FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

April 13 (Reuters) - More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Monday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories Global 1809,466 113,849 United States 555,138 22,020 Spain 166,831 16,972 Italy 156,363 19,899 Germany 127,854 3,022 France 95,403 14,393 United Kingdom 84,279 10,612 Mainland China 82,160 3,341 Iran 71,686 4,474 Turkey 56,956 1,198 Belgium 29,647 3,600 Netherlands 25,587 2,737 Switzerland 25,415 1,106 Canada 24,383 717 Brazil 22,169 1,223 Portugal 16,585 504 Russia 15,770 130 Austria 13,945 350 Israel 11,145 103 South Korea 10,512 214 Sweden 10,483 899 Ireland 9,655 334 India 8,447 273 Japan 8,111 149 Peru 7,519 193 Ecuador 7,466 333 Chile 7,213 80 Poland 6,674 232 Norway 6,459 123 Australia 6,313 59 Romania 6,300 316 Denmark 6,174 273 Czech Republic 5,941 138 Pakistan 5,170 91 Malaysia 4,683 76 Philippines 4,648 297 Saudi Arabia 4,462 59 Indonesia 4,241 373 Mexico 4,219 273 United Arab Emirates 4,123 22 Serbia 3,630 80 Panama 3,400 87 Luxembourg 3,281 66 Qatar 2,979 7 Finland 2,974 56 Dominican Republic 2,967 173 Ukraine 2,777 83 Colombia 2,776 109 Belarus 2,578 26 Thailand 2,551 38 Singapore 2,532 8 South Africa 2,173 25 Argentina 2,142 90 Greece 2,114 98 Egypt 2,065 159 Algeria 1,914 293 Iceland 1,701 8 Moldova 1,662 32 Morocco 1,661 118 Croatia 1,600 23 Hungary 1,410 99 Iraq 1,352 76 New Zealand 1,330 4 Estonia 1,309 25 Kuwait 1,234 1 Slovenia 1,205 53 Bahrain 1,136 6 Azerbaijan 1,098 11 Lithuania 1,053 23 Armenia 1,013 13 Hong Kong 1,005 4 Bosnia 1,000 39 Kazakhstan 951 10 Uzbekistan 859 10 North Macedonia 828 39 Cameroon 803 12 Slovakia 742 2 Tunisia 707 31 Bulgaria 675 29 Cuba 669 18 Latvia 651 5 Andorra 638 29 Cyprus 633 11 Lebanon 630 20 Bangladesh 621 34 Afghanistan 607 18 Oman 599 4 Costa Rica 595 3 Ivory Coast 574 5 Ghana 566 8 Niger 529 12 Uruguay 512 7 Burkina Faso 497 27 Albania 446 23 Channel Islands 431 9 Honduras 393 25 Jordan 389 7 Réunion 389 0 Taiwan 388 6 Malta 378 3 Kyrgyzstan 377 5 Kosovo 362 7 San Marino 344 35 Mauritius 324 9 Nigeria 323 11 Bolivia 300 24 Palestinian 290 2 Territories Senegal 280 2 Montenegro 267 3 Vietnam 262 0 Georgia 252 3 Guinea 250 0 Democratic Republic 235 20 of the Congo Isle of Man 228 2 Djibouti 214 2 Sri Lanka 210 7 Kenya 197 8 Mayotte 196 3 Faroe Islands 184 0 Venezuela 181 9 Martinique 155 6 Guatemala 153 5 Gibraltar 144 0 Guadeloupe 143 8 Brunei 136 1 Paraguay 134 6 Rwanda 126 0 El Salvador 125 6 Cambodia 122 0 Mali 116 12 Trinidad and Tobago 113 8 Madagascar 106 2 Monaco 93 2 Aruba 92 2 French Guiana 86 0 Liechtenstein 80 1 Togo 76 3 Barbados 71 4 Ethiopia 71 3 Republic of the 70 5 Congo Jamaica 69 4 Bermuda 57 4 Uganda 54 0 Cayman Islands 53 1 French Polynesia 53 0 Liberia 50 5 Gabon 49 1 Bahamas 46 8 Macau 45 0 Guyana 45 6 Zambia 43 2 Myanmar 41 4 Guinea-Bissau 39 1 Puerto Rico 39 2 Benin 35 2 Eritrea 34 0 Haiti 33 3 Guam 32 1 Saint Martin 32 2 Tanzania 32 3 Libya 25 1 Somalia 25 2 Syria 25 2 Chad 23 0 Antigua and Barbuda 21 2 Equatorial Guinea 21 0 Mozambique 21 0 Maldives 20 0 Angola 19 2 Laos 19 0 Sudan 19 2 New Caledonia 18 0 U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0 Dominica 16 0 Fiji 16 0 Mongolia 16 0 Namibia 16 0 Saint Lucia 15 0 Zimbabwe 15 3 Belize 14 2 Curaçao 14 1 Eswatini 14 0 Grenada 14 0 Botswana 13 1 Malawi 13 2 Nepal 12 0 Saint Kitts and 12 0 Nevis Saint Vincent and 12 0 the Grenadines Central African 11 0 Republic Greenland 11 0 Seychelles 11 0 Suriname 10 1 Sierra Leone 10 0 Gambia 9 1 Montserrat 9 0 Turks and Caicos 9 1 Cape Verde 8 1 Vatican City 8 0 Mauritania 7 1 Nicaragua 7 1 Saint-Barthélemy 6 0 Western Sahara 6 0 Bhutan 5 0 Burundi 5 0 Falkland Islands 5 0 South Sudan 4 0 Sao Tome and 4 0 Principe Anguilla 3 0 British Virgin 3 0 Islands Caribbean 3 0 Netherlands Papua New Guinea 2 0 Timor-Leste 2 0 N. Cyprus 1 0 Saint Pierre and 1 0 Miquelon Yemen 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Arun Koyyur; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)