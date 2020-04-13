Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

    April 13 (Reuters) - More than 1.8 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since
the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries, according to the number
of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Monday.
        
    
 Countries and         Total Cases        Total Deaths 
 Territories                              
 Global                         1809,466                 113,849
 United States                   555,138                  22,020
 Spain                           166,831                  16,972
 Italy                           156,363                  19,899
 Germany                         127,854                   3,022
 France                           95,403                  14,393
 United Kingdom                   84,279                  10,612
 Mainland China                   82,160                   3,341
 Iran                             71,686                   4,474
 Turkey                           56,956                   1,198
 Belgium                          29,647                   3,600
 Netherlands                      25,587                   2,737
 Switzerland                      25,415                   1,106
 Canada                           24,383                     717
 Brazil                           22,169                   1,223
 Portugal                         16,585                     504
 Russia                           15,770                     130
 Austria                          13,945                     350
 Israel                           11,145                     103
 South Korea                      10,512                     214
 Sweden                           10,483                     899
 Ireland                           9,655                     334
 India                             8,447                     273
 Japan                             8,111                     149
 Peru                              7,519                     193
 Ecuador                           7,466                     333
 Chile                             7,213                      80
 Poland                            6,674                     232
 Norway                            6,459                     123
 Australia                         6,313                      59
 Romania                           6,300                     316
 Denmark                           6,174                     273
 Czech Republic                    5,941                     138
 Pakistan                          5,170                      91
 Malaysia                          4,683                      76
 Philippines                       4,648                     297
 Saudi Arabia                      4,462                      59
 Indonesia                         4,241                     373
 Mexico                            4,219                     273
 United Arab Emirates              4,123                      22
 Serbia                            3,630                      80
 Panama                            3,400                      87
 Luxembourg                        3,281                      66
 Qatar                             2,979                       7
 Finland                           2,974                      56
 Dominican Republic                2,967                     173
 Ukraine                           2,777                      83
 Colombia                          2,776                     109
 Belarus                           2,578                      26
 Thailand                          2,551                      38
 Singapore                         2,532                       8
 South Africa                      2,173                      25
 Argentina                         2,142                      90
 Greece                            2,114                      98
 Egypt                             2,065                     159
 Algeria                           1,914                     293
 Iceland                           1,701                       8
 Moldova                           1,662                      32
 Morocco                           1,661                     118
 Croatia                           1,600                      23
 Hungary                           1,410                      99
 Iraq                              1,352                      76
 New Zealand                       1,330                       4
 Estonia                           1,309                      25
 Kuwait                            1,234                       1
 Slovenia                          1,205                      53
 Bahrain                           1,136                       6
 Azerbaijan                        1,098                      11
 Lithuania                         1,053                      23
 Armenia                           1,013                      13
 Hong Kong                         1,005                       4
 Bosnia                            1,000                      39
 Kazakhstan                          951                      10
 Uzbekistan                          859                      10
 North Macedonia                     828                      39
 Cameroon                            803                      12
 Slovakia                            742                       2
 Tunisia                             707                      31
 Bulgaria                            675                      29
 Cuba                                669                      18
 Latvia                              651                       5
 Andorra                             638                      29
 Cyprus                              633                      11
 Lebanon                             630                      20
 Bangladesh                          621                      34
 Afghanistan                         607                      18
 Oman                                599                       4
 Costa Rica                          595                       3
 Ivory Coast                         574                       5
 Ghana                               566                       8
 Niger                               529                      12
 Uruguay                             512                       7
 Burkina Faso                        497                      27
 Albania                             446                      23
 Channel Islands                     431                       9
 Honduras                            393                      25
 Jordan                              389                       7
 Réunion                             389                       0
 Taiwan                              388                       6
 Malta                               378                       3
 Kyrgyzstan                          377                       5
 Kosovo                              362                       7
 San Marino                          344                      35
 Mauritius                           324                       9
 Nigeria                             323                      11
 Bolivia                             300                      24
 Palestinian                         290                       2
 Territories                              
