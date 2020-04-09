Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.50 million, death toll crosses 89,400

12 Min Read

 (Updates)
    April 9 (Reuters) - More than 1.50 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
89,474 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 212 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases as of 1400 GMT on April 9. 

    
 COUNTRY                 TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                             14,771              431,753
 Spain                            15,238              152,446
 Italy                            17,669              139,422
 Germany                           2,232              110,958
 France                           10,869               82,048
 Mainland China                    3,335               81,865
 Iran                              3,993               64,586
 United Kingdom                    7,097               60,733
 Turkey                              812               38,226
 Belgium                           2,523               24,983
 Switzerland                         858               23,574
 Netherlands                       2,396               21,762
 Canada                              427               19,438
 Brazil                              800               15,927
 Portugal                            409               13,956
 Austria                             295               13,105
 South Korea                         204               10,423
 Russia                               76               10,131
 Israel                               79                9,755
 Sweden                              793                9,141
 Indonesia                           280                6,249
 Japan                               119                6,209
 Norway                               89                6,160
 Australia                            51                6,104
 Ireland                             235                6,074
 India                               169                5,865
 Denmark                             237                5,635
 Chile                                48                5,546
 Poland                              164                5,341
 Czech Republic                      104                5,335
 Romania                             229                5,202
 Ecuador                             242                4,450
 Pakistan                             63                4,414
 Peru                                121                4,242
 Malaysia                             67                4,228
 Philippines                         203                4,076
 Mexico                              141                3,181
 Luxembourg                           46                3,034
 Saudi Arabia                         41                2,932
 Serbia                               65                2,666
 UAE                                  12                2,659
 Finland                              42                2,605
 Thailand                             32                2,423
 Qatar                                 6                2,376
 Panama                               58                2,249
 Iraq                                 69                2,212
 Dominican Republic                  108                2,111
 Colombia                             55                2,054
 Singapore                             6                1,910
 Ukraine                              57                1,892
 Greece                               83                1,884
 South Africa                         18                1,845
 Argentina                            65                1,715
 Iceland                               6                1,616
 Algeria                             205                1,572
 Egypt                               103                1,560
 Croatia                              20                1,407
 Morocco                              99                1,346
 Belarus                              16                1,331
 New Zealand                           1                1,239
 Estonia                              24                1,207
 Moldova                              28                1,174
 Slovenia                             43                1,144
 Hungary                              66                  980
 Hong Kong                             4                  974
 Lithuania                            16                  955
 Armenia                              10                  921
 Kuwait                                1                  910
 Bosnia                               35                  857
 Bahrain                               5                  855
 Azerbaijan                            9                  822
 Kazakhstan                            7                  764
 Cameroon                             10                  730
 Slovakia                              2                  701
 North Macedonia                      30                  663
 Tunisia                              24                  628
 Bulgaria                             24                  611
 Latvia                                2                  589
 Andorra                              25                  583
 Lebanon                              19                  582
 Uzbekistan                            3                  582
 Cyprus                               11                  526
 Costa Rica                            3                  502
 Afghanistan                          15                  484
 Oman                                  2                  457
 Cuba                                 12                  457
 Uruguay                               7                  456
 Burkina Faso                         23                  414
 Albania                              22                  409
 Ivory Coast                           3                  384
 Taiwan                                5                  380
 Reunion                               0                  362
 Jordan                                6                  358
 Channel Islands                       8                  351
 Honduras                             23                  343
 Niger                                11                  342
 Malta                                 2                  337
 Bangladesh                           21                  330
 Ghana                                 6                  313
 San Marino                           34                  308
 Kyrgyzstan                            4                  280
 Nigeria                              11                  276
 Mauritius                             7                  273
 Bolivia                              18                  264
 Palestinian                           1                  263
 Territories                              
 Vietnam                               0                  255
 Montenegro                            2                  252
 Senegal                               2                  250
 Georgia                               3                  214
 Democratic Republic of               20                  207
 the Congo                                
 Sri Lanka                             7                  188
 Faroe Islands                         0                  184
 Kenya                                 7                  184
 Mayotte                               2                  184
 Isle of Man                           1                  171
 Venezuela                             9                  167
 Guinea                                0                  164
 Martinique                            6                  154
 Guadeloupe                            8                  141
 Djibouti                              1                  140
 Brunei                                1                  135
 Paraguay                              5                  124
 Gibraltar                             0                  120
 Cambodia                              0                  117
 Rwanda                                0                  110
 Trinidad and Tobago                   8                  107
 El Salvador                           5                  103
 Madagascar                            2                   93
 Monaco                                1                   81
 Guatemala                             3                   80
 Liechtenstein                         1                   78
 Togo                                  3                   73
 Barbados                              3                   63
 Jamaica                               4                   63
 Kosovo                                1                   61
 Republic of the Congo                 5                   60
 Mali                                 12                   59
 Ethiopia                              2                   56
 Cayman Islands                        1                   45
 Zambia                                1                   39
 Puerto Rico                           2                   39
 Bermuda                               3                   39
 Guyana                                6                   37
 Bahamas                               6                   36
 Gabon                                 1                   34
 Guinea-Bissau                         1                   33
 Guam                                  1                   32
 Liberia                               4                   31
 Haiti                                 2                   30
 Saint Martin                          2                   27
 Benin                                 1                   26
 Tanzania                              1                   25
 Myanmar                               3                   22
 Libya                                 1                   21
 Syria                                 2                   19
 Antigua and Barbuda                   2                   19
 Angola                                2                   19
 Sudan                                 2                   14
 Curaçao                               1                   14
 Botswana                              1                   13
 Somalia                               1                   12
 Zimbabwe                              3                   11
 Suriname                              1                   10
 Malawi                                1                    8
 Belize                                1                    8
 Cape Verde                            1                    7
 Mauritania                            1                    7
 Nicaragua                             1                    5
 Gambia                                1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             86,139                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
   
     Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below