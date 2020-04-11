FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 106,000

April 11 (Reuters) - More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 106,259 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Saturday. Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Totals 1,687,140 106,259 Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths United States 506,589 19,702 Spain 161,852 16,353 Italy 152,271 19,486 Germany 116,373 2,607 France 90,676 13,197 China 81,953 3,339 United Kingdom 73,758 9,875 Iran 70,029 4,357 Turkey 47,029 1,006 Belgium 28,018 3,346 Switzerland 24,900 999 Netherlands 24,413 2,643 Canada 22,559 600 Brazil 19,638 1,056 Portugal 15,987 470 Austria 13,744 337 Russia 13,584 106 Israel 10,525 92 South Korea 10,480 211 Sweden 10,151 887 Ireland 9,604 288 Japan 7,566 141 India 7,529 242 Ecuador 7,161 297 Chile 6,501 65 Norway 6,320 113 Australia 6,292 53 Poland 6,356 208 Denmark 5,996 260 Romania 5,990 282 Peru 5,897 169 Czech Republic 5,875 123 Pakistan 4,892 77 Malaysia 4,530 73 Philippines 4,428 247 Saudi Arabia 4,033 52 Mexico 3,844 233 Indonesia 3,842 327 United Arab 3,360 16 Emirates Luxembourg 3,223 54 Serbia 3,105 71 Panama 2,974 74 Finland 2,905 49 Qatar 2,728 6 Dominican 2,620 126 Republic Thailand 2,518 35 Ukraine 2,511 73 Colombia 2,473 80 Singapore 2,108 7 Belarus 2,031 23 Greece 2,011 92 South Africa 2,001 24 Argentina 1,975 82 Egypt 1,889 135 Algeria 1,856 256 Iceland 1,675 7 Moldova 1,587 30 Croatia 1,534 21 Morocco 1,527 110 New Zealand 1,312 4 Hungary 1,310 85 Estonia 1,304 24 Iraq 1,279 70 Slovenia 1,188 50 Kuwait 1,154 1 Lithuania 1,026 22 Bahrain 1,016 6 Hong Kong 1,001 4 Azerbaijan 991 10 Armenia 967 12 Bosnia 917 37 Uzbekistan 859 10 Kazakhstan 849 10 Cameroon 803 12 North Macedonia 760 39 Slovakia 729 2 Tunisia 699 25 Bulgaria 648 26 Latvia 630 3 Lebanon 619 20 Andorra 601 26 Cyprus 595 11 Cuba 564 15 Costa Rica 558 3 Afghanistan 555 18 Oman 546 3 Uruguay 494 7 Bangladesh 482 30 Ivory Coast 480 3 Burkina Faso 448 26 Niger 438 11 Albania 433 23 Channel Islands 398 9 Honduras 392 23 Taiwan 385 6 Réunion 382 0 Ghana 378 6 Jordan 372 7 Malta 370 5 San Marino 344 34 Kyrgyzstan 339 5 Nigeria 322 11 Mauritius 318 9 Senegal 278 2 Bolivia 268 19 Palestine 267 2 Montenegro 262 2 Vietnam 258 0 Kosovo 250 7 Georgia 234 3 Democratic 223 20 Republic of the Congo Isle of Man 212 1 Guinea 212 0 Kenya 191 7 Mayotte 191 2 Sri Lanka 190 7 Djibouti 187 2 Faroe Islands 184 0 Venezuela 175 9 Martinique 155 6 Gibraltar 144 0 Guadeloupe 143 8 Guatemala 137 3 Brunei 136 1 Paraguay 129 6 Cambodia 120 0 El Salvador 118 6 Rwanda 118 0 Trinidad and 109 8 Tobago Madagascar 102 2 Monaco 90 1 Mali 87 12 Aruba 86 2 French Guiana 83 0 Liechtenstein 79 1 Togo 76 3 Ethiopia 69 3 Barbados 67 4 Jamaica 65 4 Republic of the 60 5 Congo Uganda 53 0 French Polynesia 51 0 Bermuda 48 4 Cayman Islands 45 1 Macau 45 0 Gabon 44 1 Bahamas 42 8 Guyana 40 6 Zambia 40 2 Puerto Rico 39 2 Guinea-Bissau 38 1 Liberia 37 5 Benin 35 1 Eritrea 34 0 Tanzania 32 3 Saint Martin 32 2 Guam 32 1 Haiti 31 2 Myanmar 28 3 Libya 24 1 Antigua and 21 2 Barbuda Somalia 21 1 Mozambique 20 0 Angola 19 2 Syria 19 2 Maldives 19 0 Equatorial 18 0 Guinea Laos 18 0 New Caledonia 18 0 Sudan 17 2 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Fiji 16 0 Mongolia 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Zimbabwe 15 3 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Botswana 13 1 Eswatini 12 0 Saint Kitts and 12 0 Nevis Saint Vincent 12 0 and the Grenadines Central African 11 0 Republic Chad 11 0 Greenland 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Belize 10 2 Suriname 10 1 Malawi 9 1 Montserrat 9 0 Nepal 9 0 Turks and Caicos 8 1 Sierra Leone 8 0 Vatican City 8 0 Cape Verde 7 1 Mauritania 7 1 Nicaragua 7 1 Saint-Barthélemy 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Falkland Islands 5 0 Gambia 4 1 Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Western Sahara 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 British Virgin 3 0 Islands Burundi 3 0 Caribbean 2 0 Netherlands Papua New Guinea 2 0 Timor-Leste 2 0 N. Cyprus 1 0 Saint Pierre and 1 0 Miquelon Yemen 1