 2 589 Andorra 25 583 Lebanon 19 582 Uzbekistan 3 582 Cyprus 11 526 Costa Rica 3 502 Afghanistan 15 484 Oman 2 457 Cuba 12 457 Uruguay 7 456 Burkina Faso 23 414 Albania 22 409 Ivory Coast 3 384 Taiwan 5 380 Reunion 0 362 Jordan 6 358 Channel Islands 8 351 Honduras 23 343 Niger 11 342 Malta 2 337 Bangladesh 21 330 Ghana 6 313 San Marino 34 308 Kyrgyzstan 4 280 Nigeria 11 276 Mauritius 7 273 Bolivia 18 264 Palestinian 1 263 Territories Vietnam 0 255 Montenegro 2 252 Senegal 2 250 Georgia 3 214 Democratic Republic of 20 207 the Congo Sri Lanka 7 188 Faroe Islands 0 184 Kenya 7 184 Mayotte 2 184 Isle of Man 1 171 Venezuela 9 167 Guinea 0 164 Martinique 6 154 Guadeloupe 8 141 Djibouti 1 140 Brunei 1 135 Paraguay 5 124 Gibraltar 0 120 Cambodia 0 117 Rwanda 0 110 Trinidad and Tobago 8 107 El Salvador 5 103 Madagascar 2 93 Monaco 1 81 Guatemala 3 80 Liechtenstein 1 78 Togo 3 73 Barbados 3 63 Jamaica 4 63 Kosovo 1 61 Republic of the Congo 5 60 Mali 12 59 Ethiopia 2 56 Cayman Islands 1 45 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Bermuda 3 39 Guyana 6 37 Bahamas 6 36 Gabon 1 34 Guinea-Bissau 1 33 Guam 1 32 Liberia 4 31 Haiti 2 30 Saint Martin 2 27 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 25 Myanmar 3 22 Libya 1 21 Syria 2 19 Antigua and Barbuda 2 19 Angola 2 19 Sudan 2 14 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Somalia 1 12 Zimbabwe 3 11 Suriname 1 10 Malawi 1 8 Belize 1 8 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 7 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 86,139 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)