FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000

April 13 (Reuters) - More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 1400 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 22,064 555,789 Spain 17,489 169,496 Italy 19,899 156,363 Germany 3,022 127,854 France 14,393 95,403 United Kingdom 10,612 84,279 Mainland China 3,341 82,160 Iran 4,585 73,303 Turkey 1,198 56,956 Belgium 3,903 30,589 Netherlands 2,823 26,551 Switzerland 1,118 25,516 Canada 717 24,383 Brazil 1,241 22,169 Russia 148 18,328 Portugal 535 16,934 Austria 368 13,945 Israel 110 11,235 Sweden 919 10,948 South Korea 217 10,537 Ireland 334 9,655 India 324 9,352 Japan 153 8,368 Peru 193 7,519 Ecuador 333 7,466 Chile 80 7,213 Poland 232 6,674 Romania 318 6,633 Norway 123 6,488 Australia 61 6,359 Denmark 285 6,318 Czech Republic 139 5,991 Pakistan 93 5,374 Philippines 315 4,932 Malaysia 77 4,817 Mexico 296 4,661 Indonesia 399 4,557 Saudi Arabia 59 4,462 United Arab Emirates 22 4,123 Serbia 80 3,630 Panama 87 3,400 Luxembourg 66 3,281 Qatar 7 3,231 Ukraine 93 3,102 Finland 59 3,064 Dominican Republic 173 2,967 Belarus 29 2,919 Colombia 109 2,776 Thailand 40 2,579 Singapore 8 2,532 Argentina 95 2,208 South Africa 25 2,173 Greece 98 2,114 Egypt 159 2,065 Algeria 293 1,914 Morocco 120 1,746 Iceland 8 1,701 Moldova 33 1,662 Croatia 25 1,650 Hungary 109 1,458 Iraq 76 1,352 New Zealand 5 1,349 Bahrain 6 1,348 Estonia 28 1,332 Kuwait 2 1,300 Slovenia 55 1,212 Azerbaijan 11 1,098 Lithuania 24 1,062 Armenia 14 1,039 Bosnia 39 1,030 Hong Kong 4 1,010 Kazakhstan 12 979 Uzbekistan 10 896 North Macedonia 39 854 Bangladesh 39 803 Cameroon 12 803 Slovakia 2 769 Oman 4 727 Tunisia 31 707 Bulgaria 31 676 Cuba 18 669 Afghanistan 21 665 Latvia 5 655 Andorra 29 646 Cyprus 11 633 Lebanon 20 632 Costa Rica 3 595 Ivory Coast 5 574 Ghana 8 566 Niger 12 529 Uruguay 8 512 Burkina Faso 27 497 Albania 23 467 Channel Islands 9 431 Kyrgyzstan 5 419 Honduras 25 393 Taiwan 6 393 Jordan 7 389 Réunion 0 389 Malta 3 384 Kosovo 7 362 San Marino 35 344 Bolivia 27 330 Mauritius 9 324 Nigeria 11 323 Senegal 2 291 Palestinian Territories 2 290 Montenegro 3 267 Georgia 3 266 Vietnam 0 265 Guinea 0 250 Democratic Republic of the 20 235 Congo Isle of Man 2 232 Djibouti 2 215 Sri Lanka 7 214 Kenya 8 197 Mayotte 3 196 Faroe Islands 0 184 Venezuela 9 181 Martinique 6 157 Guatemala 5 153 Paraguay 6 147 Guadeloupe 8 143 El Salvador 6 137 Brunei 1 136 Gibraltar 0 129 Rwanda 0 126 Cambodia 0 122 Mali 12 116 Trinidad and Tobago 8 113 Madagascar 2 106 Monaco 2 93 Aruba 2 92 Liechtenstein 1 80 Togo 3 76 Ethiopia 3 74 Barbados 4 71 Republic of the Congo 5 70 Jamaica 4 69 Bermuda 4 57 Gabon 1 57 Cayman Islands 1 53 Liberia 5 50 Bahamas 8 47 Tanzania 3 46 Guyana 6 45 Zambia 2 45 Myanmar 4 41 Guinea-Bissau 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Haiti 3 33 Guam 1 32 Saint Martin 2 32 Libya 1 25 Somalia 2 25 Syria 2 25 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Sudan 2 19 Zimbabwe 3 15 Belize 2 14 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Malawi 2 13 Cape Verde 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Turks and Caicos 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Nicaragua 1 7 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 111,901 CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)