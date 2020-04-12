FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.7 million, death toll crosses 109,000

April 12 (Reuters) - More than 1.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 109,519 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Sunday. Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Totals 1,752,433 109,519 Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 528,735 20,543 Spain 166,019 16,719 Italy 152,271 19,468 Germany 122,767 2,742 France 93,790 13,832 China 82,052 3,339 United Kingdom 78,991 9,875 Iran 71,686 4,474 Turkey 52,167 1,101 Belgium 29,647 3,600 Netherlands 25,587 2,737 Switzerland 25,248 1,057 Canada 23,318 653 Brazil 20,727 1,124 Portugal 16,585 504 Russia 15,770 130 Austria 13,945 350 Israel 10,878 103 South Korea 10,512 214 Sweden 10,151 887 Ireland 8,928 320 India 8,447 273 Japan 8,082 148 Ecuador 7,257 315 Chile 6,927 73 Peru 6,848 169 Norway 6,459 123 Poland 6,356 208 Australia 6,313 59 Romania 6,300 306 Denmark 5,996 260 Czech Republic 5,905 132 Pakistan 5,170 79 Malaysia 4,683 76 Philippines 4,648 297 Indonesia 4,241 373 Mexico 4,219 273 Saudi Arabia 4,033 52 United Arab Emirates 3,736 20 Serbia 3,380 74 Luxembourg 3,270 62 Panama 3,234 79 Qatar 2,979 7 Finland 2,974 56 Ukraine 2,777 83 Dominican Republic 2,759 135 Colombia 2,709 100 Belarus 2,578 26 Thailand 2,551 38 Singapore 2,299 8 Argentina 2,142 90 Greece 2,081 93 South Africa 2,028 25 Egypt 1,939 146 Algeria 1,856 275 Iceland 1,689 8 Morocco 1,617 113 Croatia 1,600 23 Moldova 1,587 30 Hungary 1,410 99 New Zealand 1,330 4 Iraq 1,318 72 Estonia 1,309 25 Kuwait 1,234 1 Slovenia 1,205 53 Azerbaijan 1,058 11 Lithuania 1,053 23 Bahrain 1,040 6 Armenia 1,013 13 Hong Kong 1,005 4 Bosnia 982 38 Kazakhstan 897 10 Uzbekistan 859 10 North Macedonia 828 39 Cameroon 803 12 Slovakia 742 2 Tunisia 699 28 Bulgaria 669 29 Latvia 651 5 Lebanon 630 20 Andorra 622 28 Bangladesh 621 34 Cuba 620 16 Cyprus 616 11 Afghanistan 607 18 Oman 599 3 Costa Rica 577 3 Ivory Coast 533 4 Uruguay 501 7 Niger 491 11 Burkina Faso 484 27 Albania 446 23 Ghana 408 8 Channel Islands 407 9 Honduras 393 25 Taiwan 388 6 Réunion 388 0 Jordan 381 7 Malta 378 3 Kyrgyzstan 377 5 San Marino 344 35 Nigeria 322 11 Mauritius 319 9 Bolivia 300 24 Kosovo 283 7 Senegal 280 2 Palestine 268 2 Montenegro 267 2 Vietnam 260 0 Georgia 252 3 Guinea 250 0 Democratic Republic 234 20 of the Congo Isle of Man 226 2 Sri Lanka 203 7 Mayotte 196 3 Kenya 191 7 Djibouti 187 2 Faroe Islands 184 0 Venezuela 175 9 Martinique 155 6 Guatemala 153 3 Gibraltar 144 0 Guadeloupe 143 8 Brunei 136 1 Paraguay 134 6 El Salvador 125 6 Cambodia 122 0 Rwanda 120 0 Trinidad and Tobago 112 8 Mali 105 12 Madagascar 102 2 Aruba 92 2 Monaco 92 1 French Guiana 86 0 Liechtenstein 79 1 Togo 76 3 Ethiopia 71 3 Republic of the 70 5 Congo Jamaica 69 4 Barbados 68 4 Cayman Islands 53 1 Uganda 53 0 French Polynesia 51 0 Bermuda 50 4 Gabon 49 1 Liberia 48 5 Bahamas 46 8 Guyana 45 6 Macau 45 0 Zambia 43 2 Puerto Rico 39 2 Guinea-Bissau 39 1 Myanmar 36 3 Benin 35 1 Eritrea 34 0 Haiti 33 3 Tanzania 32 3 Saint Martin 32 2 Guam 32 1 Syria 25 2 Libya 25 1 Antigua and Barbuda 21 2 Somalia 21 1 Equatorial Guinea 21 0 Mozambique 21 0 Maldives 20 0 Angola 19 2 Sudan 19 2 Laos 19 0 New Caledonia 18 0 U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0 Dominica 16 0 Fiji 16 0 Mongolia 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Zimbabwe 15 3 Saint Lucia 15 0 Curaçao 14 1 Eswatini 14 0 Grenada 14 0 Belize 13 2 Botswana 13 1 Malawi 12 2 Nepal 12 0 Saint Kitts and 12 0 Nevis Saint Vincent and 12 0 the Grenadines Central African 11 0 Republic Chad 11 0 Greenland 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Sierra Leone 10 0 Gambia 9 1 Turks and Caicos 9 1 Montserrat 9 0 Cape Verde 8 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Nicaragua 7 1 Saint-Barthélemy 6 0 Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 Falkland Islands 5 0 Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe South Sudan 4 0 Anguilla 3 0 British Virgin 3 0 Islands Caribbean 3 0 Netherlands Papua New Guinea 2 0 Timor-Leste 2 0 N. Cyprus 1 0 Saint Pierre and 1 0 Miquelon Yemen 1