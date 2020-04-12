Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.7 million, death toll crosses 109,000

12 Min Read

    April 12 (Reuters) - More than 1.7 million
people have been reported to be infected by the
novel coronavirus globally and 109,519 have
died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread
of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries,
according to the number of reported cases, as of
1400 GMT on Sunday.
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government officials
    
               Totals    1,752,433       109,519
 Countries and         Total Cases  Total Deaths
 Territories                        
 United States             528,735        20,543
 Spain                     166,019        16,719
 Italy                     152,271        19,468
 Germany                   122,767         2,742
 France                     93,790        13,832
 China                      82,052         3,339
 United Kingdom             78,991         9,875
 Iran                       71,686         4,474
 Turkey                     52,167         1,101
 Belgium                    29,647         3,600
 Netherlands                25,587         2,737
 Switzerland                25,248         1,057
 Canada                     23,318           653
 Brazil                     20,727         1,124
 Portugal                   16,585           504
 Russia                     15,770           130
 Austria                    13,945           350
 Israel                     10,878           103
 South Korea                10,512           214
 Sweden                     10,151           887
 Ireland                     8,928           320
 India                       8,447           273
 Japan                       8,082           148
 Ecuador                     7,257           315
 Chile                       6,927            73
 Peru                        6,848           169
 Norway                      6,459           123
 Poland                      6,356           208
 Australia                   6,313            59
 Romania                     6,300           306
 Denmark                     5,996           260
 Czech Republic              5,905           132
 Pakistan                    5,170            79
 Malaysia                    4,683            76
 Philippines                 4,648           297
 Indonesia                   4,241           373
 Mexico                      4,219           273
 Saudi Arabia                4,033            52
 United Arab Emirates        3,736            20
 Serbia                      3,380            74
 Luxembourg                  3,270            62
 Panama                      3,234            79
 Qatar                       2,979             7
 Finland                     2,974            56
 Ukraine                     2,777            83
 Dominican Republic          2,759           135
 Colombia                    2,709           100
 Belarus                     2,578            26
 Thailand                    2,551            38
 Singapore                   2,299             8
 Argentina                   2,142            90
 Greece                      2,081            93
 South Africa                2,028            25
 Egypt                       1,939           146
 Algeria                     1,856           275
 Iceland                     1,689             8
 Morocco                     1,617           113
 Croatia                     1,600            23
 Moldova                     1,587            30
 Hungary                     1,410            99
 New Zealand                 1,330             4
 Iraq                        1,318            72
 Estonia                     1,309            25
 Kuwait                      1,234             1
 Slovenia                    1,205            53
 Azerbaijan                  1,058            11
 Lithuania                   1,053            23
 Bahrain                     1,040             6
 Armenia                     1,013            13
 Hong Kong                   1,005             4
 Bosnia                        982            38
 Kazakhstan                    897            10
 Uzbekistan                    859            10
 North Macedonia               828            39
 Cameroon                      803            12
 Slovakia                      742             2
 Tunisia                       699            28
 Bulgaria                      669            29
 Latvia                        651             5
 Lebanon                       630            20
 Andorra                       622            28
 Bangladesh                    621            34
 Cuba                          620            16
 Cyprus                        616            11
 Afghanistan                   607            18
 Oman                          599             3
 Costa Rica                    577             3
 Ivory Coast                   533             4
 Uruguay                       501             7
 Niger                         491            11
 Burkina Faso                  484            27
 Albania                       446            23
 Ghana                         408             8
 Channel Islands               407             9
 Honduras                      393            25
 Taiwan                        388             6
 Réunion                       388             0
 Jordan                        381             7
 Malta                         378             3
 Kyrgyzstan                    377             5
 San Marino                    344            35
 Nigeria                       322            11
 Mauritius                     319             9
 Bolivia                       300            24
 Kosovo                        283             7
 Senegal                       280             2
 Palestine                     268             2
 Montenegro                    267             2
 Vietnam                       260             0
 Georgia                       252             3
 Guinea                        250             0
 Democratic Republic           234            20
 of the Congo                       
 Isle of Man                   226             2
 Sri Lanka                     203             7
 Mayotte                       196             3
 Kenya                         191             7
 Djibouti                      187             2
 Faroe Islands                 184             0
 Venezuela                     175             9
 Martinique                    155             6
 Guatemala                     153             3
 Gibraltar                     144             0
 Guadeloupe                    143             8
 Brunei                        136             1
 Paraguay                      134             6
 El Salvador                   125             6
 Cambodia                      122             0
 Rwanda                        120             0
 Trinidad and Tobago           112             8
 Mali                          105            12
 Madagascar                    102             2
 Aruba                          92             2
 Monaco                         92             1
 French Guiana                  86             0
 Liechtenstein                  79             1
 Togo                           76             3
 Ethiopia                       71             3
 Republic of the                70             5
 Congo                              
 Jamaica                        69             4
 Barbados                       68             4
 Cayman Islands                 53             1
 Uganda                         53             0
 French Polynesia               51             0
 Bermuda                        50             4
 Gabon                          49             1
 Liberia                        48             5
 Bahamas                        46             8
 Guyana                         45             6
 Macau                          45             0
 Zambia                         43             2
 Puerto Rico                    39             2
 Guinea-Bissau                  39             1
 Myanmar                        36             3
 Benin                          35             1
 Eritrea                        34             0
 Haiti                          33             3
 Tanzania                       32             3
 Saint Martin                   32             2
 Guam                           32             1
 Syria                          25             2
 Libya                          25             1
 Antigua and Barbuda            21             2
 Somalia                        21             1
 Equatorial Guinea              21             0
 Mozambique                     21             0
 Maldives                       20             0
 Angola                         19             2
 Sudan                          19             2
 Laos                           19             0
 New Caledonia                  18             0
 U.S. Virgin Islands            17             0
 Dominica                       16             0
 Fiji                           16             0
 Mongolia                       16             0
 Namibia                        16             0
 Zimbabwe                       15             3
 Saint Lucia                    15             0
 Curaçao                        14             1
 Eswatini                       14             0
 Grenada                        14             0
 Belize                         13             2
 Botswana                       13             1
 Malawi                         12             2
 Nepal                          12             0
 Saint Kitts and                12             0
 Nevis                              
 Saint Vincent and              12             0
 the Grenadines                     
 Central African                11             0
 Republic                           
 Chad                           11             0
 Greenland                      11             0
 Seychelles                     11             0
 Suriname                       10             1
 Sierra Leone                   10             0
 Gambia                          9             1
 Turks and Caicos                9             1
 Montserrat                      9             0
 Cape Verde                      8             1
 Vatican City                    8             0
 Mauritania                      7             1
 Nicaragua                       7             1
 Saint-Barthélemy                6             0
 Western Sahara                  6             0
 Bhutan                          5             0
 Burundi                         5             0
 Falkland Islands                5             0
 Sao Tome and                    4             0
 Principe                           
 South Sudan                     4             0
 Anguilla                        3             0
 British Virgin                  3             0
 Islands                            
 Caribbean                       3             0
 Netherlands                        
 Papua New Guinea                2             0
 Timor-Leste                     2             0
 N. Cyprus                       1             0
 Saint Pierre and                1             0
 Miquelon                           
 Yemen                           1
