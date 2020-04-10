Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 100,000

Lynx Insight Service

13 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    April 10 (Reuters) - More than 1.6 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
100,035 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries, according to the number
of reported cases.
                        
     Country/Territory               Total Cases    Total Deaths
                                     1,610,181      100,035
 United States                       483,603        17,876
 Spain                               157,022        15,843
 Italy                               147,577        18,849
 Germany                             113,525        2,607
 France                              86,334         12,210
 Mainland China                      81,907         3,336
 Iran                                68,192         4,232
 United Kingdom                      65,077         8,958
 Turkey                              47,029         1,006
 Belgium                             26,667         3,019
 Switzerland                         24,308         963
 Netherlands                         23,097         2,511
 Canada                              20,765         509
 Brazil                              18,176         957
 Portugal                            15,472         435
 Austria                             13,337         319
 Russia                              11,917         94
 South Korea                         10,450         208
 Israel                              10,095         92
 Sweden                              9,685          870
 India                               6,761          206
 Japan                               6,715          123
 Ireland                             6,574          263
 Norway                              6,244          108
 Australia                           6,203          53
 Chile                               5,972          57
 Denmark                             5,819          247
 Poland                              5,955          181
 Czech Republic                      5,589          113
 Romania                             5,467          265
 Peru                                5,256          138
 Ecuador                             4,965          272
 Pakistan                            4,601          66
 Malaysia                            4,346          70
 Philippines                         4,195          221
 Saudi Arabia                        3,651          47
 Indonesia                           3,512          306
 Mexico                              3,441          194
 Luxembourg                          3,115          52
 United Arab Emirates                2,990          14
 Serbia                              2,867          66
 Finland                             2,769          48
 Panama                              2,752          66
 Qatar                               2,512          6
 Thailand                            2,473          33
 Dominican Republic                  2,349          118
 Colombia                            2,223          69
 Ukraine                             2,203          69
 South Africa                        2,001          24
 Belarus                             1,981          19
 Greece                              1,955          86
 Singapore                           1,910          7
 Argentina                           1,894          79
 Egypt                               1,699          118
 Iceland                             1,675          6
 Algeria                             1,666          235
 Croatia                             1,495          21
 Morocco                             1,431          105
 Moldova                             1,289          29
 Estonia                             1,285          24
 New Zealand                         1,283          2
 Iraq                                1,232          69
 Hungary                             1,190          77
 Slovenia                            1,160          45
 Lithuania                           999            22
 Kuwait                              993            1
 Hong Kong                           990            4
 Armenia                             937            12
 Azerbaijan                          926            9
 Bahrain                             913            6
 Bosnia                              899            36
 Cameroon                            803            12
 Kazakhstan                          802            9
 North Macedonia                     711            39
 Slovakia                            701            2
 Tunisia                             643            25
 Bulgaria                            624            24
 Uzbekistan                          624            3
 Latvia                              612            3
 Lebanon                             609            20
 Andorra                             601            26
 Cyprus                              564            11
 Costa Rica                          539            3
 Afghanistan                         521            15
 Cuba                                515            15
 Oman                                484            3
 Uruguay                             473            7
 Ivory Coast                         444            3
 Burkina Faso                        443            24
 Bangladesh                          424            27
 Albania                             416            23
 Niger                               410            11
 Honduras                            382            23
 Taiwan                              382            6
 Ghana                               378            6
 Jordan                              372            7
 Réunion                             362            0
 Channel Islands                     361            8
 Malta                               350            2
 San Marino                          333            34
 Mauritius                           314            9
 Kyrgyzstan                          298            5
 Nigeria                             288            11
 Bolivia                             268            19
 Palestinian territories             266            2
 Senegal                             265            2
 Vietnam                             257            0
 Montenegro                          255            2
 Georgia                             230            3
 Kosovo                              227            7
 Democratic Republic of the Congo    215            20
 Guinea                              194            0
 Mayotte                             191            2
 Sri Lanka                           190            7
 Isle of Man                         190            1
 Kenya                               189            7
 Faroe Islands                       184            0
 Venezuela                           171            9
 Martinique                          154            6
 Djibouti                            150            1
 Guadeloupe                          143            8
 Brunei                              136            1
 Paraguay                            129            6
 Guatemala                           126            3
 Gibraltar                           123            0
 Cambodia                            118            0
 El Salvador                         117            6
 Rwanda                              113            0
 Trinidad and Tobago                 109            8
 Madagascar                          102            2
 Mali                                87             12
 Monaco                              84             1
 French Guiana                       83             0
 Aruba                               82             0
 Liechtenstein                       78             1
 Togo                                76             3
 Barbados                            66             4
 Ethiopia                            65             2
 Jamaica                             63             4
 Republic of the Congo               60             5
 Uganda                              53             0
 French Polynesia                    51             0
 Bermuda                             48             4
 Cayman Islands                      45             1
 Macau                               45             0
 Gabon                               44             1
 Bahamas                             41             8
 Zambia                              40             2
 Puerto Rico                         39             2
 Guyana                              37             6
 Guinea-Bissau                       36             1
 Eritrea                             33             0
 Tanzania                            32             3
 Saint Martin                        32             2
 Guam                                32             1
 Liberia                             31             4
 Haiti                               30             2
 Benin                               30             1
 Myanmar                             27             3
 Libya                               24             1
 Angola                              19             2
 Antigua and Barbuda                 19             2
 Syria                               19             2
 Maldives                            19             0
 Equatorial Guinea                   18             0
 New Caledonia                       18             0
 Mozambique                          17             0
 U.S. Virgin Islands                 17             0
 Dominica                            16             0
 Fiji                                16             0
 Laos                                16             0
 Mongolia                            16             0
 Namibia                             16             0
 Sudan                               15             2
 Curaçao                             14             1
 Saint Lucia                         14             0
 Botswana                            13             1
 Somalia                             12             1
 Eswatini                            12             0
 Grenada                             12             0
 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines    12             0
 Zimbabwe                            11             3
 Chad                                11             0
 Greenland                           11             0
 Saint Kitts and Nevis               11             0
 Seychelles                          11             0
 Belize                              10             1
 Suriname                            10             1
 Central African Republic            10             0
 Malawi                              9              1
 Montserrat                          9              0
 Nepal                               9              0
 Turks and Caicos                    8              1
 Vatican City                        8              0
 Cape Verde                          7              1
 Mauritania                          7              1
 Nicaragua                           7              1
 Sierra Leone                        7              0
 Saint-Barthélemy                    6              0
 Bhutan                              5              0
 Falkland Islands                    5              0
 Gambia                              4              1
 Western Sahara                      4              0
 Anguilla                            3              0
 British Virgin Islands              3              0
 Burundi                             3              0
 South Sudan                         3              0
 Papua New Guinea                    2              0
 Timor-Leste                         2              0
 Caribbean Netherlands               2              0
 N. Cyprus                           1              0
 Saint Pierre and Miquelon           1              0
 
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 14:59 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below