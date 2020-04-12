FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.7 million, death toll crosses 108,000

April 12 (Reuters) - More than 1.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 108,252 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Totals 1,732,635 108,252 Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 527,350 20,474 Spain 161,852 16,353 Italy 152,271 19,468 Germany 122,767 2,742 France 93,790 13,832 China 82,052 3,339 United Kingdom 78,991 9,875 Iran 70,029 4,357 Turkey 52,167 1,101 Belgium 28,018 3,346 Switzerland 25,107 1,036 Netherlands 24,413 2,643 Canada 23,318 653 Brazil 20,408 1,124 Portugal 15,987 470 Austria 13,806 337 Russia 13,584 106 Israel 10,743 101 South Korea 10,512 214 Sweden 10,151 887 Ireland 8,375 320 Japan 7,566 141 India 7,529 242 Ecuador 7,257 315 Chile 6,927 73 Peru 6,848 169 Poland 6,356 208 Norway 6,320 119 Australia 6,292 56 Denmark 5,996 260 Romania 5,990 291 Czech Republic 5,902 129 Pakistan 4,788 77 Malaysia 4,530 73 Philippines 4,428 247 Saudi Arabia 4,033 52 Mexico 3,844 233 Indonesia 3,842 327 United Arab 3,736 20 Emirates Serbia 3,380 74 Luxembourg 3,270 62 Panama 3,234 79 Finland 2,905 49 Dominican 2,759 135 Republic Qatar 2,728 6 Colombia 2,709 100 Thailand 2,518 35 Ukraine 2,511 73 Singapore 2,299 8 Belarus 2,226 23 Argentina 2,142 89 Greece 2,081 93 South Africa 2,028 25 Egypt 1,939 146 Algeria 1,856 275 Iceland 1,689 8 Moldova 1,587 30 Morocco 1,545 111 Croatia 1,534 21 Iraq 1,318 72 New Zealand 1,312 4 Hungary 1,310 85 Estonia 1,304 24 Slovenia 1,188 50 Kuwait 1,154 1 Azerbaijan 1,058 11 Lithuania 1,026 23 Bahrain 1,016 6 Hong Kong 1,001 4 Armenia 967 13 Bosnia 946 37 Kazakhstan 849 10 Cameroon 803 12 North Macedonia 760 39 Slovakia 729 2 Tunisia 699 28 Uzbekistan 669 4 Bulgaria 661 28 Latvia 630 3 Cuba 620 16 Lebanon 619 20 Cyprus 616 11 Andorra 601 26 Costa Rica 577 3 Afghanistan 555 18 Oman 546 3 Ivory Coast 533 4 Uruguay 494 7 Niger 491 11 Burkina Faso 484 27 Bangladesh 482 30 Albania 433 23 Ghana 408 8 Channel Islands 407 9 Honduras 392 24 Réunion 388 0 Taiwan 385 6 Jordan 381 7 Malta 370 3 San Marino 344 35 Kyrgyzstan 339 5 Nigeria 322 11 Mauritius 319 9 Kosovo 283 7 Senegal 278 2 Bolivia 275 20 Palestine 268 2 Montenegro 262 2 Vietnam 258 0 Guinea 250 0 Georgia 242 3 Isle of Man 226 2 Democratic 223 20 Republic of the Congo Sri Lanka 198 7 Mayotte 196 3 Kenya 191 7 Djibouti 187 2 Faroe Islands 184 0 Venezuela 175 9 Martinique 155 6 Gibraltar 144 0 Guadeloupe 143 8 Guatemala 137 3 Brunei 136 1 Paraguay 133 6 Cambodia 120 0 Rwanda 120 0 El Salvador 118 6 Trinidad and 112 8 Tobago Mali 105 12 Madagascar 102 2 Aruba 92 2 Monaco 92 1 French Guiana 86 0 Liechtenstein 79 1 Togo 76 3 Jamaica 69 4 Ethiopia 69 3 Barbados 68 4 Republic of the 60 5 Congo Cayman Islands 53 1 Uganda 53 0 French Polynesia 51 0 Liberia 48 5 Bermuda 48 4 Bahamas 46 8 Gabon 46 1 Guyana 45 6 Macau 45 0 Zambia 40 2 Puerto Rico 39 2 Guinea-Bissau 38 1 Myanmar 36 3 Benin 35 1 Eritrea 34 0 Haiti 33 2 Tanzania 32 3 Saint Martin 32 2 Guam 32 1 Syria 25 2 Libya 25 1 Antigua and 21 2 Barbuda Somalia 21 1 Mozambique 20 0 Angola 19 2 Sudan 19 2 Maldives 19 0 Equatorial Guinea 18 0 Laos 18 0 New Caledonia 18 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Dominica 16 0 Fiji 16 0 Mongolia 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Zimbabwe 15 3 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Grenada 14 0 Belize 13 2 Botswana 13 1 Malawi 12 2 Eswatini 12 0 Saint Kitts and 12 0 Nevis Saint Vincent and 12 0 the Grenadines Central African 11 0 Republic Chad 11 0 Greenland 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Sierra Leone 10 0 Gambia 9 1 Turks and Caicos 9 1 Montserrat 9 0 Nepal 9 0 Cape Verde 8 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Nicaragua 7 1 Saint-Barthélemy 6 0 Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 Falkland Islands 5 0 Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 British Virgin 3 0 Islands Caribbean 2 0 Netherlands Papua New Guinea 2 0 Timor-Leste 2 0 N. Cyprus 1 0 Saint Pierre and 1 0 Miquelon Yemen 1