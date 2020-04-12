FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.7 million, death toll crosses 108,000

Healthcare
    April 12 (Reuters) - More than 1.7 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 108,252 have died,
according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries, according
to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on
Sunday.
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials
    
            Totals       1,732,635         108,252
 Countries and      Total Cases     Total Deaths
 Territories                        
 United States             527,350          20,474
 Spain                     161,852          16,353
 Italy                     152,271          19,468
 Germany                   122,767           2,742
 France                     93,790          13,832
 China                      82,052           3,339
 United Kingdom             78,991           9,875
 Iran                       70,029           4,357
 Turkey                     52,167           1,101
 Belgium                    28,018           3,346
 Switzerland                25,107           1,036
 Netherlands                24,413           2,643
 Canada                     23,318             653
 Brazil                     20,408           1,124
 Portugal                   15,987             470
 Austria                    13,806             337
 Russia                     13,584             106
 Israel                     10,743             101
 South Korea                10,512             214
 Sweden                     10,151             887
 Ireland                     8,375             320
 Japan                       7,566             141
 India                       7,529             242
 Ecuador                     7,257             315
 Chile                       6,927              73
 Peru                        6,848             169
 Poland                      6,356             208
 Norway                      6,320             119
 Australia                   6,292              56
 Denmark                     5,996             260
 Romania                     5,990             291
 Czech Republic              5,902             129
 Pakistan                    4,788              77
 Malaysia                    4,530              73
 Philippines                 4,428             247
 Saudi Arabia                4,033              52
 Mexico                      3,844             233
 Indonesia                   3,842             327
 United Arab                 3,736              20
 Emirates                           
 Serbia                      3,380              74
 Luxembourg                  3,270              62
 Panama                      3,234              79
 Finland                     2,905              49
 Dominican                   2,759             135
 Republic                           
 Qatar                       2,728               6
 Colombia                    2,709             100
 Thailand                    2,518              35
 Ukraine                     2,511              73
 Singapore                   2,299               8
 Belarus                     2,226              23
 Argentina                   2,142              89
 Greece                      2,081              93
 South Africa                2,028              25
 Egypt                       1,939             146
 Algeria                     1,856             275
 Iceland                     1,689               8
 Moldova                     1,587              30
 Morocco                     1,545             111
 Croatia                     1,534              21
 Iraq                        1,318              72
 New Zealand                 1,312               4
 Hungary                     1,310              85
 Estonia                     1,304              24
 Slovenia                    1,188              50
 Kuwait                      1,154               1
 Azerbaijan                  1,058              11
 Lithuania                   1,026              23
 Bahrain                     1,016               6
 Hong Kong                   1,001               4
 Armenia                       967              13
 Bosnia                        946              37
 Kazakhstan                    849              10
 Cameroon                      803              12
 North Macedonia               760              39
 Slovakia                      729               2
 Tunisia                       699              28
 Uzbekistan                    669               4
 Bulgaria                      661              28
 Latvia                        630               3
 Cuba                          620              16
 Lebanon                       619              20
 Cyprus                        616              11
 Andorra                       601              26
 Costa Rica                    577               3
 Afghanistan                   555              18
 Oman                          546               3
 Ivory Coast                   533               4
 Uruguay                       494               7
 Niger                         491              11
 Burkina Faso                  484              27
 Bangladesh                    482              30
 Albania                       433              23
 Ghana                         408               8
 Channel Islands               407               9
 Honduras                      392              24
 Réunion                       388               0
 Taiwan                        385               6
 Jordan                        381               7
 Malta                         370               3
 San Marino                    344              35
 Kyrgyzstan                    339               5
 Nigeria                       322              11
 Mauritius                     319               9
 Kosovo                        283               7
 Senegal                       278               2
 Bolivia                       275              20
 Palestine                     268               2
 Montenegro                    262               2
 Vietnam                       258               0
 Guinea                        250               0
 Georgia                       242               3
 Isle of Man                   226               2
 Democratic                    223              20
 Republic of the                    
 Congo                              
 Sri Lanka                     198               7
 Mayotte                       196               3
 Kenya                         191               7
 Djibouti                      187               2
 Faroe Islands                 184               0
 Venezuela                     175               9
 Martinique                    155               6
 Gibraltar                     144               0
 Guadeloupe                    143               8
 Guatemala                     137               3
 Brunei                        136               1
 Paraguay                      133               6
 Cambodia                      120               0
 Rwanda                        120               0
 El Salvador                   118               6
 Trinidad and                  112               8
 Tobago                             
 Mali                          105              12
 Madagascar                    102               2
 Aruba                          92               2
 Monaco                         92               1
 French Guiana                  86               0
 Liechtenstein                  79               1
 Togo                           76               3
 Jamaica                        69               4
 Ethiopia                       69               3
 Barbados                       68               4
 Republic of the                60               5
 Congo                              
 Cayman Islands                 53               1
 Uganda                         53               0
 French Polynesia               51               0
 Liberia                        48               5
 Bermuda                        48               4
 Bahamas                        46               8
 Gabon                          46               1
 Guyana                         45               6
 Macau                          45               0
 Zambia                         40               2
 Puerto Rico                    39               2
 Guinea-Bissau                  38               1
 Myanmar                        36               3
 Benin                          35               1
 Eritrea                        34               0
 Haiti                          33               2
 Tanzania                       32               3
 Saint Martin                   32               2
 Guam                           32               1
 Syria                          25               2
 Libya                          25               1
 Antigua and                    21               2
 Barbuda                            
 Somalia                        21               1
 Mozambique                     20               0
 Angola                         19               2
 Sudan                          19               2
 Maldives                       19               0
 Equatorial Guinea              18               0
 Laos                           18               0
 New Caledonia                  18               0
 U.S. Virgin                    17               0
 Islands                            
 Dominica                       16               0
 Fiji                           16               0
 Mongolia                       16               0
 Namibia                        16               0
 Zimbabwe                       15               3
 Saint Lucia                    15               0
 Curaçao                        14               1
 Grenada                        14               0
 Belize                         13               2
 Botswana                       13               1
 Malawi                         12               2
 Eswatini                       12               0
 Saint Kitts and                12               0
 Nevis                              
 Saint Vincent and              12               0
 the Grenadines                     
 Central African                11               0
 Republic                           
 Chad                           11               0
 Greenland                      11               0
 Seychelles                     11               0
 Suriname                       10               1
 Sierra Leone                   10               0
 Gambia                          9               1
 Turks and Caicos                9               1
 Montserrat                      9               0
 Nepal                           9               0
 Cape Verde                      8               1
 Vatican City                    8               0
 Mauritania                      7               1
 Nicaragua                       7               1
 Saint-Barthélemy                6               0
 Western Sahara                  6               0
 Bhutan                          5               0
 Burundi                         5               0
 Falkland Islands                5               0
 Sao Tome and                    4               0
 Principe                           
 South Sudan                     4               0
 Anguilla                        3               0
 British Virgin                  3               0
 Islands                            
 Caribbean                       2               0
 Netherlands                        
 Papua New Guinea                2               0
 Timor-Leste                     2               0
 N. Cyprus                       1               0
 Saint Pierre and                1               0
 Miquelon                           
 Yemen                           1
