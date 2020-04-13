Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000

    April 13 (Reuters) - More than 1.8 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries, according to
the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Monday.
        
  
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES        DEATHS     CASES
 United States                       22,064     555,789
 Spain                               17,489     169,496
 Italy                               19,899     156,363
 Germany                              3,022     127,854
 France                              14,393      95,403
 United Kingdom                      10,612      84,279
 Mainland China                       3,341      82,160
 Iran                                 4,585      73,303
 Turkey                               1,198      56,956
 Belgium                              3,903      30,589
 Netherlands                          2,823      26,551
 Switzerland                          1,118      25,516
 Canada                                 717      24,383
 Brazil                               1,241      22,169
 Russia                                 148      18,328
 Portugal                               535      16,934
 Austria                                368      13,945
 Israel                                 110      11,235
 Sweden                                 919      10,948
 South Korea                            217      10,537
 Ireland                                334       9,655
 India                                  324       9,352
 Japan                                  153       8,368
 Peru                                   193       7,519
 Ecuador                                333       7,466
 Chile                                   80       7,213
 Poland                                 232       6,674
 Romania                                318       6,633
 Norway                                 123       6,488
 Australia                               61       6,359
 Denmark                                285       6,318
 Czech Republic                         139       5,991
 Pakistan                                93       5,374
 Philippines                            315       4,932
 Malaysia                                77       4,817
 Mexico                                 296       4,661
 Indonesia                              399       4,557
 Saudi Arabia                            59       4,462
 United Arab Emirates                    22       4,123
 Serbia                                  80       3,630
 Panama                                  87       3,400
 Luxembourg                              66       3,281
 Qatar                                    7       3,231
 Ukraine                                 93       3,102
 Finland                                 59       3,064
 Dominican Republic                     173       2,967
 Belarus                                 29       2,919
 Colombia                               109       2,776
 Thailand                                40       2,579
 Singapore                                8       2,532
 Argentina                               95       2,208
 South Africa                            25       2,173
 Greece                                  98       2,114
 Egypt                                  159       2,065
 Algeria                                293       1,914
 Morocco                                120       1,746
 Iceland                                  8       1,701
 Moldova                                 33       1,662
 Croatia                                 25       1,650
 Hungary                                109       1,458
 Iraq                                    76       1,352
 New Zealand                              5       1,349
 Bahrain                                  6       1,348
 Estonia                                 28       1,332
 Kuwait                                   2       1,300
 Slovenia                                55       1,212
 Azerbaijan                              11       1,098
 Lithuania                               24       1,062
 Armenia                                 14       1,039
 Bosnia                                  39       1,030
 Hong Kong                                4       1,010
 Kazakhstan                              12         979
 Uzbekistan                              10         896
 North Macedonia                         39         854
 Bangladesh                              39         803
 Cameroon                                12         803
 Slovakia                                 2         769
 Oman                                     4         727
 Tunisia                                 31         707
 Bulgaria                                31         676
 Cuba                                    18         669
 Afghanistan                             21         665
 Latvia                                   5         655
 Andorra                                 29         646
 Cyprus                                  11         633
 Lebanon                                 20         632
 Costa Rica                               3         595
 Ivory Coast                              5         574
 Ghana                                    8         566
 Niger                                   12         529
 Uruguay                                  8         512
 Burkina Faso                            27         497
 Albania                                 23         467
 Channel Islands                          9         431
 Kyrgyzstan                               5         419
 Honduras                                25         393
 Taiwan                                   6         393
 Jordan                                   7         389
 Réunion                                  0         389
 Malta                                    3         384
 Kosovo                                   7         362
 San Marino                              35         344
 Bolivia                                 27         330
 Mauritius                                9         324
 Nigeria                                 11         323
 Senegal                                  2         291
 Palestinian Territories                  2         290
 Montenegro                               3         267
 Georgia                                  3         266
 Vietnam                                  0         265
 Guinea                                   0         250
 Democratic Republic of the              20         235
 Congo                                       
 Isle of Man                              2         232
 Djibouti                                 2         215
 Sri Lanka                                7         214
 Kenya                                    8         197
 Mayotte                                  3         196
 Faroe Islands                            0         184
 Venezuela                                9         181
 Martinique                               6         157
 Guatemala                                5         153
 Paraguay                                 6         147
 Guadeloupe                               8         143
 El Salvador                              6         137
 Brunei                                   1         136
 Gibraltar                                0         129
 Rwanda                                   0         126
 Cambodia                                 0         122
 Mali                                    12         116
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8         113
 Madagascar                               2         106
 Monaco                                   2          93
 Aruba                                    2          92
 Liechtenstein                            1          80
 Togo                                     3          76
 Ethiopia                                 3          74
 Barbados                                 4          71
 Republic of the Congo                    5          70
 Jamaica                                  4          69
 Bermuda                                  4          57
 Gabon                                    1          57
 Cayman Islands                           1          53
 Liberia                                  5          50
 Bahamas                                  8          47
 Tanzania                                 3          46
 Guyana                                   6          45
 Zambia                                   2          45
 Myanmar                                  4          41
 Guinea-Bissau                            1          39
 Puerto Rico                              2          39
 Benin                                    2          35
 Haiti                                    3          33
 Guam                                     1          32
 Saint Martin                             2          32
 Libya                                    1          25
 Somalia                                  2          25
 Syria                                    2          25
 Antigua and Barbuda                      2          23
 Angola                                   2          19
 Sudan                                    2          19
 Zimbabwe                                 3          15
 Belize                                   2          14
 Curaçao                                  1          14
 Botswana                                 1          13
 Malawi                                   2          13
 Cape Verde                               1          10
 Suriname                                 1          10
 Gambia                                   1           9
 Turks and Caicos                         1           9
 Mauritania                               1           7
 Nicaragua                                1           7
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND      111,901            
 CHINA                                       
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials

 (Compiled by Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
