FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 106,000

    April 11 (Reuters) - More than 1.6
million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 106,259 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries,
according to the number of reported cases,
as of 1400 GMT on Saturday.
    Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials
    
    
           Totals      1,687,140   106,259
 Countries and     Total Cases    Total
 Territories                      Deaths
 United States           506,589    19,702
 Spain                   161,852    16,353
 Italy                   152,271    19,486
 Germany                 116,373     2,607
 France                   90,676    13,197
 China                    81,953     3,339
 United Kingdom           73,758     9,875
 Iran                     70,029     4,357
 Turkey                   47,029     1,006
 Belgium                  28,018     3,346
 Switzerland              24,900       999
 Netherlands              24,413     2,643
 Canada                   22,559       600
 Brazil                   19,638     1,056
 Portugal                 15,987       470
 Austria                  13,744       337
 Russia                   13,584       106
 Israel                   10,525        92
 South Korea              10,480       211
 Sweden                   10,151       887
 Ireland                   9,604       288
 Japan                     7,566       141
 India                     7,529       242
 Ecuador                   7,161       297
 Chile                     6,501        65
 Norway                    6,320       113
 Australia                 6,292        53
 Poland                    6,356       208
 Denmark                   5,996       260
 Romania                   5,990       282
 Peru                      5,897       169
 Czech Republic            5,875       123
 Pakistan                  4,892        77
 Malaysia                  4,530        73
 Philippines               4,428       247
 Saudi Arabia              4,033        52
 Mexico                    3,844       233
 Indonesia                 3,842       327
 United Arab               3,360        16
 Emirates                         
 Luxembourg                3,223        54
 Serbia                    3,105        71
 Panama                    2,974        74
 Finland                   2,905        49
 Qatar                     2,728         6
 Dominican                 2,620       126
 Republic                         
 Thailand                  2,518        35
 Ukraine                   2,511        73
 Colombia                  2,473        80
 Singapore                 2,108         7
 Belarus                   2,031        23
 Greece                    2,011        92
 South Africa              2,001        24
 Argentina                 1,975        82
 Egypt                     1,889       135
 Algeria                   1,856       256
 Iceland                   1,675         7
 Moldova                   1,587        30
 Croatia                   1,534        21
 Morocco                   1,527       110
 New Zealand               1,312         4
 Hungary                   1,310        85
 Estonia                   1,304        24
 Iraq                      1,279        70
 Slovenia                  1,188        50
 Kuwait                    1,154         1
 Lithuania                 1,026        22
 Bahrain                   1,016         6
 Hong Kong                 1,001         4
 Azerbaijan                  991        10
 Armenia                     967        12
 Bosnia                      917        37
 Uzbekistan                  859        10
 Kazakhstan                  849        10
 Cameroon                    803        12
 North Macedonia             760        39
 Slovakia                    729         2
 Tunisia                     699        25
 Bulgaria                    648        26
 Latvia                      630         3
 Lebanon                     619        20
 Andorra                     601        26
 Cyprus                      595        11
 Cuba                        564        15
 Costa Rica                  558         3
 Afghanistan                 555        18
 Oman                        546         3
 Uruguay                     494         7
 Bangladesh                  482        30
 Ivory Coast                 480         3
 Burkina Faso                448        26
 Niger                       438        11
 Albania                     433        23
 Channel Islands             398         9
 Honduras                    392        23
 Taiwan                      385         6
 Réunion                     382         0
 Ghana                       378         6
 Jordan                      372         7
 Malta                       370         5
 San Marino                  344        34
 Kyrgyzstan                  339         5
 Nigeria                     322        11
 Mauritius                   318         9
 Senegal                     278         2
 Bolivia                     268        19
 Palestine                   267         2
 Montenegro                  262         2
 Vietnam                     258         0
 Kosovo                      250         7
 Georgia                     234         3
 Democratic                  223        20
 Republic of the                  
 Congo                            
 Isle of Man                 212         1
 Guinea                      212         0
 Kenya                       191         7
 Mayotte                     191         2
 Sri Lanka                   190         7
 Djibouti                    187         2
 Faroe Islands               184         0
 Venezuela                   175         9
 Martinique                  155         6
 Gibraltar                   144         0
 Guadeloupe                  143         8
 Guatemala                   137         3
 Brunei                      136         1
 Paraguay                    129         6
 Cambodia                    120         0
 El Salvador                 118         6
 Rwanda                      118         0
 Trinidad and                109         8
 Tobago                           
 Madagascar                  102         2
 Monaco                       90         1
 Mali                         87        12
 Aruba                        86         2
 French Guiana                83         0
 Liechtenstein                79         1
 Togo                         76         3
 Ethiopia                     69         3
 Barbados                     67         4
 Jamaica                      65         4
 Republic of the              60         5
 Congo                            
 Uganda                       53         0
 French Polynesia             51         0
 Bermuda                      48         4
 Cayman Islands               45         1
 Macau                        45         0
 Gabon                        44         1
 Bahamas                      42         8
 Guyana                       40         6
 Zambia                       40         2
 Puerto Rico                  39         2
 Guinea-Bissau                38         1
 Liberia                      37         5
 Benin                        35         1
 Eritrea                      34         0
 Tanzania                     32         3
 Saint Martin                 32         2
 Guam                         32         1
 Haiti                        31         2
 Myanmar                      28         3
 Libya                        24         1
 Antigua and                  21         2
 Barbuda                          
 Somalia                      21         1
 Mozambique                   20         0
 Angola                       19         2
 Syria                        19         2
 Maldives                     19         0
 Equatorial                   18         0
 Guinea                           
 Laos                         18         0
 New Caledonia                18         0
 Sudan                        17         2
 U.S. Virgin                  17         0
 Islands                          
 Dominica                     16         0
 Fiji                         16         0
 Mongolia                     16         0
 Namibia                      16         0
 Zimbabwe                     15         3
 Saint Lucia                  15         0
 Curaçao                      14         1
 Grenada                      14         0
 Botswana                     13         1
 Eswatini                     12         0
 Saint Kitts and              12         0
 Nevis                            
 Saint Vincent                12         0
 and the                          
 Grenadines                       
 Central African              11         0
 Republic                         
 Chad                         11         0
 Greenland                    11         0
 Seychelles                   11         0
 Belize                       10         2
 Suriname                     10         1
 Malawi                        9         1
 Montserrat                    9         0
 Nepal                         9         0
 Turks and Caicos              8         1
 Sierra Leone                  8         0
 Vatican City                  8         0
 Cape Verde                    7         1
 Mauritania                    7         1
 Nicaragua                     7         1
 Saint-Barthélemy              6         0
 Bhutan                        5         0
 Falkland Islands              5         0
 Gambia                        4         1
 Sao Tome and                  4         0
 Principe                         
 South Sudan                   4         0
 Western Sahara                4         0
 Anguilla                      3         0
 British Virgin                3         0
 Islands                          
 Burundi                       3         0
 Caribbean                     2         0
 Netherlands                      
 Papua New Guinea              2         0
 Timor-Leste                   2         0
 N. Cyprus                     1         0
 Saint Pierre and              1         0
 Miquelon                         
 Yemen                         1
