FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 100,000

By Lynx Insight Service April 10 (Reuters) - More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 100,035 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases. Country/Territory Total Cases Total Deaths 1,610,181 100,035 United States 483,603 17,876 Spain 157,022 15,843 Italy 147,577 18,849 Germany 113,525 2,607 France 86,334 12,210 Mainland China 81,907 3,336 Iran 68,192 4,232 United Kingdom 65,077 8,958 Turkey 47,029 1,006 Belgium 26,667 3,019 Switzerland 24,308 963 Netherlands 23,097 2,511 Canada 20,765 509 Brazil 18,176 957 Portugal 15,472 435 Austria 13,337 319 Russia 11,917 94 South Korea 10,450 208 Israel 10,095 92 Sweden 9,685 870 India 6,761 206 Japan 6,715 123 Ireland 6,574 263 Norway 6,244 108 Australia 6,203 53 Chile 5,972 57 Denmark 5,819 247 Poland 5,955 181 Czech Republic 5,589 113 Romania 5,467 265 Peru 5,256 138 Ecuador 4,965 272 Pakistan 4,601 66 Malaysia 4,346 70 Philippines 4,195 221 Saudi Arabia 3,651 47 Indonesia 3,512 306 Mexico 3,441 194 Luxembourg 3,115 52 United Arab Emirates 2,990 14 Serbia 2,867 66 Finland 2,769 48 Panama 2,752 66 Qatar 2,512 6 Thailand 2,473 33 Dominican Republic 2,349 118 Colombia 2,223 69 Ukraine 2,203 69 South Africa 2,001 24 Belarus 1,981 19 Greece 1,955 86 Singapore 1,910 7 Argentina 1,894 79 Egypt 1,699 118 Iceland 1,675 6 Algeria 1,666 235 Croatia 1,495 21 Morocco 1,431 105 Moldova 1,289 29 Estonia 1,285 24 New Zealand 1,283 2 Iraq 1,232 69 Hungary 1,190 77 Slovenia 1,160 45 Lithuania 999 22 Kuwait 993 1 Hong Kong 990 4 Armenia 937 12 Azerbaijan 926 9 Bahrain 913 6 Bosnia 899 36 Cameroon 803 12 Kazakhstan 802 9 North Macedonia 711 39 Slovakia 701 2 Tunisia 643 25 Bulgaria 624 24 Uzbekistan 624 3 Latvia 612 3 Lebanon 609 20 Andorra 601 26 Cyprus 564 11 Costa Rica 539 3 Afghanistan 521 15 Cuba 515 15 Oman 484 3 Uruguay 473 7 Ivory Coast 444 3 Burkina Faso 443 24 Bangladesh 424 27 Albania 416 23 Niger 410 11 Honduras 382 23 Taiwan 382 6 Ghana 378 6 Jordan 372 7 Réunion 362 0 Channel Islands 361 8 Malta 350 2 San Marino 333 34 Mauritius 314 9 Kyrgyzstan 298 5 Nigeria 288 11 Bolivia 268 19 Palestinian territories 266 2 Senegal 265 2 Vietnam 257 0 Montenegro 255 2 Georgia 230 3 Kosovo 227 7 Democratic Republic of the Congo 215 20 Guinea 194 0 Mayotte 191 2 Sri Lanka 190 7 Isle of Man 190 1 Kenya 189 7 Faroe Islands 184 0 Venezuela 171 9 Martinique 154 6 Djibouti 150 1 Guadeloupe 143 8 Brunei 136 1 Paraguay 129 6 Guatemala 126 3 Gibraltar 123 0 Cambodia 118 0 El Salvador 117 6 Rwanda 113 0 Trinidad and Tobago 109 8 Madagascar 102 2 Mali 87 12 Monaco 84 1 French Guiana 83 0 Aruba 82 0 Liechtenstein 78 1 Togo 76 3 Barbados 66 4 Ethiopia 65 2 Jamaica 63 4 Republic of the Congo 60 5 Uganda 53 0 French Polynesia 51 0 Bermuda 48 4 Cayman Islands 45 1 Macau 45 0 Gabon 44 1 Bahamas 41 8 Zambia 40 2 Puerto Rico 39 2 Guyana 37 6 Guinea-Bissau 36 1 Eritrea 33 0 Tanzania 32 3 Saint Martin 32 2 Guam 32 1 Liberia 31 4 Haiti 30 2 Benin 30 1 Myanmar 27 3 Libya 24 1 Angola 19 2 Antigua and Barbuda 19 2 Syria 19 2 Maldives 19 0 Equatorial Guinea 18 0 New Caledonia 18 0 Mozambique 17 0 U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0 Dominica 16 0 Fiji 16 0 Laos 16 0 Mongolia 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Sudan 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Saint Lucia 14 0 Botswana 13 1 Somalia 12 1 Eswatini 12 0 Grenada 12 0 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 0 Zimbabwe 11 3 Chad 11 0 Greenland 11 0 Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Belize 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Central African Republic 10 0 Malawi 9 1 Montserrat 9 0 Nepal 9 0 Turks and Caicos 8 1 Vatican City 8 0 Cape Verde 7 1 Mauritania 7 1 Nicaragua 7 1 Sierra Leone 7 0 Saint-Barthélemy 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Falkland Islands 5 0 Gambia 4 1 Western Sahara 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 British Virgin Islands 3 0 Burundi 3 0 South Sudan 3 0 Papua New Guinea 2 0 Timor-Leste 2 0 Caribbean Netherlands 2 0 N. Cyprus 1 0 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 14:59 GMT.