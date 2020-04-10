Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.52 million, death toll crosses 89,000

    April 10 (Reuters) - More than 1.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 89,474​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in
China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES              TOTAL DEATHS                               CONFIRMED CASES
 United States                          14,771                                     431,753
 Spain                                  15,238                                     152,446
 Italy                                  17,669                                     143,626
 Germany                                2,232                                      112,170
 France                                 10,869                                     86,334
 Mainland China                         3,335                                      81,907
 Iran                                   3,993                                      66,220
 United Kingdom                         7,097                                      60,733
 Turkey                                 812                                        38,226
 Belgium                                2,523                                      24,983
 Switzerland                            858                                        23,574
 Netherlands                            2,396                                      21,762
 Canada                                 427                                        20,765
 Brazil                                 800                                        17,857
 Portugal                               409                                        13,956
 Austria                                295                                        13,248
 South Korea                            204                                        10,423
 Russia                                 76                                         10,131
 Israel                                 79                                         9,755
 Sweden                                 793                                        9,141
 Ireland                                235                                        6,574
 Indonesia                              280                                        6,249
 Japan                                  119                                        6,209
 Norway                                 89                                         6,160
 ​Australia                             51                                         6,104
 Chile                                  48                                         5,972
 India                                  169                                        5,865
 Denmark                                237                                        5,635
 Poland                                 164                                        5,575
 Czech Republic                         104                                        5,569
 Peru                                   121                                        5,256
 Romania                                229                                        5,202
 Ecuador                                242                                        4,965
 Pakistan                               63                                         4,414
 Malaysia                               67                                         4,228​
 Philippines                            203                                        4,076
 Saudi Arabia                           41                                         3,287
 Mexico                                 141                                        3,181
 Luxembourg                             46                                         3,115
 Serbia                                 65                                         2,867
 Panama                                 58                                         2,752
 United Arab Emirates                   12                                         2,659
 Finland                                42                                         2,605
 Thailand                               32                                         2,423
 Qatar                                  6                                          2,376
 Dominican Republic                     108                                        2,349
 Colombia                               55                                         2,223
 Greece                                 83                                         1,955
 South Africa                           18                                         1,934
 Singapore                              6                                          1,910
 Argentina                              65                                         1,894
 Ukraine                                57                                         1,892
 Egypt                                  103                                        1,699
 Algeria                                205                                        1,666
 Iceland                                6                                          1,648
 Croatia                                20                                         1,407
 Morocco                                99                                         1,374
 Belarus                                16                                         1,331
 Moldova                                28                                         1,289
 New Zealand                            1                                          1,239
 Iraq                                   69                                         1,232
 Estonia                                24                                         1,207
 Slovenia                               43                                         1,144
 Hungary                                66                                         980
 Hong Kong                              4                                          974
 Lithuania                              16                                         955
 Azerbaijan                             9                                          926
 Armenia                                10                                         921
 Kuwait                                 1                                          910
 Bosnia                                 35                                         857
 Bahrain                                5                                          855
 Kazakhstan                             7                                          764
 Cameroon                               10                                         730
 Slovakia                               2                                          701
 North Macedonia                        30                                         663
 Tunisia                                24                                         628
 Bulgaria                               24                                         618
 Latvia                                 2                                          589
 Andorra                                25                                         583
 Lebanon                                19                                         582
 Uzbekistan                             3                                          582
 Cyprus                                 11                                         564
 Costa Rica                             3                                          539
 Cuba                                   12                                         515
 Afghanistan                            15                                         484
 Oman                                   2                                          457
 Uruguay                                7                                          456
 Ivory Coast                            3                                          444
 Burkina Faso                           23                                         443
 Niger                                  11                                         410
 Albania                                22                                         409
 Taiwan                                 5                                          380
 Ghana                                  6                                          378
 Jordan                                 6                                          372
 Réunion                                0                                          362
 Channel Islands                        8                                          361
 Honduras                               23                                         343
 Malta                                  2                                          337
 San Marino                             34                                         333
 Bangladesh                             21                                         330
 Mauritius                              7                                          314
 Nigeria                                11                                         288
 Kyrgyzstan                             4                                          280
 Bolivia                                18                                         264
 Palestinian Territories                1                                          263
 Vietnam                                0                                          255
 Montenegro                             2                                          252
 Senegal                                2                                          250
 Georgia                                3                                          218
 Democratic Republic of the Congo       20                                         215
 Guinea                                 0                                          194
 Isle of Man                            1                                          190
 Sri Lanka                              7                                          190
 Faroe Islands                          0                                          184
 Kenya                                  7                                          184
 Mayotte                                2                                          184
 Venezuela                              9                                          167
 Martinique                             6                                          154
 Guadeloupe                             8                                          143
 Djibouti                               1                                          140
 Brunei                                 1                                          135
 Guatemala                              3                                          126
 Paraguay                               5                                          124
 Gibraltar                              0                                          123
 Cambodia                               0                                          118
 Rwanda                                 0                                          113
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8                                          107
 El Salvador                            5                                          103
 Madagascar                             2                                          93
 Monaco                                 1                                          84
 French Guiana                          0                                          83
 Aruba                                  0                                          82
 Liechtenstein                          1                                          78
 Mali                                   12                                         74
 Togo                                   3                                          73
 Barbados                               3                                          66
 Jamaica                                4                                          63
 Kosovo                                 1                                          61
 Republic of the Congo                  5                                          60
 Ethiopia                               2                                          56
 Uganda                                 0                                          53
 French Polynesia                       0                                          51
 Bermuda                                3                                          48
 Cayman Islands                         1                                          45
 Macau                                  0                                          45
 Gabon                                  1                                          44
 Bahamas                                6                                          41
 Puerto Rico                            2                                          39
 Zambia                                 1                                          39
 Guyana                                 6                                          37
 Guinea-Bissau                          1                                          36
 Eritrea                                0                                          33
 Guam                                   1                                          32
 Saint Martin                           2                                          32
 Liberia                                4                                          31
 Haiti                                  2                                          30
 Benin                                  1                                          26
 Tanzania                               1                                          25
 Libya                                  1                                          24
 Myanmar                                3                                          23
 Angola                                 2                                          19
 Antigua and Barbuda                    2                                          19
 Maldives                               0                                          19
 Syria                                  2                                          19
 Equatorial Guinea                      0                                          18
 New Caledonia                          0                                          18
 Mozambique                             0                                          17
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Generated at 02:59 GMT.