 Senegal                             280                       2
 Montenegro                          267                       3
 Vietnam                             262                       0
 Georgia                             252                       3
 Guinea                              250                       0
 Democratic Republic                 235                      20
 of the Congo                             
 Isle of Man                         228                       2
 Djibouti                            214                       2
 Sri Lanka                           210                       7
 Kenya                               197                       8
 Mayotte                             196                       3
 Faroe Islands                       184                       0
 Venezuela                           181                       9
 Martinique                          155                       6
 Guatemala                           153                       5
 Gibraltar                           144                       0
 Guadeloupe                          143                       8
 Brunei                              136                       1
 Paraguay                            134                       6
 Rwanda                              126                       0
 El Salvador                         125                       6
 Cambodia                            122                       0
 Mali                                116                      12
 Trinidad and Tobago                 113                       8
 Madagascar                          106                       2
 Monaco                               93                       2
 Aruba                                92                       2
 French Guiana                        86                       0
 Liechtenstein                        80                       1
 Togo                                 76                       3
 Barbados                             71                       4
 Ethiopia                             71                       3
 Republic of the                      70                       5
 Congo                                    
 Jamaica                              69                       4
 Bermuda                              57                       4
 Uganda                               54                       0
 Cayman Islands                       53                       1
 French Polynesia                     53                       0
 Liberia                              50                       5
 Gabon                                49                       1
 Bahamas                              46                       8
 Macau                                45                       0
 Guyana                               45                       6
 Zambia                               43                       2
 Myanmar                              41                       4
 Guinea-Bissau                        39                       1
 Puerto Rico                          39                       2
 Benin                                35                       2
 Eritrea                              34                       0
 Haiti                                33                       3
 Guam                                 32                       1
 Saint Martin                         32                       2
 Tanzania                             32                       3
 Libya                                25                       1
 Somalia                              25                       2
 Syria                                25                       2
 Chad                                 23                       0
 Antigua and Barbuda                  21                       2
 Equatorial Guinea                    21                       0
 Mozambique                           21                       0
 Maldives                             20                       0
 Angola                               19                       2
 Laos                                 19                       0
 Sudan                                19                       2
 New Caledonia                        18                       0
 U.S. Virgin Islands                  17                       0
 Dominica                             16                       0
 Fiji                                 16                       0
 Mongolia                             16                       0
 Namibia                              16                       0
 Saint Lucia                          15                       0
 Zimbabwe                             15                       3
 Belize                               14                       2
 Curaçao                              14                       1
 Eswatini                             14                       0
 Grenada                              14                       0
 Botswana                             13                       1
 Malawi                               13                       2
 Nepal                                12                       0
 Saint Kitts and                      12                       0
 Nevis                                    
 Saint Vincent and                    12                       0
 the Grenadines                           
 Central African                      11                       0
 Republic                                 
 Greenland                            11                       0
 Seychelles                           11                       0
 Suriname                             10                       1
 Sierra Leone                         10                       0
 Gambia                                9                       1
 Montserrat                            9                       0
 Turks and Caicos                      9                       1
 Cape Verde                            8                       1
 Vatican City                          8                       0
 Mauritania                            7                       1
 Nicaragua                             7                       1
 Saint-Barthélemy                      6                       0
 Western Sahara                        6                       0
 Bhutan                                5                       0
 Burundi                               5                       0
 Falkland Islands                      5                       0
 South Sudan                           4                       0
 Sao Tome and                          4                       0
 Principe                                 
 Anguilla                              3                       0
 British Virgin                        3                       0
 Islands                                  
 Caribbean                             3                       0
 Netherlands                              
 Papua New Guinea                      2                       0
 Timor-Leste                           2                       0
 N. Cyprus                             1                       0
 Saint Pierre and                      1                       0
 Miquelon                                 
 Yemen                                 1                        
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials

 (Compiled by Arun Koyyur; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
