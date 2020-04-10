FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.52 million, death toll crosses 89,000

By Lynx Insight Service April 10 (Reuters) - More than 1.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 89,474​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 14,771 431,753 Spain 15,238 152,446 Italy 17,669 143,626 Germany 2,232 112,170 France 10,869 86,334 Mainland China 3,335 81,907 Iran 3,993 66,220 United Kingdom 7,097 60,733 Turkey 812 38,226 Belgium 2,523 24,983 Switzerland 858 23,574 Netherlands 2,396 21,762 Canada 427 20,765 Brazil 800 17,857 Portugal 409 13,956 Austria 295 13,248 South Korea 204 10,423 Russia 76 10,131 Israel 79 9,755 Sweden 793 9,141 Ireland 235 6,574 Indonesia 280 6,249 Japan 119 6,209 Norway 89 6,160 ​Australia 51 6,104 Chile 48 5,972 India 169 5,865 Denmark 237 5,635 Poland 164 5,575 Czech Republic 104 5,569 Peru 121 5,256 Romania 229 5,202 Ecuador 242 4,965 Pakistan 63 4,414 Malaysia 67 4,228​ Philippines 203 4,076 Saudi Arabia 41 3,287 Mexico 141 3,181 Luxembourg 46 3,115 Serbia 65 2,867 Panama 58 2,752 United Arab Emirates 12 2,659 Finland 42 2,605 Thailand 32 2,423 Qatar 6 2,376 Dominican Republic 108 2,349 Colombia 55 2,223 Greece 83 1,955 South Africa 18 1,934 Singapore 6 1,910 Argentina 65 1,894 Ukraine 57 1,892 Egypt 103 1,699 Algeria 205 1,666 Iceland 6 1,648 Croatia 20 1,407 Morocco 99 1,374 Belarus 16 1,331 Moldova 28 1,289 New Zealand 1 1,239 Iraq 69 1,232 Estonia 24 1,207 Slovenia 43 1,144 Hungary 66 980 Hong Kong 4 974 Lithuania 16 955 Azerbaijan 9 926 Armenia 10 921 Kuwait 1 910 Bosnia 35 857 Bahrain 5 855 Kazakhstan 7 764 Cameroon 10 730 Slovakia 2 701 North Macedonia 30 663 Tunisia 24 628 Bulgaria 24 618 Latvia 2 589 Andorra 25 583 Lebanon 19 582 Uzbekistan 3 582 Cyprus 11 564 Costa Rica 3 539 Cuba 12 515 Afghanistan 15 484 Oman 2 457 Uruguay 7 456 Ivory Coast 3 444 Burkina Faso 23 443 Niger 11 410 Albania 22 409 Taiwan 5 380 Ghana 6 378 Jordan 6 372 Réunion 0 362 Channel Islands 8 361 Honduras 23 343 Malta 2 337 San Marino 34 333 Bangladesh 21 330 Mauritius 7 314 Nigeria 11 288 Kyrgyzstan 4 280 Bolivia 18 264 Palestinian Territories 1 263 Vietnam 0 255 Montenegro 2 252 Senegal 2 250 Georgia 3 218 Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 215 Guinea 0 194 Isle of Man 1 190 Sri Lanka 7 190 Faroe Islands 0 184 Kenya 7 184 Mayotte 2 184 Venezuela 9 167 Martinique 6 154 Guadeloupe 8 143 Djibouti 1 140 Brunei 1 135 Guatemala 3 126 Paraguay 5 124 Gibraltar 0 123 Cambodia 0 118 Rwanda 0 113 Trinidad and Tobago 8 107 El Salvador 5 103 Madagascar 2 93 Monaco 1 84 French Guiana 0 83 Aruba 0 82 Liechtenstein 1 78 Mali 12 74 Togo 3 73 Barbados 3 66 Jamaica 4 63 Kosovo 1 61 Republic of the Congo 5 60 Ethiopia 2 56 Uganda 0 53 French Polynesia 0 51 Bermuda 3 48 Cayman Islands 1 45 Macau 0 45 Gabon 1 44 Bahamas 6 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Zambia 1 39 Guyana 6 37 Guinea-Bissau 1 36 Eritrea 0 33 Guam 1 32 Saint Martin 2 32 Liberia 4 31 Haiti 2 30 Benin 1 26 Tanzania 1 25 Libya 1 24 Myanmar 3 23 Angola 2 19 Antigua and Barbuda 2 19 Maldives 0 19 Syria 2 19 Equatorial Guinea 0 18 New Caledonia 0 18 Mozambique 0 17 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 02:59 GMT.